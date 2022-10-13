Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Good morning and welcome to The Climate 202! Thanks to everyone who sent us feedback on the newsletter for its first anniversary. While we can't respond to all of you individually, we really appreciate the reader input. But first: Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Exclusive: States will play key role in implementing climate law to decarbonize power sector, paper finds The recently passed climate law will position the United States to achieve 73 to 76 percent clean electricity by 2030 — within striking distance of President Biden's goal of 80 percent clean electricity by the end of the decade, according to multiple independent modelers.

But meeting this ambitious target will depend, in large part, on “optimal” implementation of the law at the state level, according to a paper shared with The Climate 202 before its broader release on Thursday.

The paper from Energy Innovation, a San Francisco-based climate think tank, focused on the clean energy incentives in the sweeping climate measure known as the Inflation Reduction Act.

Rhodium Group , the think tank Resources for the Future , Princeton University and Energy Innovation — have modeled the law's impacts. The authors noted that at least four institutions — the research firm, the think tankandEnergy Innovationhave modeled the law's impacts.

The four modeling teams generally agree that the United States could reach 73 to 76 percent clean electricity by 2030 and could reduce electricity-sector emissions 67 to 78 percent by 2030 relative to 2005 levels.

However, this potential transformation of the nation's power sector “will not happen without new state policy,” the Energy Innovation paper concludes.

In particular, the paper says, state public utility commissions and state lawmakers will play a significant role in realizing this transformation.

“The states — and the electric utilities they regulate — are central actors that will determine how much investment takes place and how much emissions fall as a result of the inflation Reduction Act,” said Mike O'Boyle, Energy Innovation's director of electricity policy, who co-authored the paper along with senior policy analyst Dan Esposito and policy analyst Michelle Solomon.

‘A big opportunity’

Take state public utility commissions, or PUCs. While they often fly under the radar, PUCs perform a crucial task: Regulating monopoly utilities and overseeing their long-term planning.

The clean energy tax credits in the Inflation Reduction Act will cause the cost of wind, solar and other clean energy technologies to decline dramatically over the next decade.

That means utilities now have a greater financial incentive to invest in renewable energy and transition away from fossil fuels, climate advocates say

In turn, “PUCs now have a stronger duty than ever to investigate and induce utilities to invest in clean energy on behalf of consumers,” the Energy Innovation paper says.

Meanwhile, state lawmakers can introduce or increase clean electricity standards, which require utilities to serve customers with a certain percentage of clean energy.

Sixteen states and the District of Columbia have adopted standards that require 100 percent clean electricity by 2050 or sooner.

By making clean energy even cheaper, the climate law could provide an opening for state lawmakers to strengthen these standards, better aligning them with Biden's target of 100 percent clean electricity by 2030.

“The incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act provide a big opportunity for states that want to move on clean electricity to move even faster,” O'Boyle said.

Caveats

Of course, the impact of the climate law will also depend on successful implementation at the federal level, according to the paper's authors and other experts.

In particular, the Internal Revenue Service still needs to issue much-anticipated guidance on how to take advantage of the clean energy tax credits, said Ben King, an associate director at Rhodium Group who was not involved with the Energy Innovation paper.

“Even before states worry about what to do, the IRS needs to issue guidance on how the new language will be interpreted and how developers can qualify for it,” King said.

Experts have also expressed concern that federal implementation of the Inflation Reduction Act could be hampered by supply chain constraints, labor shortages, and delays in building new transmission lines to carry more clean energy across the country.

“The models agree that all of this good stuff will happen because of the IRA,” King said, “but there are certainly challenges to achieving it.”

On the Hill

In Virginia’s 2nd District, candidates square off on energy policy

Rep. Elaine Luria (D-Va.) and her Republican challenger state Sen. Jen A. Kiggans (Virginia Beach) had tense exchanges on energy policy and other key issues during their first debate Wednesday in one of the most competitive races in the nation, The Washington Post's Meagan Flynn reports.

Luria, who faces her toughest reelection race yet after redistricting made the district more favorable to Republicans, voted for the Inflation Reduction Act this summer and touted its clean energy investments as beneficial for her constituents. She pointed to investments in offshore wind as the “hugest economic opportunity and driver for Hampton Roads to diversify the economy in our lifetimes.”

Luria added, however, that she supports an “all-of-the-above” approach to energy policy that includes both renewables and fossil fuels — a stance shared by conservative Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin III (W.Va.).

Kiggans said that while she opposes the new climate law and other “government mandates” on clean energy, she supports expanding nuclear power — one of a couple narrow places where the candidates agree. Kiggans also argued that President Biden should lower gasoline prices by increasing domestic fossil fuel production and reviving the nonoperational Keystone XL pipeline.

International climate

U.N. chief warns countries are being ‘blindsided’ by climate disasters

United Nations Secretary General António Guterres on Thursday warned that “entire populations are being blindsided” by weather disasters, citing a U.N. report that found half of all countries are not protected by early warning systems.

The report, from the U.N. Office for Disaster Risk Reduction and the World Meteorological Organization, also found that nations with poor alert systems have a disaster mortality rate eight times higher than countries with “substantial to comprehensive” coverage.

The report, which comes on the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction, follows catastrophic flooding in Pakistan that killed nearly 1,700 people — a death toll that would have been even higher without early warning systems.

“The world is failing to invest in protecting the lives and livelihoods of those on the front line,” Guterres said in a video message. “Those who have done the least to cause the climate crisis are paying the highest price.”

The U.N. boss also repeated his calls for wealthy countries to help poor nations cope with the ravages of climate change, known as “loss and damage,” which are expected to be a central theme of COP27.

Agency alert

Interior announces plans to pay for Colorado River water cuts as crisis looms

The Interior Department announced Wednesday that it will use part of the $4 billion in drought relief funds from the Inflation Reduction Act to help pay farmers, cities and Native American tribes in the Southwest for reducing their water use from the Colorado River, Ella Nilsen reports for CNN.

Advertisement

Interior said the program will pay applicants a fixed sum for each acre-foot of water that they leave in Lake Mead, the country’s largest reservoir, which is experiencing record low water levels amid a historic Western drought.

The move comes after the states in the Colorado River Basin blew past a June deadline, set by the Bureau of Reclamation, to reach a voluntary agreement on how to reduce water use by 2 million to 4 million acre-feet — up to a third of the river’s annual average flow.

The Interior announcement coincided with President Biden's designation of Colorado's Camp Hale as his first national monument, Maxine and our colleague Tyler Pager report.

During an event in Red Cliff, Colo., Biden showered praise on Sen. Michael F. Bennet (D-Colo.) for his advocacy for Camp Hale and climate issues.

“This guy, he made this finally happen,” Biden said of Bennet. “At least me signing this, certainly. He came to the White House and he said, ‘I told you what I need.’ And I said, ‘I’ll do it.’ You know why? I was worried he’d never leave the damn White House.”

Extreme events

Mississippi River water levels are low, at times halting shipping

Water levels along the Mississippi River are nearing their lowest point in at least a decade, making it increasingly difficult to carry exports from the nation's bread basket, The Post's Scott Dance reports.

The past few months have been exceptionally dry for much of the Mississippi basin, which makes up 41 percent of the contiguous United States. Repeatedly over the past week, water levels have become far too low for barges to float, forcing the Army Corps of Engineers to halt traffic on the river and to dredge channels.

More emergency dredging, which costs billions of dollars a year, could be needed on a broader scale if barges continue to have issues. The transportation industry says the costly intervention is necessary to maintain a flow of exports that is central to the country’s agriculture industry.

In the atmosphere

Viral

