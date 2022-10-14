Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Welcome to The Daily 202! On this day in 1987, 18-month-old Jessica McClure fell into an abandoned well. She was rescued 58 hours later.

The big idea Let's dig past three political headlines Ah, journalism's humble but potent "explainer." On the one hand, it's a little embarrassing: Shouldn't a news piece have all the information you need? On the other hand, readers regularly want to delve more deeply into an issue, a problem, a politician, or a phenomenon.

Being a good reporter requires being aware of what you don’t know. Being a smart reader does, too, especially given the social media-era proliferation of search-engine experts on monkeypo … I mean student loa … I mean Ukrai … I mean electric vehic … you know what I mean.

Luckily, the newsroom of The Washington Post is full of people who are either experts in their own right or know which experts will help their readers understand complex, nuanced questions of politics and policy, technology, wellness, personal hygiene, in-laws management, etc.

So let’s take a deeper look at three major headlines from this week.

John Fetterman’s closed captions

My colleague Amanda Morris reported on Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman’s verbal stumbles and reliance on closed captioning to answer questions in his first on-camera interview since he had a stroke in May. Both are to be expected, experts told Amanda.

“While neurological experts said they could not offer a specific diagnosis about Fetterman’s health, they noted that closed captions are a common tool for people with auditory processing or hearing issues, conditions which have nothing to do with overall intelligence,” she reported.

Fetterman’s health is a legitimate issue in his neck-and-neck race with his Republican rival, Mehmet Oz. Accommodations like closed captions aren’t as familiar as, say, eyeglasses, hearing aids, or wheelchairs, so they require more expert explanation.

“Issues with processing sounds can happen for several reasons. Hearing is an especially unique sense because unlike sight or smell, sound gets processed before it even reaches the brain. There are a number of areas where understanding can be impaired, even if someone has no hearing loss or intellectual disability, said Borna Bonakdarpour, an associate professor of neurology at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine.”

I can’t quote the whole piece, so read it here.

Alex Jones and that $1 billion damage award

The Infowars founder spent years lying about the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre and convincing his followers that parents of the slain schoolchildren were actors and the whole thing was a hoax. He’s been ordered to pay nearly $1 billion to relatives of the kids. Will he, though?

My colleagues Annabelle Timsit, Leo Sands and Joanna Slate looked at major questions in the case, notably whether Jones, who has defiantly attacked the proceedings and suggested he won’t cough up the cash, will pay.

They noted:

His “sprawling digital misinformation empire” brought in $165 million between 2016 and 2018.

His lawyers contend he has struggled financially since being banned from almost all mainstream social media platforms in 2018.

He claimed this week he has less than $2 million.

He has refused to make public financial information that would help verify his claims.

In a different trial, a forensic economist put Jones’s combined net worth with his businesses to be as much as $270 million.

Lawyers for the families have vowed to wring every dollar out of Jones.

It’s still too early to know how much he will actually pay.

“Infowars on Wednesday prominently featured news articles about the verdict on its website and encouraged readers to ‘help Alex by making a donation to his legal defense.’ The website linked to a fundraiser on GiveSendGo, a self-described Christian site with a history of hosting fundraisers for far-right groups. As of early Thursday, it had raised just over $185,000 out of a total goal of $500,000.”

Trump and his Jan. 6 committee subpoena

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol has subpoenaed former president Donald Trump, demanding he submit documents and testify about the events leading up to that day and during the riot itself.

My colleagues Perry Stein, Tom Hamburger and Spencer S. Hsu note Trump could refuse to comply and that compelling the cooperation of a former president would be enormously complicated, partly because of issues of the Constitution’s separation of powers.

“Any legal proceedings that emerge from this subpoena could drag on for months,” they reported. “And that could be a win for Trump. If Republicans take control of the House in January, they will likely dissolve the Jan. 6 committee, rendering the subpoena meaningless, legal experts said.”

Ultimately, Perry, Tom and Spencer cited experts as saying, the subpoena “may end up being more of a symbolic move,” “the committee’s way of giving Trump a formal opportunity to respond to its work, even if it does not expect Trump to show up.”

And if he does, he could still invoke the Fifth Amendment against self-incrimination.

It seems unlikely we’re going to hear from Trump while sitting in a witness chair. But have no doubt: We will hear from Trump via almost every other public forum or platform again and again and again. On Friday morning, he issued a rambling, grievance-filled letter to the committee in which he made no mention of testifying, but recycled a pile of his lies about being cheated out of a second term.

What’s happening now

In letter, Trump lambastes Jan. 6 committee but is silent on subpoena

“Despite very poor television ratings, the Unselect Committee has perpetuated a Show Trial the likes of which this Country has never seen before,” Trump claimed in the 14-page letter sent to House select committee chairman Benny G. Thompson (D-Miss.). “There is no Due Process, no Cross-Examination, no ‘real’ Republican members, and no legitimacy since you do not talk about Election Fraud or not calling up the troops. It is a Witch Hunt of the highest level, a continuation of what has been going on for years.” He was silent on whether he would comply with a subpoena for testimony and documents, John Wagner and Mariana Alfaro report.

Teenager in custody after at least five are killed in North Carolina shooting

“A 15-year-old white male opened fire in an eastern Raleigh, N.C., neighborhood Thursday afternoon, killing at least five people and leaving multiple people injured, authorities said,” María Luisa Paúl, James Bikales, Andrew Jeong and Andrea Salcedo report.

