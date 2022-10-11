Supreme Court weighs far-reaching effects of Calif. pork restrictions

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Supreme Court justices on Tuesday pondered trade embargoes, morality and the ability of a “behemoth” state to impose the ethical and safety concerns of its people on other Americans who don’t share those views. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The issue is pork. Justices across the court’s ideological spectrum were deeply engaged in a constitutional challenge to California’s humane-pork law, passed by nearly 63 percent of Californians in 2018. Proposition 12 doesn’t just regulate the way pregnant sows are treated in the Golden State — very little pork is produced there — but bans the sale of products derived from sows that are not allowed at least 24 square feet of space and the ability to stand up and turn around in their pens.

The National Pork Producers Council and the American Farm Bureau Federation say such a measure violates the Constitution’s restraints on the authority of states to regulate industry beyond their borders.

Advertisement

Sorting out the arguments from lawyers for the pork producers, the Biden administration (which agrees with the farmers), the state of California and the Humane Society of the United States took nearly two hours and 15 minutes — more time than the court spent last term on the case that overturned Roe v. Wade.

In the end, it appeared that some of the justices favored passing on the constitutionality issue for now and returning the case to California, where a judge might be forced to weigh the law’s burdens on interstate commerce against the moral and health benefits of the regulations California voters seek to impose.

Some justices worried about the implications of states putting their own values above the promise of open national markets: State A might want only products from companies that paid a high minimum wage, for instance, while State B might reject produce picked by undocumented immigrants.

Advertisement

“A lot of policy disputes can be incorporated into laws like yours,” Justice Elena Kagan told California Solicitor General Michael J. Mongan, adding, “we live in a divided country, and the balkanization that the framers were concerned about is surely present today.”

Kagan said, “Do we want to live in a world where we’re constantly at each others’ throats and, you know, Texas is at war with California and California at war with Texas?”

In this case, it’s mostly farmers from the Midwest and South who say they would suffer for the incredible costs that California’s regulations would impose on the companies that produce pork. Californians consume 13 percent of the nation’s pork, but 99.9 percent of it produced beyond the state’s borders.

“We’ve heard a lot about morality,” Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. said to Jeffrey A. Lamken, representing the Humane Society. “I think people in some states, maybe the ones that produce a lot of pork, in Iowa or North Carolina or Indiana, may think there’s a moral value in providing a low-cost source of protein to people, maybe particularly at times of rising food prices. But under your analysis, it’s California’s view of morality that prevails over the views of people in other states because of the market power that they have.”

Advertisement

Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr. seemed to agree with that, saying California’s “behemoth” stature allowed it to do what smaller states could not. “You can bully the other states, and so you’re not really that concerned about retaliation? Is that part of your position?” he asked.

Mongan said the state wasn’t attempting to coerce anyone. “California voters chose to pay higher prices to serve their local interest in refusing to provide a market to products they viewed as morally objectionable and potentially unsafe,” he said. “The Commerce Clause does not prohibit that choice. Prop 12 is not protectionist or discriminatory.”

Lamken said other states have required more room for pregnant sows, and made their health and moral concerns clear. In addition, “nine states, from Louisiana to Nevada to Virginia, ban the in-state sale of cosmetics that are tested on animals,” he said.

Advertisement

Justice Clarence Thomas has expressed skepticism about the dormant Commerce Clause, a doctrine that says evenhanded regulations can be unlawful if the burdens on interstate commerce are excessive compared to the benefits. Justice Neil M. Gorsuch indicated that he had such concerns as well.

He asked Timothy S. Bishop, representing the pork producers, why the balancing test he wants courts to perform is not just a way of “enshrining non-textual economic liberties into the Constitution, something this court … disavowed a long time ago?”

“We’re going to have to balance your veterinary experts against California’s veterinary experts, the economic interests of Iowa farmers against California’s moral concerns and their views about complicity in animal cruelty. Is that any job for a court of law?” he asked.

Advertisement

Bishop replied that courts have not had problems in the past in applying such balancing tests and that very few state laws are struck down. But he said California’s law will affect all consumers.

“The price increase from Prop 12 cannot be contained within California because, at the time the farmer raises the sow, it doesn’t know where six months later the pork is going to be sold to,” Bishop said.

“You know, we sell everything except the oink, is the phrase. So the blood, the fat, the collagen, everything is sold, and it’s sold around the world in response to demand. Every piece of that pig is going to bear the cost, the significant cost, of raising pork the way that California demands.”

Justice Department lawyer Edwin S. Kneedler also said California had gone too far. “Proposition 12 imposes a trade barrier based on conduct beyond California’s borders,” he said. “It fails to respect the autonomy of California’s sister states. It invites conflict and retaliation and threatens the balkanization of the national economic union.”

Advertisement

Justice Sonia Sotomayor said the marketplace already was changing. Some chains, for instance, insist on humanely produced pork. And she said there were arguments that the kinds of regulations California imposes result in healthier food.

Bishop said it would be wise to let the challenge continue so such issues could be settled.

“I have a dozen pork farmers in the court today who would testify at trial that they are being forced by distributors and packers and retailers to comply with Prop 12 in a way that they think kills pigs, that harms their workers,” Bishop said. “And we believe we’re entitled to a trial to show that.”

The case is National Pork Producers Council v. Ross.

GiftOutline Gift Article