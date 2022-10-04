Trump asks Supreme Court to intervene in Mar-a-Lago search case

Former president Donald Trump’s lawyers asked the Supreme Court on Tuesday to intervene in the Mar-a-Lago documents-seizure case, saying the special master appointed in the matter should be allowed to review the sensitive materials.
In the ruling last month, the panel — two judges nominated by Trump and one by President Barack Obama — rejected Trump’s argument that the classified documents seized Aug. 8 might be his property, rather than the government’s. The appeals court also blocked an earlier order by U.S. District Judge Aileen M. Cannon that the special master review the documents to see if they should be shielded from investigators because of executive or attorney-client privilege.
As part of the 11th Circuit’s decision, the panel allowed the criminal investigation to use the seized documents, something Cannon had previously barred. Trump’s filing seeks only to reverse the appeals court’s ruling on the special master’s access to the documents, not the part of the decision concerning the investigation.
