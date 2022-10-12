Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

President Biden will travel to Colorado on Wednesday to designate a World War II-era military site as a national monument, using his executive powers to protect the historic landscape and delivering on a key priority for Sen. Michael F. Bennet (D-Colo.) ahead of next month's midterm elections, Maxine reports this morning.

Biden has yet to create an entirely new national monument, although he has expanded existing national monuments that President Donald Trump had slashed in size. The designation will apply to Camp Hale, which served as winter training grounds for the U.S. Army in the 1940s, and which now provides critical habitat for wildlife including elk, deer, lynxes and migratory songbirds.

The move will bypass gridlock on Capitol Hill, where a sweeping bill aimed at protecting Camp Hale and other historic Colorado sites has repeatedly stalled in the Senate. Bennet, one of the longtime supporters of that legislation, faces a tougher-than-expected reelection race as Democrats fight to maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

If you have time, you can read Maxine's full piece here. But if you're in a hurry, here's a recap of what to know about the expected designation and why it matters:

What will the national monument include?

The Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument will encompass more than 53,800 acres and will include the Tenmile Range, a mountain range with stunning views that is prized by hikers and rock climbers, according to a White House fact sheet.

The Bennet-backed Colorado Outdoor Recreation and Economy Act would similarly protect 28,676 acres surrounding Camp Hale and 17,122 acres in the Tenmile Range.

The measure — also sponsored by Sen. John Hickenlooper and Reps. Joe Neguse, Jason Crow, Diana DeGette and Ed Perlmutter, all Colorado Democrats — has passed the House four times but has run aground in the evenly divided Senate.

In addition to creating the new national monument, Biden on Wednesday will propose withdrawing 225,000 acres in the nearby Thompson Divide from potential new mining or drilling. The Interior Department and the Forest Service will solicit public comments and conduct an environmental analysis on prohibiting energy development there for 20 years.

What does this have to do with the Colorado Senate race?

Bennet, who will appear with Biden in Colorado on Wednesday, is running for reelection against Republican Joe O’Dea, a Denver business executive.

A spokesman for O’Dea said he opposes Biden’s creation of the national monument, which relies on the Antiquities Act, a 1906 law that empowers the president to safeguard public lands and waters for the benefit of all Americans.

“Joe believes conservation efforts around Camp Hale and the TenMile Range should be determined by a bipartisan process in Congress, not unilateral and potentially unlawful executive action that could be subject to lawsuits and uncertainty,” spokesman Kyle Kohli said in an email.

A Bennet campaign spokeswoman declined to comment, noting that the appearance with Biden is being organized by Bennet's Senate office.

What's next?

Democrats, environmentalists and Indigenous leaders have urged Biden to use his powers to safeguard various other landscapes across the country. In particular, many advocates have focused on a site in southern Nevada known as Avi Kwa Ame, or Spirit Mountain, that several Native American tribes consider sacred.

“This designation shows that President Biden is thinking about his conservation legacy, not just restoring the damage of the Trump years but laying the groundwork for his own legacy going forward,” said Aaron Weiss, deputy director of the Center for Western Priorities, an advocacy group.

“It is our hope,” he said, “that Camp Hale-Continental Divide is the first of many national monuments that the president protects.”

On the Hill

Rep. Leger Fernandez calls on FEMA to swiftly aid wildfire victims

Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez (D-N.M.), who helped secure $2.5 billion in last month's government funding bill for victims of a colossal New Mexico wildfire, is calling on the Federal Emergency Management Agency to swiftly distribute the financial assistance.

“The language in the bill itself says that we must pay compensation as expeditiously as possible,” Leger Fernandez said in a phone interview with The Climate 202 on Tuesday. “So we need to get the money out as quickly as we can.”

The stopgap funding bill, which President Biden signed on Sept. 30, contains $18.8 billion for domestic disaster recovery efforts. Leger Fernandez pressed for the measure to compensate victims of the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak wildfire, which exploded into the largest fire in New Mexico's history in May.

The Forest Service started the fire in an effort to thin vegetation and lower the risk of a destructive blaze. But the agency relied on poor weather data and failed to understand how climate change had dried out the landscape, the Forest Service acknowledged in a June report.

FEMA will now administer a program to fully compensate those who suffered personal injury or financial losses in the fire.

“When government messes up, it is important for government to assume responsibility for the error,” Leger Fernandez said. “This is what justice looks like.”

Leger Fernandez also urged FEMA to hire Spanish speakers who can help residents of affected Mora County navigate the aid process. About 65 percent of county residents speak only Spanish, she said.

Corporate commitments

Honda, LG to build EV battery plant in Ohio

Honda announced Tuesday that it will build a $3.5 billion electric vehicle battery factory in southern Ohio, as the company seeks to shore up a domestic supply chain for EVs, Tom Krisher and Samantha Hendrickson report for the Associated Press.

Honda and South Korean battery company LG Energy Solution will begin construction early next year, while mass production of lithium-ion batteries will start by the end of 2025.

The move follows a flurry of announcements about battery and EV plants in the United States. Ford, General Motors, Toyota, Hyundai-Kia, Stellantis and VinFast of Vietnam have unveiled plans for 10 U.S. battery plants.

The new climate law, dubbed the Inflation Reduction Act, gives automakers an even greater incentive to make batteries in North America. To qualify for a $7,500 tax credit under the law, an EV must contain a battery made in North America, with 40 percent of the metals mined or recycled on the continent.

Climate in the courts

Supreme Court pork case could have ‘far-reaching consequences’ for climate

The Supreme Court on Tuesday considered a challenge to a California animal welfare law that could have important implications for disputes over state climate rules, Pamela King and Marc Heller report for E&E News.

The California law requires pork sold in the state to come from facilities that give pregnant sows at least 24 square feet of living space. Pork producers and farmers argue that the law illegally disrupts interstate commerce by effectively forcing producers in other states to follow the same requirements.

If the justices side with the industry in National Pork Producers Council v. Ross, similar arguments could be used to challenge state climate rules, including renewable portfolio standards, which require electric utilities to purchase a certain amount of clean energy.

During oral arguments on Tuesday, Justice Amy Coney Barrett questioned whether the case could also have “far-reaching consequences” for California's ability to set stronger vehicle emissions rules than the federal government.

However, Timothy Bishop, the attorney for the National Pork Producers Council, responded that “those rules are not going to fall” because California has a long-standing waiver under the Clean Air Act to set tougher tailpipe pollution standards.

International climate

Murders point to broader forces fueling destruction of Amazon rainforest

The brutal slayings of journalist Dom Phillips and activist Bruno Pereira in the Amazon rainforest drew international condemnation this year. Now, The Washington Post has determined that the pair were killed over their efforts to reveal how the Brazilian government has allowed poachers, loggers and traffickers to destroy the largest rainforest on Earth, our colleague Terrence McCoy reports in the latest installment of The Post's “The Amazon, Undone” series.

Phillips, who spent years covering the crises besetting the forest, was researching a book titled “How to Save the Amazon.” Pereira, an Indigenous activist investigating poachers, was helping to guide Phillips through the forest. Both men were found dead and buried deep in the forest in June; police have filed murder charges against a fisherman who led investigators to their remains.

The Amazon is one of Earth's most important “carbon sinks,” pulling carbon dioxide from the air and storing it in billions of trees. But with illegal deforestation at a 15-year high under Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, the forest is nearing a tipping point when the ecosystem could suffer irreversible destruction.

In the atmosphere

Viral

It's called fashion, look it up. pic.twitter.com/6D0GbvAUgS — U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (@USFWS) October 11, 2022

Thanks for reading!

