Supreme Court rejects Trump request on Mar-a-Lago documents

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to reinstate Judge Aileen Cannon’s order that a special master review classified documents taken in an FBI search of Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump’s Florida home and private club. There were no noted dissents. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The one-sentence order turned aside an emergency request from the former president to intervene in the document review, which is part of an ongoing criminal investigation into the potential mishandling of classified material after Trump left the White House.

The review is being done by special master Raymond J. Dearie, a federal judge in Brooklyn, who was recommended for the job by Trump’s legal team, which asked for a review of all 11,000 or so documents seized by the FBI to see if any should be shielded from investigators because of attorney-client or executive privilege.

The 11th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that 103 of the seized documents, which bore classified markings, should be exempt from Dearie’s review.

Trump’s legal team then made a technical and narrow petition to the Supreme Court, asking the justices to reconsider a portion of that order.

In response, the Justice Department told the court that allowing an outside arbiter to review the classified documents would “irreparably injure” government.

As a former president, the government said, Trump has no “plausible” claims of ownership over sensitive government materials. The government’s response said Trump’s emergency request should fail, arguing that the former president had not shown how he would be harmed without the Supreme Court’s intervention or that the appeals court order was wrong.

The Washington Post has reported that authorities recovered one document that described a foreign government’s military defenses, including its nuclear capabilities.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.

