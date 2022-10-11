The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Post Politics Now Biden seeks to make his party’s case in prime-time TV interview

Key updates
On our radar: Abortion rights advocates eye ballot measures for 2024
Noted: How Trump’s legal expenses consumed GOP donor money
The latest: Ohio Senate candidates play to center in debate
President Biden walks to the Oval Office on the South Lawn of the White House on Oct. 10. (Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post)
By
and 
 
Updated October 11, 2022 at 7:59 a.m. EDT|Published October 11, 2022 at 7:15 a.m. EDT

Today, with the midterm elections only four weeks off, President Biden will seek to make his party’s case in a sit-down interview airing in prime time on CNN. The conversation with the network’s Jake Tapper offers Biden an opportunity to discuss the economy, abortion rights and other issues at top of mind for voters. Biden gives such interviews infrequently.

View live politics updates

Earlier, Biden is scheduled to participate in a virtual meeting of the Group of Seven nations — Britain, Germany, France, Japan, Italy, Canada and the United States — to discuss Russia’s latest aggressions and to renew support for Ukraine. The meeting comes at a critical point as Russian President Vladimir Putin attempts to escalate the conflict in Ukraine.

Your daily dashboard

  • 8 a.m. Eastern: Biden and other G-7 leaders hold a virtual meeting to discuss support for Ukraine.
  • 1:15 p.m. Eastern: White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre briefs reporters. Watch live here.
  • 2:30 p.m. Eastern: Biden delivers virtual remarks at the Summit on Fire Prevention and Control. Watch live here.

Got a question about politics? Submit it here. After 3 p.m. weekdays, return to this space and we’ll address what’s on the mind of readers.

Loading...