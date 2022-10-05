Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

But first:

Exclusive: Report urges Environmental Protection Agency to pick up the pace on power plant rules

The Environmental Protection Agency is “falling behind” on finalizing eight key rules to slash air pollution, water pollution and planet-warming emissions from the nation's power plants, according to a report shared first with The Climate 202 before its broader release Wednesday.

The analysis, which was conducted by the climate advocacy group Evergreen Action, examined whether the EPA is on track to finalize 10 power-sector regulations before the end of President Biden's first term.

If the rules are issued in the waning days of Biden's first term, a future Republican-controlled Congress could overturn them using the Congressional Review Act, which allows lawmakers to scrap any regulation within 60 legislative days of its finalization by a simple majority vote.

After “several delays and missed deadlines,” the report concludes, eight rules could be left unfinished or wiped from the books by disapproving lawmakers, while two rules are on track to be rolled out next year.

“It's now time to ring the alarm that EPA is falling behind on their own proposed timelines for implementing these important rules,” Evergreen Executive Director Jamal Raad said in an interview.

“If they don't start proposing these important rules by the end of this year, they will not be able to finish these rules by the end of the first term, which would be extremely detrimental to meeting our climate and environmental justice commitments,” Raad added.

Asked for comment on the analysis, EPA spokesman Tim Carroll said in an email that the agency has already taken “bold action to combat the climate crisis, protect people’s health, and deliver economic benefits” by finalizing strong rules to phase down climate super-pollutants and curb tailpipe emissions from cars.

“We will continue to move aggressively to advance ambitious proposals that protect people and the planet, building on the momentum provided by Congress in the Inflation Reduction Act,” Carroll said. “We are working expeditiously to craft rules in a way that follows the best available science, follows the law and will stand the test of time.”

Two big climate rules

The recently enacted climate law, dubbed the Inflation Reduction Act, will put the United States on a path toward reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 40 percent by 2030 compared to 2005 levels, according to multiple independent modelers.

Yet Biden has pledged to cut emissions at least 50 percent within the next decade. To make up the difference, his administration will need to take bold executive action on climate, activists say.

To that end, the report urges the EPA to propose two rules aimed at curbing carbon emissions from power plants, which rank as the nation's second-biggest contributor to global warming, by the end of this year. According to the administration's spring regulatory agenda, the agency is planning to propose those two rules by March 2023.

Once finalized, both rules could be challenged in court by Republican-led states or other potential opponents. But the report emphasizes that the standards would be on solid legal footing.

Supreme Court that the EPA had overstepped its authority to curb carbon emissions from coal- and gas-fired power plants under the Clean Air Act . The ruled in June that the EPA had overstepped its authority to curb carbon emissions from coal- and gas-fired power plants under the

However, the ruling in West Virginia v. EPA made clear that the agency still has the power to require emissions reductions “inside the fenceline” of new and existing power plants under Sections 111(b) and 111(d) of the bedrock environmental law, respectively.

“The federal government has incredible authority under the Clean Air Act,” Raad said. “And contrary to popular opinion, West Virginia v. EPA did not gut that authority.”

Other air, water standards

The remaining eight rules are aimed at cleaning up the air and water around power plants, although some would have the added benefit of reducing climate pollution.

The EPA is on track to finalize a cross-state air pollution rule by March and to propose a toxic water pollution rule by November, according to the report.

But the agency is “foot-dragging” on six additional standards, the report says, including rules intended to curb mercury and other toxic air pollutants, limit soot and smog, and regulate the storage of coal ash.

In March, EPA Administrator Michael Regan strongly affirmed the EPA's commitment to finalizing these remaining rules as part of a broader crackdown on power plant pollution.

“While we continue to see important leadership you’re demonstrating to reduce pollution, power plants remain the largest stationary sources of harmful pollutants like nitrogen oxide and sulfur dioxide,” Regan said at CERAWeek, an annual energy conference.

