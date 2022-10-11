Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Here's one way to make abortions legal again in red states with bans: ballot measures

Abortion rights advocates are quietly exploring ballot measures to enshrine access to the procedure into state constitutions in 2024, including in several GOP-led states with restrictions on the books.

Conversations are in the early stages. But discussions around whether to pursue an abortion rights ballot measure are occurring in states including Ohio, Florida, Arizona, Oklahoma, Colorado and Missouri, according to interviews with more than a dozen advocates, liberal groups and others, some of whom spoke on the condition of anonymity to detail private conversations.

One person familiar with the discussions said at least a dozen states are exploring — or are expected to soon explore — whether a citizen-led petition is a viable path to restoring or protecting abortion access in their state.

This represents an emerging strategy for the abortion rights movement and a growing belief that public opinion is on their side. After the Supreme Court overturned the constitutional right to an abortion, advocates believe that appealing directly to voters is one of the only ways to counteract bans in conservative states and reshape access in a post-Roe America.

“Every state that has access to direct democracy as a tool will consider if that is a strategy that makes sense for 2024, for 2026 and beyond,” said Sarah Standiford, the national campaigns director at Planned Parenthood Action Fund. But she cautioned that research and analysis will ultimately determine whether state advocates decide to move forward.

The big idea

An unexpected Kansas victory has already served as a test case for abortion-related ballot measures. In early August, roughly 59 percent of voters in the conservative state defeated an attempt to strip abortion protections from the state constitution.

Even beforehand, abortion rights supporters began eyeing the ballot box as a critical tool shortly after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

“Conversations immediately started stirring,” said one person in the abortion rights movement who spoke on the condition of anonymity to detail private conversations. “Can we do this? Can we make this happen?”

Some abortion rights advocates warn the movement should proceed carefully, wary of pouring millions of dollars into a campaign only for it to be defeated. This comes as antiabortion advocates have already pledged to fight hard against such initiatives.

But in most states — except Colorado — the discussions exploring such campaigns for 2024 are preliminary, and no decisions have been made. Key groups — like the Ballot Initiative Strategy Center, which helps with liberal ballot measures — advise state advocates to begin exploring the idea at least two years in advance.

For instance: In Ohio, a ballot measure is “certainly possible” for 2024, though discussions are still fluid on what year advocates would potentially seek to put a question to voters, according to Lauren Blauvelt-Copelin, the vice president of government affairs and public advocacy for Planned Parenthood Advocates of Ohio.

The considerations

First, ballot measure campaigns aren’t possible in every state. Roughly half of states have processes allowing citizens to gather signatures to petition to put questions on the ballot. But only 18 states allow voters to directly amend their state constitutions through such petitions, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures, further limiting where abortion rights supporters can attempt to restore access to the procedure.

In states where such petitions are allowed, the decision whether to move forward with a ballot measure campaign isn’t simple. Groups are weighing a host of factors:

The legal and political landscape in a given state.

The expensive price tag of mounting such a campaign.

Whether the idea has broad support among a diverse array of groups.

Research into whether the state’s voters will support such a measure.

Meanwhile … Some Republican-led states are seeking to make ballot measures more difficult to pass after a string of liberal policies — from expanding Medicaid to raising the minimum wage — have won in conservative-leaning states across the country. That has some abortion rights advocates on edge, such as in Oklahoma.

“We need to do more due diligence because we can’t afford to get it wrong,” said one reproductive justice advocate in the state, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to detail private conversations.

The possibility of changes to the ballot measure process is a factor for Arizona advocates. A last-minute grass-roots effort to put an abortion measure to voters this November failed to garner enough signatures in the state. Now, there are exploratory conversations underway about attempting such an effort for 2024, though the decision partly depends on the outcome of several measures on the state ballot this year that could make such campaigns more difficult.

After the midterms, conversations around future abortion-related ballot measures will intensify, as groups on the ground grapple with deciding whether to test the waters.

“We know that the majority of Missourians support access to abortion without political interference, and we have a strong coalition of organizations on the ground who are committed to protecting these basic rights,” said Mallory Schwarz, the executive director of Pro-Choice Missouri. “Right now, everything is on the table.”

On the Hill

Inside one of the most vulnerable Democrat’s predicament

There’s growing evidence to suggest the decision by Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) to center her reelection campaign on abortion rights might not be enough to overcome Nevada voters’ intensifying concerns over the economy, the Associated Press reports.

