The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Post Politics Now Biden heads to New York to herald IBM’s major investment in Hudson Valley

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden return to the White House after visiting Fort Myers, Fla., to survey hurricane damage. (Leigh Vogel/Pool/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)
By
and 
 
Updated October 6, 2022 at 9:22 a.m. EDT|Published October 6, 2022 at 7:51 a.m. EDT

Today, President Biden is traveling to New York to tour IBM’s facility as the company promotes a $20 billion investment in the Hudson Valley over 10 years, focused on semiconductors, computers, artificial intelligence and other programs. Ahead of the midterm elections, Biden and Democrats have highlighted the bipartisan law to boost production of domestic semiconductor chips.

View live politics updates

Biden late Wednesday criticized a federal appeals court ruling that said a program to protect nearly 600,000 young immigrants, known as “dreamers,” from deportation is illegal. The three-judge panel on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit allowed those already enrolled to renew their status, but the future of the program — commonly known as DACA — is uncertain.

Your daily dashboard

  • 2 p.m. Biden delivers remarks on job creation at the IBM plan. Watch live here.
  • 4 p.m. Vice President Harris swears in Arati Prabhakar to be director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy.
  • 5 p.m. Biden participates in a reception for the Democratic National Committee in Red Bank, N.J.
  • 8 p.m. Biden participates in a reception for the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee in New York City.

Got a question about politics? Submit it here. After 3 p.m. weekdays, return to this space and we’ll address what’s

on the mind of readers.

Loading...