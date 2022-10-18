Biden to announce release of more petroleum from strategic reserve

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

President Biden will announce on Wednesday that he is releasing 15 million more barrels of fuel from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, a move aimed at easing gas prices three weeks before voters anxious over rising costs head to the polls as Democrats have been battered by GOP attacks on the economy.

Biden and the Democrats face strong headwinds in the upcoming midterm elections, and Republicans have zeroed in on inflation and rising costs as they try to persuade voters that Biden’s economic policies are hurting their pocketbooks. Polls regularly show that the economy and the cost of living are at the top of voters’ concerns by a wide margin.

Biden has largely tried to pin those cost increases on Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, and the fuel shortages and supply disruptions that followed. The president has repeatedly called the cost increases “Putin’s price hike,” while working on other measures to bring down prices at the pump.

Prominent among those has been release of batches of oil from the strategic reserve, which was created to protect the U.S. from oil shortages that affect its national security. The White House has released roughly 165 million barrels of oil from the reserve since announcing a spring drawdown of as many as 180 million barrels, the largest-ever release from the reserve.

This month, OPEC+, a coalition of oil-producing nations led by Russia and Saudi Arabia, announced that it will slash oil production by 2 million barrels per day, threatening further price increases in countries already grappling with high costs. The move was especially frustrating to the White House since Biden made a controversial visit to Saudi Arabia in July in an effort to bolster relations.

Biden has also lashed out at energy companies that he said have not lowered prices at the pump as oil prices have gone down. An administration official who spoke to reporters on background ahead of Biden’s announcement said those corporations’ actions are “adding 60 cents to the average gallon of gas, and have kept pump prices higher than they would be otherwise.”

Industry officials respond that the administration is cherry-picking numbers from their balance sheet, ignoring the long stretches early in the pandemic when the firms were losing money. At one point oil was trading at zero dollars per gallon. Oil executives also warn that placing windfall taxes on the profits they are earning now, as many Democrats have advocated, would discourage investment in infrastructure and drilling, exacerbating shortages.

Critics, including many Republicans, have argued that the Biden is misusing the reserve for his own political purposes, rather than limiting its use to a true national crisis as intended. But the administration official, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss the move before the official announcement, said the SPR has 400 million barrels remaining.

“That is still a large amount of barrels,” the official said. "This is a bridge. This is a longer bridge. This is trying to use this tool incredibly responsibly.”

The reserve is currently at a 40-year low, but it is far from empty. At capacity it can hold about 714 million barrels.

Even so, the administration has been heavily criticized for its moves in part because gas prices have largely stabilized. The releases continued during the summer as prices at the pump dropped for 99 consecutive days, falling below $4 per gallon and staying there.

Critics argued the administration at that point should have started filling the reserve back up instead of continuing to draw from it. But there was a reluctance to make any moves that would put upward pressure on gas prices.

After OPEC recently announced its cuts in production, the administration vowed it would move to stabilize prices. But before it took any action, prices were already stabilizing on their own. The cost of gas fell this week amid concerns of a looming recession.

The latest move comes against the backdrop of a hard-fought midterm campaign with Election Day just three weeks away.

Biden and his fellow Democrats have struggled to persuade voters they are handling the economy as best they can, while Republicans have made headway citing inflation—especially gas prices—along with immigration and crime to suggest that the country is descending into chaos under Biden.

The president has sought to turn the focus to abortion rights, voting integrity and the swirl of investigations surrounding former president Donald Trump, hoping a critical mass of voters see those as sufficiently stark issues to overcome their economic anxieties.

On the economy, Biden has emphasized the legislation passed by Democrats to tackle prescription drug prices, as well as his move to forgive student loan debt.

But top White House advisers have long believed that their political fortunes in the Nov. 8 congressional elections will depend heavily on the ups and downs of gas prices.

