Post Politics Now Less than a month and counting until the November midterms

Today, little is on the calendar in official Washington as Congress remains in recess and President Biden is in Wilmington, Del., for the holiday weekend. But elsewhere around the country, lawmakers are scrambling as less than one month now remains before the November midterm elections that will determine control of the House and Senate next year.
Vice President Harris will be in Princeton, N.J., on Monday raising money for the Democratic National Committee. And the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol is preparing to reconvene in Washington for another high-profile hearing later this week.