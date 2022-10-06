Biden to pardon all federal offenses of simple marijuana possession

He also called for his administration to expedite a review of whether marijuana should continue to be listed as a Schedule I substance.

President Biden announced major steps toward decriminalizing marijuana possession Thursday, issuing mass pardons for anyone convicted of federal crimes for simply possessing the drug, and urging governors to do the same.

“Too many lives have been upended because of our failed approach to marijuana. It’s time that we right these wrongs,” Biden said in a video statement announcing the actions. “I’m announcing a pardon of all prior federal offenses of simple possession of marijuana. There are thousands of people who were convicted for marijuana possession who may be denied employment, housing, or educational opportunities as a result. My pardon will remove this burden on them.”