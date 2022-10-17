Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Putin’s Ukraine conscription has gone badly. How badly? He says it’s ending.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s stated goal of mobilizing — a better word might be conscripting — hundreds of thousands more troops for war in Ukraine has gone horribly for him, for the men pressed into service and for the war effort. So he now says it’ll end soon.

But measuring how badly it has hurt him is hard. Observers outside Russia are scouring the political landscape for evidence the deeply unpopular effort to field another 300,000 soldiers has loosened Putin’s hold on power. Russian opinion polls and elections won’t do. Neither is reliable.

On the surface, it’s fairly easy to see how badly it has gone:

On Sunday, my colleagues Robyn Dixon and Natalia Abbakumova chronicled a conscription effort that will not, to put it mildly, reverse the diagnosis of Russia’s security apparatus as logistically inept and frequently dysfunctional.

“Police and military officers swooped down on a Moscow business center this past week unannounced. They were looking for men to fight in Ukraine — and they seized nearly every one they saw. Some musicians, rehearsing. A courier there to deliver a parcel. A man from a Moscow service agency, very drunk, in his mid-50s, with a walking disability,” they reported.

“Suffering massive military casualties and repeated defeats in Ukraine, Russia has begun cannibalizing its male population. The hard-eyed pundits on state television are demanding more Ukrainian blood and more sacrifice from Russian men who they say have grown too used to soft living.”

“But the new phase of Putin’s mobilization risks denting Russians’ tacit support for the war and even his manufactured popularity — and could stir social unrest. Particularly in Moscow and St. Petersburg, major cities that until now have been largely untouched by the war.”

(That bit about the pundits gave me pause. While they appear to have fallen back in line, there were hopes in Western capitals last month that Russia’s significant battlefield setbacks would lead to more of them publicly criticizing the war effort, making Putin’s life a little harder.)

Quantity isn’t quality

It would be one thing if Putin’s Sept. 21 mobilization announcement and the resulting draft were turning around Russia’s fortunes on the battlefield, where they have been pushed back with surprising speed in recent weeks by Ukrainian forces equipped by America and its allies.

But my colleague Liz Sly reported over the weekend that the so-called mobilization and the flurry of Russian missile strikes on Ukrainian cities aren’t likely to reverse the tide of battle, according to military experts and Western intelligence assessments.

One interesting point from one of Liz’s sources: It’s not purely manpower, but quality officers, that Russia needs. “But its existing leadership ranks have already suffered heavy casualties and are worn down from months of fighting.”

Liz quoted Yuriy Saks, an adviser at Ukraine’s defense ministry, injecting a note of caution: “‘We don’t want to underestimate our enemy, and we understand that if 200,000 arrive on the battlefield things could change.”

One Western official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, told Liz of skepticism Russia can adequately train and equip the 222,000 Putin said Friday have already been conscripted.

“The ones that have shown up so far ‘have been fielded with very, very limited training and very, very poor equipment," he said. “It’s really unlikely they will have any positive impact in the near term.”

Maybe the best evidence that this has all gone poorly for Putin is that he said Friday the mobilization would be complete in two weeks. Whether that’s true or not, the announcement suggests he’s feeling enough heat for the unpopular policy to promise its end.

But maybe not that much heat. At the Associated Press, Sabra Ayres noted Putin promised to look into reports of bad training and acknowledged circumstances that were “unpleasant, to put it mildly.”

Still, he said, “my actions are correct and timely.”

Justice Dept. seeks jail for Bannon in contempt of Congress case

“Federal prosecutors urged a judge Monday to make former president Donald Trump’s political confidant Stephen K. Bannon the first person to be incarcerated for contempt of Congress in more than half a century, recommending he serve six months in prison for refusing to cooperate with a House committee probing the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack,” Spencer S. Hsu reports.

Republicans gain edge as voters worry about economy, Times/Siena poll finds

“Republicans enter the final weeks of the contest for control of Congress with a narrow but distinctive advantage as the economy and inflation have surged as the dominant concerns, giving the party momentum to take back power from Democrats in next month’s midterm elections, a New York Times/Siena College poll has found,” the New York Times' Shane Goldmacher reports.

American technology boosts China’s hypersonic missile program

“Military research groups at the leading edge of China’s hypersonics and missile programs — many on a U.S. export blacklist — are purchasing a range of specialized American technology, including products developed by firms that have received millions of dollars in grants and contracts from the Pentagon, a Washington Post investigation has found,” Cate Cadell and Ellen Nakashima report.

How it happens: “The advanced software products are acquired by these military organizations through private Chinese firms that sell them on despite U.S. export controls designed to prevent sales or resales to foreign entities deemed a threat to U.S. national security, the investigation shows.”

On Kari Lake’s campaign for Arizona governor, the mic is always hot

“When Kari Lake walks into a room, there will be a small lavalier microphone clipped to the collar of her dress or the lapel of her shirt,” Ruby Cramer reports.

