Post Politics Now Biden to mark 100 days since Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade

President Biden walks over to speak with the press on the South Lawn of the White House on Monday. (Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post)
Updated October 4, 2022 at 7:18 a.m. EDT|Published October 4, 2022 at 7:05 a.m. EDT

Today, President Biden is convening a meeting at the White House to mark 100 days since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and assess the impact that has had on the country. Administration officials plan to discuss a White House report noting that abortion bans have taken effect in more than a dozen states and close to 30 million women of reproductive age now live in a state with a ban.

The event comes as Democrats seek to galvanize voters on the issue of abortion ahead of the November midterm elections. The report pointedly says that Republicans have blocked efforts to write reproductive protections into federal law and that “Republican elected officials at the state and national level have taken extreme steps to block women’s access to health care.”

Your daily dashboard

  • 10 a.m. Eastern time: The Supreme Court hears oral arguments. Listen live here.
  • 1 p.m. Eastern: White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre briefs reporters. Watch live here.
  • 3:30 p.m. Eastern: Biden convenes at meeting of the Task Force on Reproductive Healthcare Access at the White House.

