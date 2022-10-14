Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

On the Hill

Rep. Elaine Luria's constituents approach her at Costco to talk Jan. 6

Six questions for … Rep. Elaine Luria (D-Va.): We spoke with Luria, a member of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6,2021, attack at the Capitol on Thursday after the committee voted to subpoena former president Donald Trump during what was likely its final hearing. The committee is expected to issue its report after the midterm elections. This interview has been edited and condensed for length and clarity.

The Early: How did the committee decide to subpoena Trump?

Luria: It was important to us to conduct a comprehensive investigation and gather information from all the sources who we were able to gather information from. They painted a really comprehensive picture, and that clearly led to one person at the center of all of the different aspects of this plot that we summarized and laid out again today to essentially ignore the results of a free and fair election and try to remain in power. We think that it's important that the committee do what's necessary to seek testimony from the former president.

The Early: There have been nine Jan. 6 committee hearings this year, with hours and hours of testimony. If you had to sum up what you want Americans to take away from the hearings in a few sentences, what would you say?

Luria: My biggest takeaway when I talk to people around my district is that there's still a clear and present danger from the things that led up to and happened on Jan. 6. If we don't address those properly, something like this could happen again. And so that's why I think the work of this committee is so important. I would like people to understand that our democracy is in peril.

The Early: Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-Calif.) said on Thursday that “the committee will be recalling witnesses and conducting further investigative depositions” regarding Trump’s attempts to go to the Capitol on Jan. 6 and that “the committee is reviewing testimony regarding potential obstruction on this issue.” What are the most important questions the committee is still trying to answer, more than a year into this investigation?

Luria: We think that there are witnesses who were not entirely forthcoming about this particular topic when they originally spoke to the committee, so we will seek to speak to those people again. The bottom line is, we’re looking for the facts. We've interviewed 1,000 witnesses. There's some things that we've learned during the course of our investigation that don't match up with what people told us earlier on, so we're gonna go back to these people.

The Early: You’re the only member of the committee facing a competitive reelection race this fall, and your campaign has run ads focused on Jan. 6. What impact do you think the hearings will have on the midterms?

Luria: When I was asked to serve on this committee, somebody said to me, you know, “You’re a Democrat in a Republican district. You could go home and this could be very unpopular.” And I said, “You know, that's true, and it wouldn't surprise me. But this work is too important.” You can't allow something like Jan. 6 to happen and not get to the bottom of the facts. Being part of this committee and conducting a thorough investigation, being on the right side of history, preventing something like this in the future — all those things are a lot more important than whether I, Elaine Luria, get reelected. I’m doing the right thing. If people don't like it, then they don’t need to vote for me. I even had a debate [on Wednesday], and I basically said, “If you're an election denier, I'm not your candidate.”

The Early: Have you had any conversations with constituents who have expressed anger about your work on the committee?

Luria: I was at Costco the other day, running a quick errand, and I had someone come up to me [who] said, “This is totally unfair what you’re doing.” I find when people do that, I talk through it, and I say, “Don’t you want to know what happened?” And they’ll say, “Yes, but it’s unfair because you’re going after Trump.” [But] in our district, for the most part, [people], even if they disagree with you, if they come up to you, they’re very polite about it. We get calls into the office. I was looking at my daily report from our district office today. We got calls both from people who say, “Thank you so much for what you're doing on the committee,” and calls from people who disagree.

The Early: What’s the breakdown between the calls praising you and the angry ones?

Luria: Anecdotally, from my interactions with people around the district, the No. 1 thing that people come up to me today and say is, “Thank you for your work on the Jan. 6 committee.” In the past, it used to be thank you for all you do for veterans, thank you for all you do for the Navy. But today it’s overwhelmingly comments of thank you for my work on the committee.

