Post Politics Now Warnock and Walker to square off in highly anticipated debate in Georgia

Today, Sen. Raphael G. Warnock (D-Ga.) and Republican challenger Herschel Walker, the former football star, face off in one of the most anticipated debates in the midterm elections — in a race that could tip the balance of party control in the U.S. Senate. The evening encounter in Savannah, Ga., is the latest in a string of debates in marquee Senate races, including one Thursday night in Wisconsin that quickly turned personal between Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) and Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes.
Meanwhile, former president Donald Trump is promising to respond Friday morning to the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. The panel voted Thursday to subpoena him. President Biden is in California, where he will hold an event focused on prescription drug prices.