“The suspect was taken into custody nearly five hours after the shooting began, Raleigh Police said,” describing the incident as an “‘ongoing investigation’ at a Friday morning news conference.”

Democrats lead with Hispanic voters is smaller than in 2018, Post-Ipsos poll finds

“Hispanic and Latino voters rank rising prices as the most important issue in their midterm vote and are split nearly evenly between trusting Democrats and Republicans to address the issue, with more than 1 in 3 trusting neither party. Democrats lead on most other issues and hold a 28 percentage-point advantage on trust to handle abortion, which Hispanic voters rank as second-most important in their vote, a Washington Post-Ipsos poll finds,” Scott Clement, Emily Guskin, Amy Wang, Sabrina Rodriguez report.

Lunchtime reads from The Post

‘New tank man’: Rare protest in Beijing mars Xi Jinping’s moment

“A one-person protest in Beijing has called for elections, an end to the country’s strict ‘zero covid’ policy and the removal of ‘dictator’ Xi Jinping, in a rare display of political dissent that was met with a wave of online censorship days ahead of a key political meeting expected to extend Xi’s rule for at least another five years,” Christian Shepherd reports.

… and beyond

Warnock and Walker face a pivotal debate in Georgia

Sen. Raphael G. Warnock (D-Ga.) and Republican challenger Herschel Walker, the former football star, are set to square off tonight in what will be the first — and probably the only — debate in one of the most anticipated races of the midterm elections.

“The debate will test whether Mr. Warnock can expand what polls suggest is a narrow advantage over his rival, and whether Mr. Walker can quiet doubts about his qualifications for the office after a wave of explosive reports describing past behavior of his that has contradicted his public stances,” the New York Times' Maya King reports, referring to recent allegations from an ex-girlfriend that Walker “paid for her to have an abortion and had asked her to have a second abortion, even though he has campaigned on his opposition to the procedure with no exceptions.”

The Biden agenda

Biden to sign executive order today to lower prescription drug prices

“President Biden will sign an executive order Friday, instructing the Department of Health and Human Services to explore actions it could take to lower prescription drug prices,” Tyler Pager reports.

“The order is part of an effort by Biden to highlight his administration’s efforts to strengthen Medicare and Social Security and reduce costs amid soaring inflation.”

Biden’s internet promises in limbo amid long battle over FCC nominee

“The nation’s telecommunications regulator has been without a Democratic majority for the entirety of President Biden’s 21-month tenure, hamstringing efforts to restore open internet protections and close the digital divide,” Cat Zakrzewski and Cristiano Lima report.

“Breaking the deadlock at the Federal Communications Commission hinges on confirming Gigi Sohn, a longtime public interest advocate and former Democratic FCC official who was first nominated by the White House nearly a year ago. As the midterm elections approach and Democrats’ ability to retain their narrow control of the Senate remains uncertain, Sohn’s supporters are warning Congress that the clock is ticking to lock in a majority at the agency.”

Number of anti-trans laws passed since 2018, visualized

“Of the 388 bills introduced in the last four years, only 39 have become law,” Anne Branigin and N. Kirkpatrick report.

“The onslaught of legislation has been driven by conservative legislators who argue that these restrictive laws protect the rights of children and families, rather than curtail them. Others have framed them as a religious prerogative.”

Hot on the left

Pelosi said she wanted to punch Trump as Jan. 6 riot began, new footage shows

“Footage filmed on Jan. 6, 2021, shows a frustrated House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) telling aides that she wanted to punch Donald Trump, and lawmakers pleading for the National Guard to be deployed as supporters of the former president forced their way into the Capitol,” Kelly Kasulis Cho reports.

“I hope he comes. I want to punch him out,” Pelosi says in response, gesticulating with her palm. “This is my moment. I’ve been waiting for this. For trespassing on the Capitol grounds. I want to punch him out, and I’m gonna go to jail, and I’m going to be happy.”

Hot on the right

Peter Thiel to put more money behind Masters as McConnell group balks

In a reversal, “Peter Thiel, the billionaire investor who pumped $15 million into a super PAC that helped make Blake Masters the Republican nominee for Senate in Arizona, is planning to spend as much as $5 million more in the race, according to people familiar with the matter,” Isaac Stanley-Becker reports.

He previewed his new plans to make a financial commitment to the general election in talks this week “with a representative from a PAC linked to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.). Thiel suggested he and the PAC each put $5 million behind Masters.”

“But Steven Law, who heads the McConnell-linked group, the Senate Leadership Fund, indicated to Thiel on Thursday that he could not find the resources to make that commitment, according to these people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to share private details.”

Today in Washington

Biden is still in California for most of today.

At 6:10 p.m., he will speak at Irvine Valley College in Orange County about lowering prices for American families.

Immediately afterward, Biden will set off for Portland, Oregon, where he is expected to take part in a grass roots volunteer event with Oregon Democrats at 10:10 p.m.

In closing

We got a sneak peek of Studio Ghibli’s long-awaited theme park in Japan. You won’t want to miss it.

“As with Ghibli films, you cannot help but appreciate the nature surrounding you. It’s designed so that you feel like you are living in an actual Ghibli world, rather than visiting a fantasy. The result: a sensory overload that is peaceful at the same time,” Michelle Ye Hee Lee, Julia Mio Inuma and Shiho Fukada report.

