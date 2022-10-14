Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Good morning and welcome to The Climate 202! We made it to Friday. To celebrate, we're re-watching this video of 747, who was crowned the winner of Fat Bear Week on Tuesday despite attempted voter fraud. 🐻 But first: Beyond the Beltway, Civilian Climate Corps programs are flourishing in states across the country President Biden took office with grand plans to launch the first-ever Civilian Climate Corps, a federally funded initiative aimed at employing tens of thousands of young people to fight climate change.

But those plans face an uncertain path forward on Capitol Hill after the program was dropped from Democrats' landmark climate bill this summer, as The Climate 202 previously reported.

Regardless of the gridlock in Washington, states across the country have already launched similar programs to hire young people to tackle climate issues within their borders. These state programs could eventually provide a powerful model for a Civilian Climate Corps at the federal level, advocates say.

“States have consistently stepped up to carry the baton forward on climate when the federal government has fallen short,” said Casey Katims, executive director of the U.S. Climate Alliance, a bipartisan coalition of governors committed to meeting the goals of the Paris agreement. “So states are stepping up to lead, but the administration can still be looking at what they can do.”

From Maine to California, at least eight states have launched versions of Climate Corps programs, many of which are embedded in state governments and receive federal funding from AmeriCorps.

Here's a look at those programs and how they could one day inform a federal initiative:

California and edible food recovery

Long an environmental leader among states, California established the nation's first Climate Corps program in 2020.

The California Climate Action Corps, led by a state office called California Volunteers, has prioritized edible food recovery. That means fellows have sought to divert food from landfills — a significant source of climate pollution — to Californians who struggle with food insecurity.

“There's this really big push to make sure that food doesn't end up in the landfill, where it can cause more greenhouse gas emissions, instead of with the people who need it the most,” said Josh Fryday, California's chief service officer.

In 2016, the Golden State passed ambitious legislation that calls for reducing organic waste disposal by 75 percent by 2025. Organic waste in landfills accounts for about 20 percent of California's methane, which is more than 80 times more powerful than carbon dioxide during its first 20 years in the atmosphere.

Maine and home energy conservation

In July, the Maine legislature allocated a modest amount of funding — $200,000 — to launch the Maine Climate Corps.

In a state that has cold and snowy winters, the program will focus on energy efficiency and energy conservation, helping residents save money on their utility bills while heating their homes.

“There's an urgency around helping people save money on fuel this winter and stay warm and safe,” said Kirsten Brewer, who coordinates the program under the umbrella of Volunteer Maine, the state’s service commission.

Maryalice Crofton, executive director of Volunteer Maine, said she and Brewer are still reviewing proposals for pilot projects that could be up and running by January.

Crofton added that she is “very interested” in hiring caseworkers who could help low-income residents take advantage of rebates for weatherizing their homes, including the incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act.

Colorado and wildfire, drought mitigation

In the Centennial State, which is uniquely vulnerable to severe wildfires and extreme drought, the Colorado Climate Corps has sought to mitigate the dangers of these climate-change-fueled disasters.

Members of the corps, run by Serve Colorado in the Office of the Lieutenant Governor, have helped with thinning forests and educating homeowners about wildfire risks.

“In the last few years, we've seen the worst wildland fires in Colorado's history,” said Colorado Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera, citing a grass fire last year that burned hundreds of homes and forced thousands to evacuate. “So that's part of the reason Serve Colorado has really stepped up to address these issues.”

Corps members have also helped install low-flow shower heads and more efficient faucets and toilets, in an effort “to help reduce water use and save Coloradans money on utility bills,” Primavera added.

Michigan and the White House's next steps

In September, Michigan announced $1.3 million in federal funding to support the Michigan Climate Corps AmeriCorps program.

While applications for the new funding are due this month, the program has already used earlier funding to partner with Wayne State University to help Detroit residents flood-proof their homes, said Virginia “Ginna” Holmes, executive director of the Michigan Community Service Commission.