The Jan. 6 committee's last (?) hearing: What happened and what's next

On Oct. 13, the Jan. 6 Committee played a video of House Speaker Pelosi (D-Calif.), Senate leader Schumer (D-N.Y.) and GOP leaders during the Capitol attack. (Video: The Washington Post, Photo: Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

The likely grand finale: “The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol issued a surprise subpoena seeking testimony from Trump on Thursday, a challenge with little historical precedent that members said was a necessary final act before the panel concludes its work,” our colleagues Rosalind S. Helderman, Jacqueline Alemany and Tom Hamburger write. “The unanimous vote came at the end of the committee’s ninth and likely final public hearing, a session intended as a closing argument to the panel’s 14-month investigation.”

Will he, won’t he? “Experts said the committee faces several hurdles in attempting to force Trump to testify about those and other subjects,” Roz, Jackie and Tom write. “The former president could fight the subpoena in court, arguing that Congress cannot compel testimony from the executive. Win or lose, that kind of court battle would likely drag into the new year, when the committee could be disbanded should Republicans win control of the House in midterm elections next month.”

Maybe he will: the New York Times ’s Maggie Haberman told CNN’s Jake Tapper that Trump would consider testifying if it was televised. “In terms of the subpoena, for him, that is actually one of the things that has animated him,” Haberman said. “He’s been talking to advisers about how he would consider testifying if they would air it live, which is also not surprising.” the New York Timesthat Trump would consider testifying if it was televised. “In terms of the subpoena, for him, that is actually one of the things that has animated him,” Haberman said. “He’s been talking to advisers about how he would consider testifying if they would air it live, which is also not surprising.”

“Legal experts warn that [the subpoena] may end up being more of a symbolic move,” per our colleagues Stephen Gillers , a professor of constitutional law at New York University, said that “the subpoena may be the committee’s way of giving Trump a formal opportunity to respond to its work, even if it does not expect Trump to show up.” per our colleagues Perry Stein, Tom and Spencer S. Hsu , a professor of constitutional law at New York University, said that “the subpoena may be the committee’s way of giving Trump a formal opportunity to respond to its work, even if it does not expect Trump to show up.”

But there is precedent ☝️: President Abraham Lincoln volunteered to appear before the House Judiciary Committee in 1862, President Gerald Ford appeared before a House committee looking into his pardon of President Richard M. Nixon , and President Theodore Roosevelt testified before congressional committees twice after leaving office, providing details about a questionable U.S. Steel deal and about corporate donations to his 1902 presidential campaign.” volunteered to appear before the House Judiciary Committee in 1862, our colleague Gillian Brockell reports . “appeared before a House committee looking into his pardon of, andtestified before congressional committees twice after leaving office, providing details about a questionable U.S. Steel deal and about corporate donations to his 1902 presidential campaign.”

Either way, we might know more by this afternoon. “I will be putting out my response to the Unselect Committee of political Hacks & Thugs tomorrow morning at 8:00. Thank you!’” Trump “I will be putting out my response to the Unselect Committee of political Hacks & Thugs tomorrow morning at 8:00. Thank you!’” Trump said in a midnight post on Truth Social.

Here are some takeaways from the blockbuster hearing:

Trump prematurely declared victory: “Much of Thursday’s hearing was devoted to establishing Trump’s mind-set leading up to Jan. 6, 2021,” reports. “And a big part of that was the committee casting his false, election-night declaration of victory as part of a premeditated plan … Committee member Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.) summarized: ‘It was a plan concocted in advance to convince his supporters that he won.’” “Much of Thursday’s hearing was devoted to establishing Trump’s mind-set leading up to Jan. 6, 2021,” our colleague Aaron Blake reports. “And a big part of that was the committee casting his false, election-night declaration of victory as part of a premeditated plan … Committee member(D-Calif.) summarized: ‘It was a plan concocted in advance to convince his supporters that he won.’”

