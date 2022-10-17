Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Hey, happy Monday. We’re intrigued by what may be the world’s oldest tree, and now kinda want to find it. Send guesses on its location to rachel.roubein@washpost.com. Today’s edition: The Food and Drug Administration will make its case to withdraw a pregnancy drug from the market. How John Fetterman’s health is playing out in Pennsylvania’s Senate race. But first …

Democrats are intensely focused on abortion rights in the Arizona and Nevada Senate races

Democrats are blanketing the airwaves with ads touting their candidates’ records on abortion and painting their Republican opponents as out of step with the American public.

In a few instances, GOP supporters are pushing back with their own abortion-related ads. This dynamic is particularly present in the Arizona and Nevada Senate races, the two states where abortion has appeared most frequently in ads run by Democratic Senate candidates and their supporters this year during the general election.

Advertisement

Both are competitive contests that could determine which party controls the chamber next year. In Arizona, the race pits Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly against Republican Blake Masters, a first-time candidate and venture capitalist. In Nevada, Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto is facing Republican Adam Laxalt, a former state attorney general.

Today, we’re taking a deep dive into the abortion-related ads in those Senate races (and don’t worry, we watched them so you don’t have to). All data is from AdImpact, a firm that tracks political ads.

In Arizona

The cash 💰: Democrats and groups supporting them have spent nearly $10.3 million in the general election this year on abortion-related ads to elect Kelly. On the other side, Republicans and groups supporting them have spent over $1.2 million as of last week to promote Masters.

Advertisement

Here’s what we learned: Groups supporting Kelly include the Senate Majority PAC, the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee and VoteVets. Some abortion-related ads opposing Masters call the Republican “dangerous” for Arizona. One ad from the DSCC features a woman who said she was abused. “Blake Masters has no idea what I went through, and he has no business making that decision for me or any woman,” she says to the camera.

Ads in favor of Masters that mention abortion come from the National Republican Senatorial Committee and Women Speak Out PAC, which is a partner of prominent antiabortion group SBA Pro-Life America. Such ads paint Kelly as “extreme,” alleging he supports late-term abortions.

Positions on abortion: Kelly recently said he would “do everything I can in the Senate” to codify Roe v. Wade, which guaranteed the right to an abortion until fetal viability, typically viewed as around 22 to 24 weeks into pregnancy. In September, he told KTAR News radio station that restrictions are allowed later in pregnancy, so long as “women can get the health care they need if they’re facing serious circumstances.”

Advertisement

But within a matter of months, Masters has swung from supporting a ban on abortion at the moment of conception to telling voters he'd support banning the procedure after roughly the first trimester.

First, Masters received backlash for scrubbing hard-line antiabortion positions from his website over the summer, including support for a federal “personhood law.” A section on abortion now calls for a national ban on third-trimester abortions, a change first reported by NBC News.

And then, at a debate earlier this month, Masters vehemently defended his stance on the procedure, and said he supports a ban after 15 weeks of pregnancy at both the state and federal level. (Arizona currently has such a restriction in place with limited exceptions since a judge recently halted enforcement of a near-total ban.)

Advertisement

Ad against Masters:

In Nevada

The cash 💰: Democrats and groups supporting them have spent nearly $6.2 million in the general election this year on abortion-related ads in favor of Cortez Masto. On the other side, Republicans and groups supporting them have spent nearly $391,000 as of last week to champion Laxalt.

Here’s what we learned: Major spenders for Cortez Masto include the DSCC, Senate Majority PAC and Women Vote!, which is affiliated with Emily’s List. Many of the ads point to Laxalt praising the Supreme Court’s decision overturning the constitutional right to an abortion as a “historic victory” or comments obtained by the Nevada Independent where he called the 1973 Roe decision a “joke.”

The NRSC and the Laxalt campaign recently ran an ad explicitly mentioning that abortion rights are protected under Nevada state law. “Why do Democrats like Catherine Cortez Masto only talk about something that hasn't changed? Because they can't defend everything that has,” a narrator says, bashing Democrats for their record on the economy and crime.

Advertisement

Positions on abortion: Cortez Masto has said she supports Nevada’s state law allowing women to obtain an abortion up until 24 weeks of pregnancy and afterward if the woman’s life or health is at risk. On Capitol Hill, she’s voted to enshrine Roe into federal law — legislation that’s failed twice in the Senate over the past year.

Meanwhile, Laxalt has said he’d support a referendum in Nevada to limit abortion to the first 13 weeks of pregnancy. In an op-ed in the Reno Gazette Journal, he denied he’d support a national ban on the procedure, writing that he wants to “return the issue to the people” and states.

A person with the campaign, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said a 15-week limit on the procedure proposed by Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) has “no chance to pass Congress” and that “the law in Nevada was settled by voters decades ago and isn’t going to change.”

