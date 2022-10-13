Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

On the Hill

Once more unto the breach for the Jan. 6 committee

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol this afternoon will hold its first hearing in nearly three months — and likely its last public hearing presenting the findings of an investigation that's lasted more than a year.

The hearing “is expected to highlight newly obtained Secret Service records showing how President Donald Trump was repeatedly alerted to brewing violence that day, and he still sought to stoke the conflict, according to three people briefed on the records,” Carol D. Leonnig and Jacqueline Alemany report. It will include “new video footage and internal Secret Service emails that appear to corroborate parts of the most startling inside accounts of that day,” according to the people.

The hearing, our colleagues write, is also part of an effort to “revive interest in its probe and deliver what it has privately called its ‘closing arguments’ about past and ongoing threats to democracy as voters prepare to cast ballots next month in the midterm elections.”

Here’s what to expect:

New evidence: New surveillance footage taken near the Ellipse the morning before Trump’s speech “shows throngs of his supporters clustered just outside the corralled area for his ‘Stop the Steal’ rally,” per Carol and Jackie. “Secret Service officers screened those entering who sought to get closer to the stage. Law enforcement officials who were monitoring video that morning spotted Trump supporters with plastic shields, bulletproof vests and other paramilitary gear, and some in the Secret Service concluded they stayed outside the rally area to avoid having their weapons confiscated.”

Secret Service emails: “Internal emails likely to be revealed at the hearing [will] further buttress accounts about staff members warning Trump about the risk and then the reality of violence that day, as he continued to press nervous Secret Service agents to take him to the Capitol to join his supporters marching there.”

More witnesses? “Committee Chairman Bennie G. Thompson (D-Miss.) has promised ‘significant witness testimony’ we haven’t seen before, but the committee has been tight-lipped about what that might be,” some of the threats made against past witnesses on fringe sites .) “Committee Chairman(D-Miss.) has promised ‘significant witness testimony’ we haven’t seen before, but the committee has been tight-lipped about what that might be,” our colleague Aaron Blake writes . “The hearing is not expected to include in-person, live witnesses.” (Our colleague Cat Zakrzewski details .)

Roger Stone: “One person who should feature prominently at Thursday’s hearing is longtime Trump adviser Roger Stone,” Aaron writes. “The Washington Post reported that Danish documentary filmmakers following Stone for the past three years have turned over footage to the committee, which aides intend to use at the hearing. The footage is expected to show Stone predicting violent clashes and alluding very early on to the idea that Trump would try to remain in power using armed guards and loyal judges.”

But as the committee concludes its investigation into the attack, it still has several important questions left to answer:

Will the committee make a criminal referral to the Justice Department? “ Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.) said he thinks the committee should formally accuse Trump of crimes in the attack, noting that a federal judge said it’s likely that the former president broke several laws as he tried to overturn his election loss,” CNN “that the committee should come to such a decision unanimously, and it’s not clear there’s consensus on this — a referral could further inflame political tensions ahead of the midterm elections.” (D-Calif.) said he thinks the committee should formally accuse Trump of crimes in the attack, noting that a federal judge said it’s likely that the former president broke several laws as he tried to overturn his election loss,” our colleague Amber Phillips reports . But Schiff also recently told“that the committee should come to such a decision unanimously, and it’s not clear there’s consensus on this — a referral could further inflame political tensions ahead of the midterm elections.”

Will the committee interview Mike Pence? “Pence’s top aide has testified, as have many of Trump’s White House aides,” Amber writes. “Pence also recently said he would be open to talking to the committee. But as time goes on, that seems less and less likely. If Republicans take control of the House of Representatives, they are unlikely to continue the investigation.”

What will come of the investigation into Trump’s “Stop the Steal” fundraising? “At the tail end of one of its June hearings, the committee played video of a Jan. 6 committee staff member saying Trump misled donors who contributed $250 million to an ‘Official Election Defense Fund,’” Aaron writes. “But the fund didn’t technically exist, according to Trump aides, and the vast majority of the money went to Trump’s super PAC and wasn’t used to contest the election results.” Committee member Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) indicated this could be a focal point of the investigation moving forward. But the committee has since withdrawn its subpoena for records from the Republican National Committee and Salesforce.

The hearing, which was postponed from late September because of Hurricane Ian, is expected to be two and a half hours. With the House out of session and lawmakers not on the committee scattered across the country, it will be interesting to see if Republicans who have been loyal to Trump acknowledge or respond to the hearing.

While you wait …

Since the last Jan. 6 hearing in July, there has been a whirlwind of news surrounding Trump as well as his aides and associates. (When has this not be the case over the past seven years?)

There has been greater scrutiny of Trump and his family's business conduct, new information about what transpired on Jan. 6 and a Justice Department investigation into classified documents stored at Mar-a-Lago. Allies have been subpoenaed to appear in front of grand juries, have pleaded guilty to tax fraud, have been interviewed by the Jan. 6 committee and have been charged with money laundering and conspiracy.

If you need to pass the time until the gavel drops at 1 p.m. Eastern, here’s a run-down of everything that's happened since the last hearing involving the former president and Jan. 6:

And speaking of Trump, Mar-a-Lago and new developments …

🚨 Scoop: “A Trump employee has told federal agents about moving boxes of documents at Mar-a-Lago at the specific direction of the former president, according to people familiar with the investigation, who say the witness account — combined with security-camera footage — offers key evidence of Trump’s behavior as investigators sought the return of classified material,” per our colleagues Devlin Barrett and Josh Dawsey.

“The people familiar with the investigation said agents have gathered witness accounts indicating that, after Trump advisers received a subpoena in May for any classified documents that remained at Mar-a-Lago, Trump told people to move boxes to his residence at the property. That description of events was corroborated by the security-camera footage, which showed people moving the boxes, said the people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation.”

“Together, those pieces of evidence helped convince the FBI and Justice Department to seek the court-authorized search of Trump’s residence, office and a storage room at Mar-a-Lago, which resulted in the seizure of 103 documents that were marked classified and had not been turned over to the government in response to the May subpoena.”

“The witness is now considered a key part of the Mar-a-Lago investigation, these people said.”

What we're watching

The Bureau of Labor Statistics will release its consumer price index inflation data for September at 8:30 a.m. The August numbers, which came out last month, showed inflation running higher than analysts expected.

Rachel Siegel reports the new data “is expected to show prices about 8 percent higher in September than the year before. Overall prices are also expected to be higher in September than August …

Looming over today’s bleak reality is an even more uncertain future, since no one knows whether the Federal Reserve’s efforts to cool down prices, and the broader economy through higher interest rates, will spur a recession. Even President Biden took an unusual step this week in acknowledging the possibility of a recession. 'I don’t think there will be a recession. If it is, it’ll be a very slight recession,' Biden said in a CNN interview that aired Tuesday.”

Biden, meanwhile, is in Los Angeles, where he'll talk up the infrastructure law's investments in extending one of the city's subway lines (yes, L.A. has a subway) this morning and headline a fundraiser for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee in the evening.

The Media

Early reads

Coffee Break(s)

Mom, this one is for you. We promise a phone deep cleanse during the next visit.

