Good morning, and TGIF. Today's edition: President Biden is signing an executive order directing the federal health department to craft policies aimed at lowering drug costs. The Biden administration is seeking to expand cybersecurity rules to hospitals and medical devices.

Inflation in the medical sector will mean higher premiums, deductibles and out-of-pocket costs

Health-care costs are no longer escaping the nation's fastest rate of inflation in four decades.

Prices for medical services in September rose 6.5 percent compared with a year ago, according to a Bureau of Labor Statistics report released yesterday. The increase — which analysts expect to continue in the coming months — is sure to hit Americans’ pocketbooks, particularly the nearly 155 million people with employer-sponsored coverage.

The pinch will likely come in the form of higher premiums, deductibles and out-of-pocket costs in the coming months, multiple experts told The Health 202. The dynamic poses a major challenge for President Biden and Democrats, which have centered their party platform on lowering costs for Americans.

“Policymakers should be very concerned about what this means for people's ability to get health care, and also the medical debt that they'll be carrying over time,” said Sara Collins, a vice president at the Commonwealth Fund, an independent health-care research group.

Here’s what you need to know:

What’s going on?

The economy is seeing little reprieve with overall prices rising at a pace of 8.2 percent compared with last September — a slight slowdown from the summer peak but still at highs not seen in roughly 40 years, The Post’s Rachel Siegel reports.

Back in January, we wrote that price increases for medical services had been relatively modest — at least so far. Prices for medical services in January were up 2.5 percent from a year prior. But experts told us that could change in a couple months, warning that inflationary pressures would almost certainly hit the health-care sector. They were right.

Why are costs rising now?

There are a few different factors at play. For one, prices for health-care services are set on somewhat of a delay. Insurers and providers typically negotiate contracts for a year or more, meaning it takes time for increased prices to seep into the system.

Meanwhile, the price of labor is high. More people may be coming in to get care than they were during the height of the pandemic. And hospitals and other facilities, similar to Americans, are also paying more for food, energy and other goods.

“All those things that it takes to provide care have gotten more expensive,” said Corey Rhyan, a research director at Altarum, a nonprofit health research and consulting group.

What’s the impact?

As Collins put it, the uptick doesn’t bode particularly well for what consumers with commercial insurance will pay for premiums and deductibles for their health care.

Some of the cost increases might begin showing up when workers sign up for their employer-sponsored health coverage during their next enrollment season. That could also continue for 2024 and beyond, with some experts predicting the rise in prices will continue.

One indicator is the Affordable Care Act insurance marketplaces. Though many Americans get substantial financial help to buy these plans, most insurers are requesting premium increases in the high single digits or low double digits because of inflation and increased utilization of health services. This trend could portend what may happen with employer-sponsored coverage, according to a recent Kaiser Family Foundation analysis.

Ultimately, what workers pay for health care will depend on how businesses respond to the rising price of care and services.

So, how will employers respond?

That’s an open question.

Employers are grappling with whether to pass costs onto their employees, change the design of their benefit plans and/or absorb the spike into their broader budgets. That’s forcing some “really tough decisions,” according to James Gelfand, president of the ERISA Industry Committee, which represents large employers.

“The only 100% sure way to keep within budget as the medical industry (especially hospitals) demand more and more is to raise premiums, increase deductibles, higher copays and coinsurance,” Gelfand wrote in an email. “Employers hate to do this, but the medical-industrial complex demands an ever-increasing share of workers’ wages.”

White House prescriptions

New this a.m.: Biden to sign executive order targeting drug costs

Biden is planning to sign an executive order to direct the federal health department to explore actions it can take aimed at lowering prescription drug costs.

Specifically, the president is calling on the CMS Innovation Center (CMMI) to craft plans to lower the price of medicines within 90 days, and for the Department of Health and Human Services to submit a formal report outlining those proposals. CMMI was created by Obamacare, and has immense power to test new ways of paying for care under Medicare.

The directive comes as Medicare open enrollment season begins this weekend, and Biden travels to Oregon and California to discuss his plan for the federal health insurance program for seniors and those with disabilities, per a White House official.

Reminder: It’s less than a month until the midterm elections, and seniors are a critical voting bloc.

Mental health

Health organizations urge a national emergency for youth mental health

A coalition of national and state health organizations are calling on the Biden administration to declare a federal national emergency over the country’s youth mental health crisis.

