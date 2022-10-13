Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Happy Thursday! Sorry internet, but I've never had a negroni. Send your disappointment and news tips to: cristiano.lima@washpost.com. Below: Inside the Google unit that's building tools for Iranian protesters to access the internet, and Google approves Truth Social. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight ‘Make DMs Safe' campaign pressing tech giants on encryption grows post-Roe Over 50 abortion rights and privacy groups are upping the pressure on tech companies to make their messaging services more secure, citing growing concern that users' private communications could be used to prosecute abortions post-Roe v. Wade.

The “Make DMs Safe” campaign calls on Facebook, Twitter, Google and other companies that control popular messaging apps to offer full encryption automatically to consumers, among other protections.

Activist group Fight for the Future first launched the push in September but unveiled dozens of new backers Thursday. Much of the coalition has long urged Silicon Valley giants to boost privacy protections for consumers, but they say the Supreme Court decision revoking the federal right to abortion has raised the stakes for millions, particularly when it comes to safeguarding private and direct messages, or DMs.

Advertisement

In an open letter and online petition, the groups call out a slew of major tech companies for declining to partially or fully offer encryption by default, and demand they do so by the end of the year.

Nathalie Maréchal, policy director at the advocacy group Ranking Digital Rights, said many users “reasonably” assume messages that are labeled as private can't be seized by law enforcement, but that's often not the case.

“I think most people don't understand that if they communicate through, say, Facebook Messenger … that it's not actually private,” said Maréchal, whose group signed onto the campaign.

Here's a breakdown of what protections companies currently offer — and why advocates say it's not enough:

Meta, parent company of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp

Meta said in August that it would “begin testing default end-to-end encrypted chats between some people” on its Messenger app, meaning that users “won’t have to opt in to the feature,” and is expanding a “limited test of opt-in, end-to-end encrypted messages” for Instagram messages. The company, which also owns encrypted messaging service WhatsApp, has announced plans for a “global rollout of default end-to-end encryption for personal messages and calls in 2023.”

Groups are calling on Meta to disclose a “firm date” for when they will fully role out the plan, and to complete that by year's end.

Meta spokesperson Alex Dziedzan declined to offer an exact timetable for the final rollout, but said in a statement that, “Because of the size and scale of the engineering challenge, it takes time to get this right.”

Twitter

Twitter DMs should have end to end encryption like Signal, so no one can spy on or hack your messages — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 28, 2022

Peiter Zatko , which the company has pushed back on. Groups are calling on Twitter to encrypt its messages and archival data on those communications by year's end. The open letter cited concerns about Twitter's security protocols raised by whistleblower, which the company has pushed back on.

Twitter declined to comment.

Apple

Apple offers end-to-end encryption by default for iMessage, and users can enable encryption for backup messages as well.

But the groups took issue with the company not taking steps to ensure the protections extend when iPhone users send messages to those using other services, like a messaging service on an Android product. They are calling on the company to change that and to offer full end-to-end encryption by default for backup messages.

Apple did not return a request for comment.

Google

Google offers partial encryption on its Chat service, and full encryption on Google Messages by default for exchanges between two users, but not for group messages with three or more users. The company said it plans to roll that out this year.

The groups are urging Google to set a “firm date” for implementing full encryption on Chat, and for it to be this year.

Google did not return a request for comment.

Our top tabs

Google and other firms build tools to help Iranian protesters

Google’s elite Jigsaw unit built a VPN tool called Outline, which has surged in popularity in Iran as protesters try to access the internet without government restrictions, Joseph Menn and Yasmeen Abutaleb report. U.S. officials are trying to prod tech companies into providing services — especially communications tools — as the Iranian government continues to crack down on protests, which began in September after a 22-year-old woman died in the custody of the country’s “morality police,” which detained her for showing too much hair.

Advertisement

“The VPN, called Outline, is available on its own as an app or web download and in versions distributed by third parties such as nthLink, a company that receives U.S. government funding,” they write. “nthLink says monthly users in Iran of Outline have soared tenfold in two months, to 2.4 million unique devices in September.” Outline is a free VPN tool that lets users hide their tracks online better than most paid versions.

Jigsaw is run by Yasmin Green, who fled Iran with her parents when she was 3 years old. Google founder “Larry Page used to say all Google products ought to be like a toothbrush, where everybody uses it at least twice a day,” Green said in her first extended interview since she was promoted to lead Jigsaw in July. “We changed the metaphor to an air bag. People don’t need it often, but when they do, they absolutely need it to work.”

Google approves Trump social media app Truth Social for its app store

The app is now available to download in the Google Play Store, giving the app a key place to be distributed with less than a month until midterm elections, Bloomberg News’s Julia Love reports. Truth Social agreed to remove content that violates Google’s policies, Google told Bloomberg News.

Advertisement

Axios previously reported that Truth Social hadn’t been approved by Google because of incitements to violence and threats on the app. The outlet first reported that the app had been approved by Google.

Truth Social has faced business challenges beyond Google. The special-purpose acquisition company Digital World Acquisition Corp. has delayed a key vote on whether to extend a deadline for merging with Trump’s start-up. The company also faces investigations by the Securities and Exchange Commission and federal prosecutors.

Appeals court temporarily stops Texas’s social media law from going into effect

It comes as tech groups prepare to ask the Supreme Court to take up the law, which forbids firms from removing posts based on their users’ political ideology, Politico’s Rebecca Kern reports. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit in September upheld the law.

Advertisement

Texas didn’t oppose the tech groups’ motion to stay the appeals court ruling so long as they didn’t ask for an extension of time to file their request to the Supreme Court, Kern reports.

“NetChoice and CCIA say the September ruling conflicts with a May ruling by the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which declared that a similar Florida law banning the removal of political candidates from social media platforms largely violated tech companies’ constitutional protections,” Kern writes. “In a 5-4 ruling in May, the Supreme Court had previously blocked the Texas law from going into effect in response to a previous emergency request by NetChoice and CCIA, based off an earlier 5th Circuit decision last spring.”

Workforce report

Agency scanner

Advertisement

Inside the industry

Trending

Daybook

Mark R. Warner (D-Va.) and Indiana Gov. Eric J. Holcomb (R) Sen.(D-Va.) and Indiana Gov.(R) discuss the Chips and Science Act at a Washington Post Live event today at 1:30 p.m.

The Atlantic Council hosts an event on a new transatlantic data privacy framework Monday at 10 a.m.

The Federal Trade Commission holds an event on digital advertising to children on Wednesday.

Government and industry officials speak at the Georgetown Center for Business and Public Policy’s Spectrum Summit on Wednesday.

The Institute for Security and Technology hosts an event on the data transfer agreement on Wednesday at 11 a.m.

Before you log off

Today’s third @washingtonpost TikTok is about how your manager could spy on you with commonly used apps https://t.co/CNFoyOhFde pic.twitter.com/KSfidyEAbA — Chris Vazquez (@ByChrisVazquez) October 11, 2022

That’s all for today — thank you so much for joining us! Make sure to tell others to subscribe to The Technology 202 here. Get in touch with tips, feedback or greetings on Twitter or email.

GiftOutline Gift Article