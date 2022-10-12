The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Post Politics Now Biden heads west with eye on boosting fellow Democrats

Key updates
On our radar: Biden to designate Colorado’s Camp Hale as his first national monument
Noted: Biden sees ‘a very slight recession’ at worst and other CNN interview highlights
The latest: Biden says Supreme Court ‘more of an advocacy group’ than ‘evenhanded’
President Biden delivers virtual remarks at the Summit on Fire Prevention and Control from the South Court Auditorium of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on Oct. 11. (Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post)
By
and 
 
Updated October 12, 2022 at 8:02 a.m. EDT|Published October 12, 2022 at 7:07 a.m. EDT

Today, President Biden heads west on a trip heavily focused on bolstering fellow Democrats in advance of next month’s midterm elections. His first stop is Colorado, where he plans to designate Camp Hale as a new national monument, delivering on a key priority for Sen. Michael F. Bennet (D-Colo.), who faces a competitive reelection bid. Other stops in coming days include California and Oregon.

View live politics updates

Meanwhile, the latest in a string of debates in marquee Senate races — this one between Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) and his Democratic challenger, Mandela Barnes — is scheduled Wednesday night. Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court will hear oral arguments, including in a case about the “fair use” doctrine in copyright law.

Your daily dashboard

  • 9:15 a.m. Eastern: Biden departs the White House en route to Colorado. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will brief reporters aboard Air Force One. Listen live here.
  • 3:30 p.m. Eastern (1:30 p.m. Mountain): Biden delivers remarks at Camp Hale in Vail, Colo. Watch live here.
  • 7 p.m. Eastern: Johnson and Barnes debate in Milwaukee. Watch live here.

Got a question about politics? Submit it here. After 3 p.m. weekdays, return to this space and we’ll address what’s on the mind of readers.

Loading...