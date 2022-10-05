Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In the abstract, it makes sense that candidates who are strong on protecting gun rights would also be more likely to reject the results of the 2020 election. The through-line is partisanship. An energetic embrace of positions like those advocated by the National Rifle Association is expected of Republican candidates in most places, and most Republicans still think that the 2020 election was stolen — which, of course, it wasn’t.

In practical terms, though, the overlap between gun ownership and election denialism is disconcerting. Many of the most fervent defenders of freely accessible firearms center their views on the idea that weapons are necessary to combat an oppressive federal government. If that government is perceived as also illegitimate, the risk of violence would seem necessarily to increase.

Everytown for Gun Safety, an organization that pushes for new legislation aimed at combating gun violence, decided to evaluate how broad the overlap between the aforementioned views was for a particular group of Republicans: those seeking elected office. They looked at the letter grades the NRA uses to measure candidate support for gun rights and overlapped the results with FiveThirtyEight’s review of the prevalence of denialism about Donald Trump’s 2020 loss.

In total, 397 candidates for the House or for state-level office (Senate, governor, executive offices) had both an NRA grade and a publicly expressed position on the election. Of those, 138 were both given a grade of A or A+ by the NRA and rated as having “fully denied” the election by FiveThirtyEight. Put another way: 52 percent of all A/A+ grade recipients were full election deniers and 73 percent of full election deniers had an A or A+.

Add in those who were rated A- or Aq (an A qualified by the lack of a voting record) and 186 of the 397 candidates had an A and were full election deniers.

If we overlap the 2020 vote in the jurisdiction each candidate hopes to represent, an interesting pattern emerges. Those most likely to deny the election results and who get the strongest grades from the NRA are also very likely to represent/seek to represent places that Trump won in 2020. Most of the others — particularly those whose views on the election FiveThirtyEight couldn’t determine — hope to represent places that President Biden won. It’s safe to assume that some of those who held back on sharing their views did so because they recognized that an embrace of election denialism wouldn’t play well with their potential constituents.

There’s also the flip side of that vote-history overlap to consider. That most of these jurisdictions are places Trump won means that the Republican candidates included in this analysis are more likely to win as well. There are 115 A/A+ NRA grade recipients who’ve fully denied the election results and who hope to represent places that were red in 2020.

More than 100 of them are running for the House.