Trump knew he lost the election: “Trump’s communications director recounted popping into the Oval Office roughly a week after the 2020 election to find a morose Trump watching TV,” . “Can you believe I lost to this f---ing guy?” Trump lamented, referring to then-President-elect Biden . “Trump’s communications director recounted popping into the Oval Office roughly a week after the 2020 election to find a morose Trump watching TV,” our colleague Ashley Parker writes “Can you believe I lost to this f---ing guy?” Trump lamented, referring to then-President-elect

The Secret Service knew about the threat to the Capitol: “As early as Dec. 26, Secret Service officials were sharing one tipster’s warnings about extremist groups coming to the Capitol with murderous plans,” “As early as Dec. 26, Secret Service officials were sharing one tipster’s warnings about extremist groups coming to the Capitol with murderous plans,” our colleague Carol D. Leonnig reports . “They think they will have a large enough group to march into DC armed and will outnumber the police so they can’t be stopped,” the tip read. “Their plan is to literally kill people,” the tipster wrote. “Please, please take this tip seriously and investigate further.”

“I hope he comes, I’m going to punch him out ... I’m going to punch him out, I’m going to go to jail, and I’m going to be happy.”



— House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s just-revealed response to the prospect of former President Trump potentially marching to the Capitol on January 6th. pic.twitter.com/XePdjploDg — The Recount (@therecount) October 14, 2022

More footage from that day: CNN obtained roughly an hour of new, never-before-seen footage of lawmakers’ response to the Jan. 6 riots. The footage was captured by Pelosi’s daughter, Alexandra Pelosi, a documentary filmmaker working with HBO. Some clips were aired during the committee’s Thursday hearing. Here are some highlights, per our colleague Kelly Kasulis Cho:

Pelosi: “I hope he comes. I want to punch him out,” she said, referring to Trump. “This is my moment. I’ve been waiting for this. For trespassing on the capitol grounds. I want to punch him out, and I’m gonna go to jail, and I’m going to be happy.”

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer: “D.C. has requested the National Guard and it has been denied by the D-O-D [the Department of Defense]. I’d like to know a good goddamn reason it has been denied ,” he said, speaking to Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy by phone.

Schumer: “Please, the whole Capitol is rampaged … We need them fast. I’ve never seen anything like this,” he added. “ We’re like a Third World country, here. We had to run and evacuate the Capitol — 400 congressmen, 200 senators and all the staff.”

Pelosi: “I worry about you being in that Capitol room,” she told Mike Pence. “Don’t let anybody know where you are.”

Curious for more?

The campaign

Biden as press critic

President Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) headlined a fundraiser for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee on Thursday night at Marcia Carsey's home in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles. Among his comments to donors, according to our colleague Tyler Pager: a lament about the technological changes fracturing society and making it harder to discern what's true and what isn't.

“There are no editors anymore,” Biden said. “The ability of newspapers to have much impact is de minimis.”

(Editor's note: This newsletter has an editor.)

Spotted at the fundraiser, per Tyler: DCCC Chairman Sean Patrick Maloney (D-N.Y.) and Democratic Reps. Steven Horsford (Nev.), Ted Lieu (Calif.), Brad Sherman (Calif.) and Dina Titus (Nev.), plus Tom Ford “milling about outside.”

What we're watching

Walker v. Warnock: The likely only debate between Georgia senate candidates Sen. Raphael G. Warnock and Herschel Walker is tonight in Savannah, Ga.

This will be the first time two black men will debate each other as major party nominees for a senate seat in Georgia and the first time the two will square off since allegations that Walker encouraged and paid for an abortion of his then girlfriend have rocked the race.

This is a high stakes match up in a race where the outcome could determine which party controls the senate.

The Media

Weekend reeeads

Viral

Capitol Police Sgt Gonell puts his hand on former DC Police Officer Fanone’s shoulder as they watch the Jan 6th Cmte show video of the rioters attacking the door where they were assaulted: pic.twitter.com/jNA4AstxQ5 — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) October 13, 2022