In their letter, the American Academy of Pediatrics, American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, Children’s Hospital Association and more than 130 others contend that by declaring a federal national emergency, the administration could galvanize existing funding streams to improve mental health care.

Why it matters: Nearly 3 out of 4 high school students reported having at least one adverse childhood experience, such as neglect or emotional abuse, during the pandemic, according to a new survey from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Such experiences are associated with poor mental health and suicidal behaviors.

Key context: Addressing the nation’s mental health crisis is part of Biden’s “unity agenda” announced earlier this year. His strategy includes initiatives to strengthen the behavioral health system, expand access to mental health care for Americans and bolster childhood and school-based intervention services. Surgeon General Vivek H. Murthy has also called for more action on the youth mental health crisis, issuing a rare national advisory on the issue late last year.

Moira Szilagyi, president of the American Academy of Pediatrics:

As pediatricians, we recognize that the current crisis makes promoting mental health a necessity for all kids and teens. By declaring the mental health crisis a national emergency, our federal government can help mobilize resources and activities to address children's needs. https://t.co/1tS96iMLVY — Moira Szilagyi, MD, PhD, FAAP (@AAPPres) October 13, 2022

Industry Rx

Cybersecurity rules for hospitals en route

The Biden administration is seeking to expand cybersecurity rules to hospitals and medical devices as part of a broader push by the White House to shore up the nation’s defenses against disruptive hacking incidents, our colleague Tim Starks writes in The Cybersecurity 202 this morning.

The administration is also looking to other sectors where it may need help from Capitol Hill to write mandatory minimum cybersecurity standards for other industries, Anne Neuberger, the president’s deputy national security adviser for cyber and emerging technology, told The Post’s Ellen Nakashima during a Washington Post Live event yesterday.

The details: The Department of Health and Human Services is in the beginning stages of working with partners at hospitals to put minimum cybersecurity guidelines in place, which would happen in the winter or spring, a U.S. official said.

Rules that the administration has written for other industries, such as critical pipeline operators and air carriers, include requirements for major industry players to notify the federal government within a set number of hours following a cybersecurity incident and develop plans for responding to an attack.

The news comes after the second-largest nonprofit U.S. hospital chain CommonSpirit Health was hit with a ransomware attack last week, forcing ambulance diversions, system shutdowns and patient appointment rescheduling at their facilities across the country.

Reproductive wars

Documents reveal nonprofit’s plan to downplay abortion in the midterms

A conservative nonprofit is seeking to blunt the impact of the Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade during next month’s midterm elections, our colleague Isaac Stanley-Becker reports.

A fundraising proposal and other internal memos prepared by Independent Women’s Voice were obtained by a watchdog group and shared with The Post. The documents illustrate a fear among conservatives that new restrictions on abortion could hurt the GOP’s chances of retaking control of Congress.

The details: In a pitch to potential donors, the group promises to execute a targeted media campaign “to drive moderate or slightly left-leaning audiences toward conservative policies and ideas.” The group says it is particularly focused on reaching Hispanics and independent women.

Their campaign strategy hinges on elevating Republican talking points, such as inflation and crime, to suppress the deluge of Democratic messaging on abortion. So far, their advertisements have been focused on “trying to give those women permission to vote based on other issues,” said Christine Matthews, a Republican pollster at Bellwether Research and Consulting, which is not involved in the group.

More from Independent Women’s Voice:

As the fight for reproductive freedom continues, make sure you know the real facts about abortion law and understand the bigger issues impacting women right now.https://t.co/jf6mnMSMjb pic.twitter.com/0EPakMOtXo — Independent Women's Voice (@IWV) October 6, 2022

In other health news

The Biden administration extended the nation’s public health emergency for the coronavirus for another 90 days. public health emergency for the coronavirus for another 90 days.

D.C. Council member Christina Henderson (I-At Large) will put forward emergency and temporary legislation to D.C. Public Schools ' mandate on coronavirus vaccines for students over the age of 12, just a year after introducing legislation to require the shots, our colleague Lauren Lumpkin reports. to delay the enforcement of' mandate on coronavirus vaccines for students over the age of 12, just a year after introducing legislation to require the shots, our colleaguereports.

The Food and Drug Administration has declared a nationwide shortage of Adderall, a medication used to treat attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. A spokesperson for the company behind the drug said yesterday that Teva Pharmaceuticals NBC News reports. , a medication used to treat attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. A spokesperson for the company behind the drug said yesterday that expects “intermittent delays” through the end of the year,reports.

Quote of the week

Health reads

