Post Politics Now Biden to mark 100 days since Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade

Herschel Walker, the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate in Georgia, on Monday denied a claim that he paid for a girlfriend’s abortion in 2009, saying in a televised interview on the Fox News Channel that the account published in the Daily Beast is a “flat-out lie.”

The Post’s Annie Linskey and Cleve R. Wootson Jr. report that Walker’s denial came after the Daily Beast published a detailed description from an unnamed former girlfriend who said that Walker encouraged her to have an abortion after she became pregnant while they were dating, wrote her a $700 check to pay for the procedure and then sent her a subsequent “get well” card.