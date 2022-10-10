Post Politics Now Less than a month and counting until the November midterms

The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

President Biden leaves St. Joseph on the Brandywine Church in Greenville, Del., after attending a Mass on Saturday. (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)
Updated October 10, 2022 at 8:42 a.m. EDT|Published October 10, 2022 at 7:09 a.m. EDT

Today, little is on the calendar in official Washington as Congress remains in recess and President Biden is in Wilmington, Del., for the holiday weekend. But elsewhere around the country, lawmakers are scrambling as less than one month now remains before the November midterm elections that will determine control of the House and Senate next year.

Vice President Harris will be in Princeton, N.J., on Monday raising money for the Democratic National Committee. And the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol is preparing to reconvene in Washington for another high-profile hearing later this week.

  • 11:25 a.m. Eastern: Harris delivers remarks at DNC fundraiser in Princeton, N.J.
  • 2:50 p.m. Eastern: Biden arrives at the White House.

