Mike Bloomberg takes different approach in funding Democrats this year

Top Democratic donor Mike Bloomberg, a billionaire former candidate for president, plans to spend more than $60 million on this year’s elections, according to his advisers, opting for a lower public profile than he has taken in recent years.
“I expect that once again Mike Bloomberg will the be largest Democratic donor,” Bloomberg political strategist Howard Wolfson said. “We are facing as a country multiple threats, in multiple areas, federal, state and local, and we are attempting to be helpful in as many places as possible.”
Wolfson said that Bloomberg, 80, who served as mayor of New York after becoming a billionaire through his eponymous financial information and media company, has also made donations of more than $1 million to Democratic gubernatorial candidates in Michigan, Pennsylvania, New Mexico and Colorado. He further invested in the effort to defeat an amendment to the Kansas state Constitution that would have banned abortion in the state this summer.
Everytown for Gun Safety, a group largely funded by Bloomberg with the aim of increasing firearm regulation, has spent an additional $5 million so far this cycle, including more than $1 million in advertising against each of the Republican Senate candidates in the Georgia, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin elections, according to Federal Election Commission.
“House Majority PAC is thankful for Mike Bloomberg’s continued support to our organization this cycle, in addition to his previous contributions, as we work to achieve our shared goal of securing a Democratic House Majority and protecting American democracy,” House Majority PAC Executive Director Abby Curran Horrell said in a statement.
Democratic groups have struggled this cycle to keep pace with Republican peers, as GOP billionaires have opened their wallets with historic outlays. Contributions of $1 million or more, from groups or major individual donors, account for $48.2 million, or about 49 percent of the fundraising for House Majority PAC through the end of August.
By contrast, contributions of $1 million or more account for $152 million, or about 80 percent, of revenue for the Republican counterpart, the Congressional Leadership Fund, through Sept. 12, according to Federal Election Commission records.
The approach Bloomberg has taken this year contrasts with the high-profile splash he made in both the 2020 and 2018 cycles, when his presidential ambitions played a role in his approach. A group he funded, Independence USA, spent nearly $57 million on ads in 2018, mostly for targeted House races, according to federal records.
In the final days of that campaign, Bloomberg dropped an additional $5 million on last-minute ads, including an extraordinary 2-minute spot with him directly addressing the camera that ran nationally the Sunday before the election alongside CBS’s “60 Minutes.”
Bloomberg returned to center stage during the 2020 Democratic primaries when he launched a presidential campaign, which spent $1.1 billion in a matter of months. After a poor debate performance in Nevada, and the late surge of support for fellow Democratic contender Joe Biden, Bloomberg ended his campaign and endorsed Biden.
Bloomberg subsequently transferred $18 million to the Democratic National Committee to help Biden in the general election. He later spent about $100 million in Florida in an effort partially designed to draw Republican resources from other states. Republican Donald Trump won the state by more than 3 percentage points.
Bloomberg is worth nearly $77 billion, making him the 12th richest person in the world, according to Forbes magazine’s ranking of wealthy individuals. The magazine reported his net worth at about $56 billion in 2019, before his presidential campaign.
Understanding the 2022 Midterm Elections
November’s midterm elections are likely to shift the political landscape and impact what President Biden can accomplish during the remainder of his first term. Here’s what to know.
When are the midterm elections? The general election is Nov. 8, but the primary season is nearing completion, with voters selecting candidates in the New York and Florida primaries Tuesday. Here’s a complete calendar of all the primaries in 2022.
Why are the midterms important? The midterm elections determine control of Congress: The party that has the House or Senate majority gets to organize the chamber and decide what legislation Congress considers. Thirty six governors and thousands of state legislators are also on the ballot. Here’s a complete guide to the midterms.
Which seats are up for election? Every seat in the House and a third of the seats in the 100-member Senate are up for election. Dozens of House members have already announced they will be retiring from Congress instead of seeking reelection.
What is redistricting? Redistricting is the process of drawing congressional and state legislative maps to ensure everyone’s vote counts equally. As of April 25, 46 of the 50 states had settled on the boundaries for 395 of 435 U.S. House districts.
Which primaries are the most competitive? Here are the most interesting Democratic primaries and Republican primaries to watch as Republicans and Democrats try to nominate their most electable candidates.