“The microphone is the operational heart of Lake’s Republican campaign to become governor of Arizona. It is not the one she holds onstage, amplifying her voice to a crowd of supporters. Rather, it is connected to a camera operated by her husband, Jeff Halperin, a former videographer for the NBC affiliate in Phoenix who has run his own production company for the past 20 years. He is a constant presence, tall and bearded, at every Kari Lake rally, on the edge of every Kari Lake news conference, inside the room for every Kari Lake interview with a reporter. His lens is always trained in position, which is to say on his wife — and on you, the person on the other side of the exchange. When Kari Lake campaigns, she is also making television.”

Election administrators are under attack. Here’s what that means for the upcoming midterms.

“In Texas, about one-third of election administrators have left their jobs in the past two years, according to surveys conducted this year by the secretary of state’s office. State officials said data prior to 2020 is less reliable, making it difficult to compare the rates over time,” ProPublica's Jeremy Schwartz reports.

“The levels of distrust that have come to dominate the political landscape in Texas, a state that Trump carried with relative ease, should be cause for concern, says David Becker, the founder and executive director of The Center for Election Innovation & Research, a nonprofit focused on ensuring accessible and secure elections for all eligible voters.”

The civilian and the state: Politics at the heart of civil-military relations

“In September 2022, a remarkable thing happened: War on the Rocks published an open letter about American civil-military relations signed by almost every living former secretary of defense and chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. The letter was important not just for what it said, but what it did not — and, crucially, what it could not — say. It revealed how little we know about civilians in civil-military relations and how much practitioners’ retreat from politics has harmed our ability to protect the military profession from partisanship,” War on the Rocks' Alice Hunt Friend writes.

Biden’s top border chief comes under internal fire

“Five current administration officials who work with CBP Commissioner Chris Magnus portrayed him as unengaged in his job, saying he often doesn’t attend White House meetings on the situation on the border, badmouths other agencies to colleagues and superiors, and has not built relationships within CBP and across other agencies to address the influx of migrants at the border. They complain he is unfamiliar with some of the operations of CBP and instead is focused primarily on reforming the culture of the Border Patrol, addressing its long list of allegations of racism and violence,” Politico's Daniel Lippman reports.

Biden to visit South Florida one week before Election Day to raise money for Crist

“In what would be his first political event in the state since taking office, President Joe Biden will stump for Charlie Crist in South Florida one week before Election Day as Crist vies to unseat Gov. Ron DeSantis. Crist’s campaign told the Miami Herald the two will headline a private fundraiser on Nov. 1, after Crist’s fundraising ‘took a dip due to Hurricane Ian,’” the Miami Herald's Bianca Padró Ocasio reports.

Democrats in tight races turn to Jill Biden on the campaign trail

“With President Biden’s job approval hovering at about 40 percent at a moment when Democrats are struggling to hold on to the House and Senate, Dr. Biden has become a lifeline for candidates trying to draw attention and money but not the baggage that an appearance with her husband would bring. According to a senior White House official, she is the most requested surrogate in the administration,” the NYT's Katie Rogers reports.

Rising credit card debt, visualized

“After a coronavirus-era reprieve, Americans are borrowing heavily again to keep up with decades-high inflation on essentials such as food, gas and housing. Credit card debt is rising at its fastest clip in more than 20 years, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. Overall, Americans owe $887 billion on their credit cards, a 13 percent increase from a year ago,” Abha Bhattarai reports.

Newspapers with a partisan aim filling the void of traditional media

“Pennsylvania’s most widely circulated newspaper showed up, without fanfare or explanation, in the mailboxes of about 1 in every 5 households in the state this April. A 12-page tabloid with a circulation of 953,000, it has arrived every month since … But nowhere in its pages does it disclose its true mission,” Michael Scherer reports.

“The Pennsylvania Independent is, in fact, a new sort of political-journalism hybrid becoming more popular on the left — just one part of a quiet four-state, $28 million election year effort by the liberal-leaning American Independent Foundation and partner groups aimed at swaying voters in the midterm elections.”

GOP hopefuls turn to Pence to broaden appeal before election

“The final weeks of this year’s intensely competitive midterm elections suggest that the former vice president’s fortunes have shifted as he lays the groundwork for his own potential 2024 White House campaign. The man who was booed last year at a conservative conference is now an in-demand draw for Republican candidates, including some who spent their primaries obsessively courting Trump’s endorsement, in part by parroting his election lies,” the Associated Press' Jill Colvin reports.

Biden will return to the White House from New Castle, Del., at 12:20 p.m. He has no public events on his afternoon schedule.

Five years on, what happened to the men of #MeToo?

“Some of the most galvanizing early #MeToo cases suggested that a thorough and eternal discrediting would be the fate of every accused man, such as the now-imprisoned producer Harvey Weinstein or former “Today” show host Matt Lauer, who has barely been seen in public since his 2017 firing. But others have reclaimed some of their careers and public esteem. And outside of a bad news cycle, others haven’t really been affected at all,” Ashley Fetters Maloy and Paul Farhi write.

