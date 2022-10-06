Post Politics Now Biden heads to New York to herald IBM’s major investment in Hudson Valley

One of the highlights for Democrats this past summer was a surprising win in New York’s 19th Congressional District, which encompasses the Catskills and the mid-Hudson Valley.

Democrat Pat Ryan — who made abortion rights the centerpiece of his campaign — defeated Republican Marc Molinaro in a special election in August by just over two percentage points. President Biden had won the district by a little more than one point in 2020.

Democratic leaders were buoyed by the results as they face the traditional head winds that cause a party in power to lose seats in a midterm year. They also remain convinced that the Supreme Court decision that took away a national right to an abortion will energize voters as they cast their ballots in the coming weeks.