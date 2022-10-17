Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Good morning and welcome to The Climate 202! We hope you had a great weekend. Today Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm is touring TerraPower’s nuclear research facility north of Seattle, while we're staying in the other Washington and enjoying the fantastic fall weather. But first: Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers wants the U.S. to outcompete China on climate — but don't mistake her for a Democrat. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-Wash.) has long argued that America must curb its dependence on China for solar panels, batteries and other technologies key to fighting climate change.

“I'm very concerned about us becoming reliant upon supply chains that are controlled by the Chinese Communist Party,” McMorris Rodgers said in an interview last week. “They control supply chains around wind, solar and batteries, and that is a dangerous future for us.”

If Republicans regain control of the House in next month's midterm elections, McMorris Rodgers would become chair of the Energy and Commerce Committee, where countering China on climate would probably become one of her central messages.

Democrats have also zeroed in on this message — albeit with a different policy response. The Democrats' landmark climate law, dubbed the Inflation Reduction Act, seeks to displace China as a key supplier of green technologies by providing generous tax incentives for domestic clean tech manufacturing.

Both parties' rhetoric comes as Xi Jinping on Sunday opened a Chinese Communist Party meeting where he is expected to secure a precedent-breaking third term as party boss. It also comes after Beijing suspended climate talks with the United States in retaliation for the visit of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) to Taiwan.

These recent developments have thrust competition between the United States and China — the world's two biggest economies and greenhouse gas emitters — to the forefront of climate conversations on Capitol Hill.

Another major bill that passed this summer, the Chips and Science Act, subsidizes U.S. semiconductor manufacturing to counter the manufacturing capacity concentrated in Taiwan and China.

‘An early voice'

In the interview last week, McMorris Rodgers argued that Democrats want to transition to clean energy too quickly, risking greater reliance on China in the near term.

“It's critical that we are not wasting hundreds of billions of dollars on a political agenda that is forcing a green energy transition that … makes America more reliant on the Chinese Communist Party for batteries and solar panels,” she said.

“And China does not have the protections in place — we know there's human rights violations,” she added, referring to allegations of forced labor in Xinjiang, which produces about 50 percent of the world's supply of polysilicon, a raw material used to make solar panels.

Heather Reams, president of Citizens for Responsible Energy Solutions, a right-leaning environmental advocacy group, said McMorris Rodgers has long tied energy issues to Donald Trump's brand of “America First” foreign policy in a way that appeals to her base.

“She was an early voice on an ‘America First’ agenda dealing with energy,” Reams said. “It just resonates incredibly well with Republicans overall.”

Quill Robinson, vice president of advocacy for the American Conservation Coalition, a conservative environmental advocacy group geared toward millennials, agreed.

“It's something that Republicans can and should contribute to the conversation as we make our sources of energy cleaner,” he said.

Policy vs. politics

Despite her vocal advocacy for countering China on climate, McMorris Rodgers voted against two bills — the Inflation Reduction Act and the Chips and Science Act — that seek to accomplish this goal.

Ilaria Mazzocco, a fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies who has written about both bills, said the Inflation Reduction Act in particular is poised to slash America's dependence on Chinese supply chains for clean tech, even as global supply chains will continue to run through China for some time.

Asked why she opposed the Inflation Reduction Act, McMorris Rodgers argued that it would accelerate the nation's energy transition at too steep a cost.

“Both California and Europe have embraced massive government subsidies and regulations to place unreliable, weather-dependent renewables above all other energy sources,” she said. “It’s led to surging costs, life-threatening blackouts and rationing, while not achieving the goal of reducing emissions. This is not a future any Americans want, but it is exactly where President Biden and the Democrats are taking us under the ‘IRA.’ ”

Scientists, however, see an urgency to take aggressive climate action. Nations can stave off catastrophic warming if they pursue an immediate, sweeping societal transformation, according to a recent report from the U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.

Reams said she thinks Republicans would have supported some aspects of the climate law if Democrats had not passed it using the party-line reconciliation process.

“The process really wasn't advantageous for us at all as Republicans,” she said. “But let's not confuse the policy and the politics. And this happens, unfortunately, a lot in Washington.”

On the Hill

Senate race in Ohio is ground zero for hopes of more clean energy jobs

The need to revitalize American manufacturing is taking center stage in the race for Ohio's open Senate seat, as new solar and electric vehicle plants pop up in the state's faded factory towns, The Washington Post’s David J. Lynch reports.

In interviews with The Post, Rep. Tim Ryan (D) and his Republican opponent J.D. Vance both sought to embed themselves in the state's comeback narrative.

“Our goal needs to be: How do we position ourselves to be in front of as many growing industries as possible?” Ryan said. “Electric vehicles, cars, trucks, batteries … hydrogen, natural gas, nuclear, solar, aerospace. How do you lay the groundwork where we have an industrial policy for all of these? There’s an opportunity for us to dominate these industries of the future.”

Meanwhile, Vance touted former president Donald Trump’s import tariffs and said faster development of the state’s energy resources could spark a jobs boom. He added that he wants Ohio to double down on fracking — a process that environmentalists have criticized for its harmful health effects — to ensure manufacturers have access to cheap energy.

It's unclear, however, whether either candidate could actually bring an influx of manufacturing jobs to the state. Many of the new positions will require special skills or will be done by machines. At Toledo Solar, which last month announced a major expansion spurred by the tax incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act, the growth will create a limited number of new jobs in the near term.

International climate

Xi promises to prioritize the environment as he readies for third term

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday pledged to prioritize conservation and promote green lifestyles as he positions himself for a norm-breaking third term, David Stanway reports for Reuters.

In a speech opening the Communist Party's Congress, Xi vowed to “basically eliminate” heavy air and water pollution and touted China's progress in tackling environmental problems over the past decade of his rule.

“Ecological and environmental protection has undergone a historical, transformational and comprehensive change — our motherland's skies are bluer, the mountains are greener and the water is clearer,” Xi told more than 2,300 delegates.

At the same time, Xi made clear that China would continue to rely on coal as it transitions to renewable energy, vowing to promote the “clean and efficient use of coal," Helen Davidson and Emma Graham-Harrison report for the Guardian.

His remarks come weeks before the COP27 climate talks in Egypt. At last year's COP26 talks in Scotland, China and the United States pledged to work together to boost clean energy, combat deforestation and curb methane emissions.

Pressure points

Alaska cancels snow crab season for first time after population collapses

Alaska will cancel the winter snow crab season in the Bering Sea for the first time, and bar fishers from catching king crabs in Bristol Bay for a second consecutive year, because of a dramatic decline in the creatures' estimated population, The Post's Andrew Jeong reports.

The announcement by the Alaska Department of Fish and Game deals a blow to fishers who make a living off the crabs and the state’s more than $200 million industry. It comes after about 90 percent of snow crabs mysteriously disappeared ahead of last season.

Although the reason for the crash in snow crab populations remains unknown, some experts have pointed to both climate change and overfishing as possible culprits. The Environmental Protection Agency said in a recent report that rising temperatures linked to human-caused global warming may have forced the species north or into deeper seas, while the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has designated snow crabs as overfished.

In the atmosphere

Thanks for reading!

