Post Politics Now More debates in marquee races playing out ahead of midterms

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams. (John Bazemore/AP)
Updated October 17, 2022 at 7:48 a.m. EDT|Published October 17, 2022 at 7:06 a.m. EDT

Today, candidates are squaring off in more debates in marquee midterm races: in Georgia’s gubernatorial race, Gov. Brian Kemp (R) vs. Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams; in Ohio’s Senate race, Rep. Tim Ryan (D) vs. Republican J.D. Vance; and in Utah’s Senate race, Sen. Mike Lee (R) vs. independent Evan McMullin.

In Washington, the Biden administration is touting a new rule that makes hearing aids available over the counter, without a prescription, and often at a much lower price. The move coincides with a push by President Biden to convince voters that Democrats are working to counter the impact of inflation by lowering costs of living in other ways.

  • 12:20 p.m. Eastern time: Biden returns to the White House.
  • 1:30 p.m. Eastern: White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre briefs reporters. Watch live here.
  • 6 p.m. Eastern (3 p.m. Pacific): Vice President Harris hosts a conversation in Los Angeles about reproductive rights. Watch live here.

