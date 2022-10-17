Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Happy Monday! As always, send tips to: cristiano.lima@washpost.com. 🚨 Breaking this morning: The rapper Ye, formerly Kanye West, plans to buy conservative social media platform Parler, according to the company. Yes, you read that right. My colleagues have the story. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Below: A co-founder of Trump's media company describes infighting at Truth Social, and a second Apple store votes to unionize. First:

These GOP Senate candidates are setting their sights on Silicon Valley

Senate Republicans have grown increasingly critical in recent years of technology giants like Google and Facebook, with many publicly bashing them over allegations they “censor” conservatives and some embracing efforts to rein in their market power.

But if elected, a new crop of candidates could make the Senate GOP even more antagonistic toward Silicon Valley, bringing greater head winds for companies.

Advertisement

A slew of candidates either backed by or supportive of former president Donald Trump have campaigned in part on targeting the tech giants, and in some cases have indicated they would support taking more aggressive action to regulate them.

In several high-profile races, GOP candidates who have railed against Big Tech would also be replacing incumbents that have taken more moderate stances against the industry, making their adversarial postures even more pronounced.

Here’s a look at the key GOP Senate candidates to watch in next month’s elections — and what a win by them could mean for Silicon Valley:

Blake Masters in Arizona

Masters, a Trump-backed Arizona Senate candidate, has called for outright “repealing” Section 230, the law that shields digital services from lawsuits for hosting and moderating user content, and voiced support for designating major tech companies as “common carriers,” a movement that’s gaining steam among Republicans.

Twitter banning MTG (for posting facts about COVID and vaccine injury no less) is a complete abuse of power.



It’s far past time to repeal 230 protections and treat the Big Tech companies as common carriers. pic.twitter.com/jLIp21mXb4 — Blake Masters (@bgmasters) January 3, 2022

Masters, who baselessly denied the results of the 2020 election, has also suggested tech companies have worked to “steal elections” to help Democrats.

Advertisement

Billionaire tech investor and PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel, himself a Trump backer, is pouring millions into electing Masters, his former staffer.

Masters is trailing slightly in recent polling against Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly, who has spoken sparingly about tech regulation since entering office in 2020.

J.D. Vance in Ohio

Vance, another Trump-endorsed candidate who has denied the 2020 election and received funding from Thiel, supports the push “to break up the Big Tech companies” and “reduce their power in our economy and our politics,” according to his campaign website.

Vance also led a legal brief in support of a lawsuit by Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost seeking to declare Google a “public utility,” in the vein of Masters' common carrier push. In the brief, Vance and others took aim at Google’s alleged “monopolistic and anticompetitive behavior.”

Advertisement

Vance is running to replace retiring Republican Sen. Rob Portman, who led a successful push to open tech companies up to greater liability for knowingly facilitating sex trafficking online and has largely taken a moderate stance on tech regulation issues.

Vance is in a virtual dead heat against Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan, according to poll-tracking site FiveThirtyEight.

Ted Budd in North Carolina

As a congressman, Budd, a Trump-endorsed Senate hopeful, has proposed legislation to fine companies $5,000 and strip them of their liability protections if they “censor” political speech. Budd also backed Trump’s push to target Section 230 through a defense-spending bill in 2020.

I will vote AGAINST the veto override of the defense bill today.@realDonaldTrump is right. Fighting #Section230 Big Tech censorship is too important to wait.



It’s time to draw a LINE IN THE SAND. — Congressman Ted Budd (@RepTedBudd) December 28, 2020

If elected, Budd would take the seat of Republican Sen. Richard Burr, who has taken a less aggressive stance against Silicon Valley companies and worked along bipartisan lines to scrutinize foreign influence operations on social media as a leader of the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Advertisement

While Budd has targeted Section 230, Burr has expressed reservations about Congress’ ability to regulate social media without running afoul of First Amendment free speech protections. Budd is up slightly against Democratic candidate Cheri Beasley in recent polling.

Adam Laxalt in Nevada

Laxalt, who is running a tight race against Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, has called major tech companies “essentially public utilities,” voiced support for targeting their Section 230 liability protections and expressed an openness to tech antitrust legislation.

He’s also spoken favorably of the law championed by Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to prohibit companies from suspending political candidates, which could soon face a Supreme Court review.

Advertisement

“I certainly would support going after 230. I support the advancement of the antitrust whether it’s the lawsuits that are going on or looking at it at the federal level,” he said during an interview in May. (Laxalt is one of nearly 300 Republican candidates running in November who have questioned or denied the 2020 election results.)

Big tech is one of the biggest threats we face in our country right now.



Their ability to silence speech in the public square is a threat to free speech.



