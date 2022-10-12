Post Politics Now Biden heads west with eye on boosting fellow Democrats

The designation will apply to Camp Hale, which served as winter training grounds for the Army in the 1940s and now provides critical habitat for wildlife including elk, deer, lynxes and migratory songbirds.

The Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument will encompass more than 53,800 acres and will also include the Tenmile Range, a mountain range with stunning views that is prized by hikers and rock climbers, according to a White House statement.