This newsletter believes that children make the best political analysts. Tips: earlytips@washpost.com. Thanks for waking up with us. In today's edition … 🚨 A Major Post Investigation: Retired U.S. brass cash in with the Saudis and other repressive governments, Craig Whitlock and Nate Jones report … Abortion news: Caroline Kitchener reports that amid legal and medical risks, a growing army of activists is funneling pills from Mexico into states that have banned abortion … What you need to know about last night's debates in Ohio, Georgia and Utah … but first …

The campaign

A House race in Indiana tests Democrats' strength with working-class voters

CHESTERTON, Ind. — When Democratic Rep. Frank J. Mrvan was first elected in 2020, he won easily in this working-class district that’s been in Democratic hands for nearly a century.

Campaigning at the Northwest Indiana Area Labor Federation’s annual awards dinner last week, though, there was an edge in Mrvan’s voice.

Republicans are targeting the district — a union-heavy Democratic stronghold outside of Chicago — this year for the first time in decades in their campaign to retake the House in November. Conservative outside groups have invested millions of dollars into turn-out-the-vote efforts and TV ads bashing Mrvan, forcing Democrats to hustle to hold onto the seat.

“I’m asking you, with every fiber of my being and every sense of urgency I have, don’t let big corporations buy this district,” Mrvan told about 100 union members and their families Thursday evening.

The race will test whether Democrats can halt Republicans’ gains with the White working-class voters — including union members — who played a crucial role in electing Donald Trump in 2016. President Biden did slightly better with White voters without college degrees in 2020 than Hillary Clinton did four years earlier, although he won only 33 percent of them.

Democrats have held onto Mrvan’s seat until now in part because of its diversity: The district was about 17 percent Black and 17 percent Hispanic under the old lines, and its boundaries changed little in redistricting. But Republicans are increasingly competitive with Hispanic voters without college degrees, 41 percent of whom backed Trump in 2020.

“This is an Achilles’ heel of the new Democratic Party,” said Chuck Rocha, who worked in the district while he was national political director for the United Steelworkers union and later became a senior adviser to Sen. