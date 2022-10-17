Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

For many Americans, the looming midterm election doesn’t pose much of a choice at all. The majority of Americans are Democrats or Republicans. The vast majority of those partisans who cast a vote next month (or earlier, where available) will vote for the candidates from their party. This is why parties exist, of course, to make it easier to figure out who you’re aligned with. But it also means that, for all of the attention paid to what voters want and where they’ll end up in November, the answer is often simply: exactly where you’d expect.

Yet elections often come down to the hard-to-predict margins. In Georgia, for example, the Senate race may be determined by people who split their tickets between the parties. Nationally, myriad races may similarly be settled by where swing voters land or whether partisans come out to vote.

Over the weekend, Fox News published new polling from its bipartisan polling arm evaluating how Americans viewed the issues that have emerged as central to the midterm cycle. What the polling shows is that, for the issues that Americans say they’re most concerned about, Republicans hold an advantage among swing voters.

Before we get to that, we should highlight an unusual question Fox asked poll respondents. We often talk about how voters view various issues as important to their vote. People are complicated; it’s generally the case that we’re worried or enthusiastic about more than one thing at a time. So Fox asked a more pointed version of the question: What, if anything, is an issue for which a candidate’s position would be a dealbreaker? In other words, what’s an issue where a candidate must agree with you or they lose your vote?

Advertisement

The most common response was abortion, with about a fifth of voters identifying the issue as key to their vote choice. That included 19 percent of Democrats and 27 percent of suburban women, a voting bloc that helped Democrats win a majority in the 2018 midterms.

More striking, though, is how little agreement there is on dealbreakers. The economy was the second-most identified issue, with only 14 percent of respondents saying that candidates need to agree with them (however broad that category might be). About 1 in 8 voters said there was no dealbreaker.

Interestingly, crime is not seen as a critical priority for many voters. Inflation (subsumed into “economy”) fares a little better, but is still in the single digits. In part, one might assume, because candidate positions on inflation are pretty consistent: It should go down. It’s not really clear what disagreement with a candidate on inflation would even mean, beyond using it as a shorthand for a candidate’s broader partisan grouping.

Advertisement

Fox’s poll addressed inflation and crime in a different way, too, asking respondents how concerned they were about various issues. (Crime, I’ll note, was framed as “higher crime rates across the country,” which isn’t surprising.) In another question, the pollsters asked which party voters think would do a better job addressing the concern. The result is that we can get a decent sense of which party has the advantage on the issues of most concern to Americans — the answer, again, being Republicans.

Here are the seven issues for which Fox’s pollsters asked both about level of concern and about partisan advantage. Dots higher up in each graph indicate a higher expressed level of concern about the issue. Dots to the left of the centerline indicate that the identified group (independents, suburban women, etc.) have more confidence in Democrats on net; dots on the right give the advantage to Republicans.

If we start at top left, you can see that there’s a rough correlation between concern and confidence in the GOP’s ability to address the concern. Imagine a diagonal line overlaid on the overall-independents-suburban women dots. It looks roughly like this.

That’s the trendline only for the overall response, but it reflects the broader pattern.

Advertisement

The rest of the charts in the large image above are ordered according to overall concern. Inflation is the issue on which Americans express the most concern; most Americans (including swing groups) are more likely to say that the GOP would do a better job handling the problem. Republicans are also far more likely to express concern about inflation than Democrats, in keeping with a pattern in which the party that has an overall advantage on an issue is more likely to express concern about the issue. (This is probably a conflation of interest in the subject, spurring more awareness among voters, and of framing as more important those things their party is better at.)

Democrats are seen by swing voters as better able to address the nation’s political divide and — to the question about dealbreakers — abortion. The party’s advantage among suburban women on abortion is about 17 points; it’s safe to assume that there’s a lot of overlap between that group and those who consider abortion a dealbreaker. (Among those suburban women identifying it as a dealbreaker, they were much more likely to say they held a pro-abortion position than an antiabortion one.) Republicans, though, have double-digit advantages on inflation and crime, which 9 in 10 and 8 in 10 Americans (respectively) say they’re concerned about.

Again, many Americans are very clear about why they are going to the polls this year and what they want to see in a candidate. There are a lot of Democrats and Republicans who view the choice as clear-cut and near-existential. There are also a lot of people that pay relatively little attention and make up their minds as the election nears based on their sense of the country’s problems and the culpability of incumbents or the incumbent party.

In many places, those voters will decide an election’s outcome.

GiftOutline Gift Article