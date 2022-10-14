Post Politics Now Warnock and Walker to square off in highly anticipated debate in Georgia

The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Sen. Raphael G. Warnock (D-Ga.) and Republican challenger Herschel Walker. (Photographer: Megan Varner/Getty)
October 14, 2022 at 6:59 a.m. EDT

Today, Sen. Raphael G. Warnock (D-Ga.) and Republican challenger Herschel Walker, the former football star, face off in one of the most anticipated debates in the midterm elections — in a race that could tip the balance of party control in the U.S. Senate. The evening encounter in Savannah, Ga., is the latest in a string of debates in marquee Senate races, including one Thursday night in Wisconsin that quickly turned personal between Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) and Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes.

Meanwhile, former president Donald Trump is promising to respond Friday morning to the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. The panel voted Thursday to subpoena him. President Biden is in California, where he will hold an event focused on prescription drug prices.

Your daily dashboard

  • 6:10 p.m. Eastern (3:10 p.m. Pacific): Biden delivers remarks on lowering costs for American families. Watch live here.
  • 7:20 p.m. Eastern (4:20 p.m. Pacific): Biden travels to Portland, Ore. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre briefs reporters on board Air Force One. Listen live here.
  • 10:10 p.m. Eastern (7:10 p.m. Pacific): Biden participates in a grass-roots volunteer event with the Oregon Democrats.