Advertisement

Ad supporting Laxalt:

Agency alert

The FDA wants to yank a pregnancy drug off the market

The Food and Drug Administration will begin making its case today to a panel of independent advisers that Makena, a drug developed to reduce the risk of preterm birth, should be pulled from the U.S. market because it is ineffective, The Post’s Ariana Eunjung Cha reports.

Covis Pharma, the company that owns the patent, is fighting to continue sales, arguing that there is evidence to suggest that the drug may work in a narrow population that includes Black women, who have historically been at higher risk of maternal complications.

The highly unusual move by the agency is years in the making. Makena was authorized in 2011 under the agency’s accelerated approval process, after a small study showed the drug reduced the risk of preterm birth in women with a history of delivering early. But a confirmatory trial failed to show Makena performs better than a placebo. The latter trial included far fewer Black women than the first trial.

Industry Rx

You can now buy hearing aids without a prescription

Starting today, federal regulators will allow pharmacies and big-box stores nationwide to sell hearing aids without prescriptions to Americans 18 and older with mild to moderate hearing loss after a years-long delay, our colleagues Christopher Rowland and Amanda Morris report.

Advertisement

Backers of the change say the move to over-the-counter hearing aid sales will lower prices, propel new technologies and expand access to millions of people with untreated hearing loss. Yet, the shift will be a sweeping test of consumer-driven health care.

The details: Two early entrants into retail sales, Lexie and Jabra, are manufacturing over-the-counter devices that sell for $799 per pair. Lexie’s Instragam account is touting a $42-per-month payment plan for its devices, which a company executive said will be available in 11,000 retail stores including Walgreens, Walmart and Best Buy. Jabra said its hearing aids will be sold in 300 Best Buy stores starting Oct. 24.

Manufacturers say they’re ready to help customers take on the substantial learning curve of using the devices for the first time, a job traditionally held by audiologists. But the cost could still be out of reach for some, and hearing aids usually require a fair bit of adjusting and patience. That might make it difficult for the elderly to get adjusted to the tech-savvy devices.

Midterms watch

Fetterman’s health sparks debate in Pa.’s Senate race

The health of John Fetterman, Pennsylvania’s Democratic Senate nominee, is becoming an increasing focal point for both campaigns during the final stretch of the midterms.

Advertisement

Fetterman suffered a stroke in May, just days before the primary election, and he and his allies have sought to frame his recovery as a lesson in empathy. But Republicans say they’re not pleased with the information his campaign has released and are using it as part of a larger argument to oppose his election, The Post’s Colby Itkowitz, Lenny Bernstein and Amanda Morris report.

The Fetterman campaign declined our colleagues’ multiple requests to interview his doctors or for updated medication information beyond what’s already been disseminated. On June 3, his cardiologist released a letter explaining that Fetterman had surgery conducted 17 days earlier to install a defibrillator to treat a previously undisclosed condition — the last communication the campaign has publicly released from a doctor.

Meanwhile, four top neurologists — who are not treating the candidate — told our colleagues that Fetterman seems to have recovered well from the stroke without any particularly noticeable long-term impacts. He’s acknowledged that he has difficulty understanding spoken language and finding words. A Fetterman spokesman said the candidate is “clearly sharp and healthy.”

More from Fetterman:

Recovering from a stroke in public isn’t easy.



But in January, I’m going to be much better – and Dr. Oz will still be a fraud. — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) October 12, 2022

Walker shifts abortion stance in debate with Warnock

Georgia GOP Senate hopeful Herschel Walker appeared to shift his hard-line stance against abortion Friday in his lone debate against incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D), The Post’s Dylan Wells and Annie Linskey report.

Walker — who has been running on a strict antiabortion platform — said on the debate stage that he supports Georgia’s “heartbeat” bill, which bans abortions after fetal cardiac activity is detected. The law allows exceptions to protect the life of the mother and in cases of rape or incest when a police report is filed. His approval of the law is a notable shift from a position he took in May, when he said he would support a nationwide ban on the procedure with no exceptions.

The debate in one of the most closely races of the midterm election comes more than a week after the Daily Beast reported that the former football player paid for an ex-girlfriend’s abortion in 2009, a claim he denies. While Warnock, who supports abortion rights, didn’t attack Walker over the claim, he questioned his truthfulness more broadly and referenced his own performance as a father.

Also, last night … Walker was absent from a debate between Warnock and Libertarian candidate Chase Oliver, the third, lesser-known name on the ballot who could force a runoff in the race.

Learn more about the closely watched race:

Georgia Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican candidate Herschel Walker appeared for their only scheduled debate before Election Day. (Video: Joyce Koh/The Washington Post)

Health reads

Sugar rush

Thanks for reading! See y'all tomorrow.

GiftOutline Gift Article