“Folks, I’ve thought long and hard about this,” he said. “I know it’s complex. But we think there’s a way to do it, and it protects public health and continues to give you the certainty you all need to expedite a clean energy future.”

On the Hill

Senate Democrats renew calls for Biden to declare a climate emergency

Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) led a letter on Tuesday urging President Biden to build on the climate investments from the Inflation Reduction Act by declaring a national climate emergency.

“We urge you to take the important next step of declaring a climate emergency and unlocking the full tools at your disposal to address this crisis,” the letter says, adding that such a declaration would empower federal agencies to pursue regulatory actions “to slash emissions, protect public health, support national and energy security, and improve our air and water quality.”

In July, Biden considered declaring a climate emergency, but the administration later backed away, partly out of fear it could upset the already delicate negotiations over the climate package with Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.).

Signatories of Tuesday's letter include Sens. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.), Edward J. Markey (D-Mass.), Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Alex Padilla (D-Calif.), Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) and Cory Booker (D-N.J.).

Agency alert

Council on Environmental Quality announces new hires

The White House Council on Environmental Quality on Wednesday announced that four new staffers are joining the agency to bolster its work on climate change, conservation and environmental justice.

Crystal Bergemann will join the council as senior director for resilience and will focus on protecting communities from the effects of climate-fueled extreme weather. She most recently served as a senior climate adviser to Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia L. Fudge .

Jonathan Black will fill a new position as senior director for chemical safety and plastic pollution prevention. He will focus on protecting communities from toxic White House Office of Legislative Affairs . will fill a new position as senior director for chemical safety and plastic pollution prevention. He will focus on protecting communities from toxic “forever chemicals” known as polyfluoroalkyl and perfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS. Black most recently worked in the

Alyssa Roberts will serve as communications director after three years as a campaign and congressional aide to Sen. John Hickenlooper (D-Colo.) and a stint as a spokeswoman for the League of Conservation Voters .

Samar Ahmad will serve as a scheduler and communications assistant after completing a summer internship on the council's press team.

Pressure points

White House considers controversial gas export ban

White House officials have asked the Energy Department to study whether a ban on exports of gasoline, diesel and other refined petroleum products would lower fuel prices, Ari Natter and Jennifer A. Dlouhy report for Bloomberg News.

The move comes amid mounting concern that rising gasoline prices pose a political liability for Democrats in next month's midterm elections. The White House request was described by a person familiar with the matter, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to comment publicly.

In a Tuesday letter to Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, the American Petroleum Institute and the American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers urged the administration to take an export ban “off the table.”

“Banning or limiting the export of refined products would likely decrease inventory levels, reduce domestic refining capacity, put upward pressure on consumer fuel prices, and alienate U.S. allies during a time of war,” the trade associations wrote ahead of Wednesday's crucial meeting of the OPEC Plus consortium.

Extreme events

Flooding from Hurricane Ian devastates communities far from coastal areas

Almost a week after Hurricane Ian made landfall in Fort Myers, several Florida communities more than 150 miles inland remained underwater on Monday, Barbara Liston and Brady Dennis report for The Washington Post.

Ian dumped biblical amounts of rain in these communities, causing ponds and creeks to swell beyond their banks and turning streams into rushing rivers. Flooding risks to inland communities are only growing, in part because of climate change, as warming oceans fuel more intense storms with monumental rainfall.

Meanwhile, a National Hurricane Center graphic known as the forecast cone, which sketches out a storm's path, is being blamed for deaths during Ian, Scott Dance and Amudalat Ajasa report for The Post.

The tool shows the likely future locations of a storm's center, which can help residents, first responders and politicians make decisions about preparedness and whether to evacuate. But many people misinterpret the cone and assume that the danger is limited to specific areas within a shaded wedge of the map. The confusion has spurred some meteorologists and scientists to push the center to update the way it illustrates forecasts.

In the atmosphere

Viral

ABCs of Climate Change pic.twitter.com/H4otddLzYI — Nicole Kelner (@NicoleKelner) October 4, 2022

Thanks for reading!

