Post Politics Now Biden to contrast his economic agenda with GOP as midterm elections loom

President Biden looks at the IBM System One quantum computer during a tour of an IBM facility in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., on Thursday. (Andrew Harnik/AP)
October 7, 2022 at 8:12 a.m. EDT

Today, President Biden is focusing on manufacturing and the economy in a visit to a Volvo facility in Hagerstown, Md. His visit comes 32 days before midterm elections that will decide the balance of power in Congress.

Both parties understand that elections often are decided by the decades-old political argument, “It’s the economy, stupid.” Republicans have blamed Biden for record inflation in ads and campaign speeches. Biden is expected to argue in remarks during the visit that Republicans favor the wealthy and, if returned to power, would enact policies that jeopardize Social Security and Medicare.

  • 12:35 p.m. Biden tours Volvo Group Powertrain Operations in Hagerstown, Md.
  • 1:35 p.m. Biden delivers remarks on the economy. Watch live here.

