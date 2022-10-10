Post Politics Now Less than a month and counting until the November midterms

Golden’s campaign strategy is similar to how he operates in Washington: Portray himself as a fiercely independent lawmaker focused on his state's needs while distancing himself from the national Democratic Party.

In this vast, rural district that often shuns hardcore partisans and typically elects moderates, the strategy has worked for him in the past. In 2018, Golden defeated then-Rep. Bruce Poliquin (R), who's challenging Golden again this year. He won again in 2020 when the district voted for both Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) and Trump.

But this time, Golden is being outspent by Poliquin, who is running a traditional Republican campaign focused on inflation, crime and the border, in a sprawling district where many voters learn about candidates through television ads.