It’s long past time to rein them in. pic.twitter.com/M1344HYpmG — Adam Paul Laxalt (@AdamLaxalt) May 10, 2022

Don Bolduc in New Hampshire

Bolduc, an ultraconservative former Army general who has embraced Trump’s false claims that he won the 2020 presidential election, has accused his opponent, Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan, of refusing to take on Silicon Valley giants through antitrust legislation.

Bolduc cited a Politico report that a top Hassan aide raised objections about the Senate advancing a major antitrust bill fiercely opposed by industry giants during an election cycle.

Pushing back against Big Tech is necessary to build American Strength back. @SenatorHassan continues to sell out to these companies by cowardly opposing bipartisan legislation that would hold sites like Google and Facebook accountable. https://t.co/RtLT10QnYv — Don Bolduc (@GenDonBolduc) May 31, 2022

Bolduc trails Hassan by nearly double-digit percentage points, according to recent polls, making his bid perhaps the biggest long shot of any of these candidates.

Our top tabs

Bitter infighting has plagued Truth Social, a co-founder of Trump's media company says

Will Wilkerson, a former contestant on “The Apprentice,” told the Securities and Exchange Commission that Trump Media & Technology Group’s attempt to raise money with a special purpose acquisition company relied on “fraudulent misrepresentations … in violation of federal securities laws,” Drew Harwell reports. Wilkerson is cooperating in investigations of Trump Media by the SEC and federal prosecutors from the Southern District of New York, his lawyers said.

Advertisement

“Promoted as the centerpiece of Trump’s post-presidential business ambitions, the company had marketed itself as a budding media empire, with enterprises planned in social media, video streaming, live events and online payments — a powerful rival not just to Twitter but Disney, Google and Amazon,” Drew writes. “But inside the company, Wilkerson said, those plans gave way to bitter infighting, technical failures and a chaotic jockeying for power among Trump allies that undermined its potential and left some employees crying at their desks.”

In a statement, Trump Media said it was a success that launched on app stores and attracted millions of users. “Ignoring these achievements, The Washington Post sent us an inquiry rife with knowingly false and defamatory statements and other concocted psychodramas,” said the statement, which didn't directly address Wilkerson’s claims. On Thursday, Trump Media fired Wilkerson, citing his “unauthorized disclosures” to The Post. His attorney, Phil Brewster, called the termination “patent retaliation against an SEC whistleblower of the worst kind.”

A second U.S. Apple store voted to unionize

Nearly two-thirds of staff at the Apple Penn Square retail store in Oklahoma City voted to join the Communications Workers of America Union, Adela Suliman reports. The vote has to be certified by the National Labor Relations Board before contract negotiations can start.

Advertisement

“Videos shared on social media showed jubilant scenes of employees cheering at the store,” Suliman writes. “In a mission statement ahead of the vote, the Oklahoma staffers said they were fighting for better pay, career development and improved health and well-being conditions in their work environment.”

In a statement, Apple said it believes “the open, direct and collaborative relationship we have with our valued team members is the best way to provide an excellent experience for our customers, and for our teams.” It also highlighted its compensation and benefits for workers.

Top U.S. diplomat goes to Silicon Valley to highlight tech diplomacy, cybersecurity

Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s trip comes as U.S. diplomats push major technology companies to get more involved in national security issues like competition with China and the war in Ukraine, the Wall Street Journal’s Vivian Salama and Dustin Volz report. It also comes just a month after the Senate voted to confirm cybersecurity executive Nathaniel Fick as the leader of the State Department’s new cyberspace and digital policy bureau.

Advertisement

“We have a profound stake in shaping our technological future, and American diplomacy has a key role to play in bolstering and drawing on our country’s unique strengths — one of which is our industrial and innovation base,” Blinken told the Wall Street Journal in a statement. The State Department also told the outlet that Blinken will meet with tech executives “to highlight the key role for technology diplomacy in advancing U.S. economic and national security.”

Inside the industry

Privacy monitor

Trending

Daybook

The Atlantic Council hosts an event on a new transatlantic data privacy framework today at 10 a.m.

Officials from the National Science Foundation and White House Office of Science and Technology Policy speak at a Tech + Policy @ Intel event on the semiconductor talent ecosystem today at 5 p.m.

European and U.S. officials speak at a Center for a New American Security event on developing a transatlantic technology strategy on Tuesday at 12:30 p.m.

The Federal Trade Commission holds an event on digital advertising to children on Wednesday.

Government and industry officials speak at the Georgetown Center for Business and Public Policy’s Spectrum Summit on Wednesday.

The Institute for Security and Technology hosts an event on the data transfer agreement on Wednesday at 11 a.m.

Before you log off

problem solving is an important skill for any branch manager pic.twitter.com/6If7Vua7a5 — theworldofdog (@theworldofdog) October 7, 2022

That’s all for today — thank you so much for joining us! Make sure to tell others to subscribe to The Technology 202 here. Get in touch with tips, feedback or greetings on Twitter or email.

GiftOutline Gift Article