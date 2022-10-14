Post Politics Now Warnock and Walker to square off in highly anticipated debate in Georgia

The political world will focus on Savannah, Ga., on Friday night when Sen. Raphael G. Warnock (D-Ga.) shares a stage with Republican challenger Herschel Walker for one of the most anticipated debates of the midterm election season.

It will be the first meeting of the two candidates since stories surfaced that Walker, who opposes abortions in all cases, allegedly paid for a woman to undergo the procedure in 2009 and subsequently pushed for the same woman to have another one two years later. The story was first reported by the Daily Beast.