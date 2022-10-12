Post Politics Now Biden heads west with eye on boosting fellow Democrats

Today, President Biden heads west on a trip heavily focused on bolstering fellow Democrats in advance of next month’s midterm elections. His first stop is Colorado, where he plans to designate Camp Hale as a new national monument, delivering on a key priority for Sen. Michael F. Bennet (D-Colo.), who faces a competitive reelection bid. Other stops in coming days include California and Oregon.
Meanwhile, the latest in a string of debates in marquee Senate races — this one between Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) and his Democratic challenger, Mandela Barnes — is scheduled Wednesday night. Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court will hear oral arguments, including in a case about the “fair use” doctrine in copyright law.