Meanwhile, advocates have continued to urge Congress and the Biden administration to establish a Civilian Climate Corps at the national level. If no clear legislative pathway emerges, the president could sign an executive order directing the relevant federal agencies to stand up the program, some proponents say.

A White House spokesman did not respond to a request for comment.

Agency alert

FERC Chairman Richard Glick ‘confident’ about Senate reconfirmation

Federal Energy Regulatory Commission Chairman Richard Glick expressed cautious optimism Thursday that the Senate will reconfirm him to lead the federal pipeline regulator, which has played a more active role in climate policy under his leadership.

“I'm being told that there's a lot of folks — the White House, Senator Schumer, others — that are working hard towards the confirmation,” Glick said at the American Council on Renewable Energy's Grid Forum, referring to Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.).

“They're confident, and so I'm going to remain confident,” he added.

At the urging of Glick, a Democrat, FERC in February said it would consider how pipelines and other natural gas projects affect climate change and environmental justice communities. But the commission quickly backtracked in the face of opposition from fossil fuel industry groups, Republican lawmakers and Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.)

President Biden nominated Glick to continue leading the commission in May. But the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, which Manchin chairs, has yet to schedule a confirmation hearing, and time is running out before the Senate adjourns at the end of the year.

Spokespeople for Manchin and Schumer did not respond to requests for comment.

On the Hill

Zinke’s Washington scandals follow him to Montana House race

Some Montana Republicans are hesitant to support former interior secretary Ryan Zinke in his bid to represent the state in the U.S. House, citing his scandals during the Trump administration, Ben Lefebvre reports for Politico.

Zinke resigned in 2018 under a cloud of ethics investigations, including probes tied to his real estate dealings in Montana and his conduct in office. He narrowly survived the Republican primary in June, but now Montana Republicans seem split, with former governor Marc Racicot and former secretary of state Bob Brown writing in a joint op-ed that they will vote for Democratic candidate Monica Tranel over Zinke because of the controversies.

Meanwhile, John Lamb, Zinke’s Libertarian opponent, said that Zinke asked him to quit the race and endorse him instead — a sign that Zinke knows the race is close and that he cannot risk losing GOP votes to a third-party candidate.

Zinke has criticized Tranel over her support for renewable energy projects and the Green New Deal, blaming Democrats for recent inflation spikes. Despite their misgivings, Republicans might still throw their support behind Zinke in November as part of their broader campaign to win control of the House.

Climate in the courts

Cancer-causing pesticide polluted local rivers for decades, D.C. alleges

D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine (D) announced a lawsuit Thursday against the chemical manufacturer Velsicol, alleging that the company knowingly contaminated the Potomac and Anacostia rivers with pesticides linked to cancer, The Washington Post's Kyle Swenson reports.

During a news conference, Racine said the company has been aware since 1959 that a product it made to kill insects could cause cancer. He said that Velsicol opted for a campaign of “misinformation and deception” and sold the product through 1988, when the federal government banned it.

Racine added that the alleged contamination is still hurting people and ecosystems in the region, especially in low-income Black and Brown communities.

Representatives for Velsicol did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

International climate

Germany got rich on exports and cheap Russian gas. Now it could drag Europe down.

Germany established itself as the economic engine of Europe by relying on cheap Russian energy and manufacturing exports. But the energy crisis spurred by the war in Ukraine has thrown that economic model into doubt, with potentially far-reaching consequences for the rest of Europe, Anthony Faiola and Vanessa Guinan-Bank report for The Post.

Before the war, Russia supplied more than half of all natural gas in Germany, including for high-energy production of ammonia for fertilizers, rubber for sneakers and coatings for cars. Now, as Germany seeks to fully replace Russian gas imports, its economy is sputtering.

If the country continues on this track, economists say it could face a recession as soon as next year, bringing the rest of Europe down with it. Already, analysts warn that energy prices are expected to stay elevated for years.

For the time being, Germany’s energy reserves are brimming with boosted imports from Norway and the Netherlands. Germany is also burning more coal and oil, with plans to reactivate old coal power plants that could threaten the country's climate goals.

In the atmosphere

Viral

