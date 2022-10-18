Post Politics Now Biden seeks to keep focus on abortion with political address

The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

President Biden and Education Secretary Miguel Cardona arrive to deliver an update on student debt relief in the South Court Auditorium of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington on Oct. 17. (Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post)
By
and 
 
October 18, 2022 at 7:05 a.m. EDT

Today, with three weeks remaining until the midterm elections, President Biden will try to keep the issue of abortion in the spotlight as he delivers an address in Washington hosted by the Democratic National Committee. Biden is expected to focus on an issue that Democrats have sought to elevate in the aftermath of the Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade, but one that recent polling shows is not weighing as heavily on voters as the economy and related issues.

On Monday, Biden officially launched the website for student loan borrowers to apply to receive up to $20,000 in debt cancellation, holding an event the White House complex to draw attention to the effort. Meanwhile, debates in high-profile midterm contests are continuing around the country.

  • 12:15 p.m. Eastern: Biden delivers remarks at the Howard Theatre in Washington.
  • 1:45 p.m. Eastern: White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre briefs reporters. Watch live here.
  • 6:15 p.m. Eastern (3:15 p.m. Pacific): Vice President Harris participates in a moderated discussion in San Francisco on climate change. Watch live here.

