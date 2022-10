Republicans think Walker is one of their best shots at giving Republicans a Senate majority in a nail-bitter of a year for both parties by defeating Sen. Raphael G. Warnock (D-Ga.). And at this point — they’re stuck with him.

This stand-by-their-man approach was on full display Tuesday as Republican leaders and antiabortion groups rallied to Walker's defense. They pointed to his denial and called the report, which has not been independently confirmed by The Washington Post, innuendo, lies and character assassination.

“Herschel Walker has denied these allegations in the strongest possible terms and we stand firmly alongside him,” said Mallory Carroll, spokeswoman for Women Speak Out PAC, a super PAC partner of Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America.