Her predicament in the final weeks of a turbulent midterm election year is one of the starkest examples of the challenges facing Democrats nationwide. The party is attempting to turn anger over the Supreme Court’s abortion ruling into support at the ballot box as Republicans center their messaging on crime and inflation.

Cortez Masto is facing Republican nominee Adam Laxalt, a former state attorney general and the grandson of a former Nevada governor and U.S. senator. While there are other vulnerable Democratic lawmakers in Arizona, Georgia and New Hampshire fighting to hold onto their Senate seats, there's reason to believe Cortez Masto’s situation is more dire than those of her colleagues.

The details: Nevada is overwhelmingly working class compared to other states with competitive contests, leaving its 3 million residents more vulnerable to economic setbacks. The state’s gasoline prices are $5.44 on average and its unemployment is greater than the national average.

Amid these challenges, Cortez Masto has positioned abortion rights as a cornerstone of her campaign — an issue Republicans contend is settled in Nevada, since the procedure is protected until 24 weeks of pregnancy by state law. In an interview, Cortez Masto sidestepped questions about her fragile political standing, while acknowledging that “there’s more work to be done” on the economy, the AP’s Steve Peoples writes.

The bigger picture: Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said last month he views the race in Nevada as one of Republicans’ best chances at picking up a seat in the evenly controlled chamber.

More from Cortez Masto:

Anti-choice extremists like @AdamLaxalt celebrated when Roe was overturned - Laxalt even called it a "historic victory."



Nevada is a pro-choice state, and whether you're a Republican or a Democrat, we all need to stand up to defend our rights. pic.twitter.com/9xAAd4oWcQ — Catherine Cortez Masto (@CortezMasto) September 29, 2022

Meanwhile, in California …

Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) is launching his first television ads of the election cycle in California. Instead of asking voters to support his campaign, he’s calling on them to back legislation on the November ballot to enshrine the right to abortion and contraceptives in the state constitution, Politico reports.

The ads are a clear signal that Newsom is confident about his reelection prospects, but they also illustrate the unorthodox tactics his campaign has adopted in recent months to back Democratic causes. (Remember when he rented billboards in red states to tout abortion access in California?)

State scan

Hurricane Ian leaves behind an emotional toll in its wake

Experts are warning that Hurricane Ian will continue causing strain in Florida long after the monumental task of rebuilding the state is complete, as residents grapple with the emotional toll of the storm’s devastation, the Associated Press reports.

In the days following the storm, local officials worked to set up support centers to assist struggling Floridians, and the federal government has a 24-hour disaster distress helpline to provide counseling and crisis support.

But pressing needs, such as food, shelter and clothing, often take priority over mental health care — which can be difficult to find even without a natural disaster striking. Florida ranks second in the nation in the prevalence of mental illness and 49th in access to mental health services, according to the 2022 State of Mental Health in America report by advocacy group Mental Health America.

Research has shown that between a third and a half of those who survive a disaster develop some type of mental distress, according to Jennifer Horney, a University of Delaware epidemiologist who studies natural disaster impacts on public health. Typically, that means a rise in post-traumatic stress disorder, depression, anxiety and substance abuse. Those with existing mental health issues are at a greater risk of having those conditions made worse by trauma, the AP notes.

In other health news

Drugmakers say they’re close to producing a vaccine that is effective at protecting individuals against the respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, Carolyn Y. Johnson reports. a major shift in the decades-long pursuit to combat a virus that leads to 58,000 hospitalizations among young children each year, our colleaguereports.

The benefit of colonoscopies as cancer screenings for U.S. adults may be overestimated , after Stat 's Angus Chen. , after a new study found the exam only cuts colon cancer risk by roughly a fifth and doesn’t provide any sufficient reduction in mortality from the disease, per's

In Maryland: Unions representing nurses and other health-care workers at Western Maryland Hospital Center Larry Hogan’s last chance to outsource care, The Post's Jenna Portnoy writes. Unions representing nurses and other health-care workers at are fighting what they say is Republican Gov.’s last chance to outsource care, The Post'swrites.

Health reads

Sugar rush

Today’s first @washingtonpost TikTok features tips for vetting mental health advice on social media https://t.co/a1kFMqjy4a pic.twitter.com/WTQIRRebjm — Chris Vazquez (@ByChrisVazquez) October 10, 2022

Thanks for reading! See y'all tomorrow.

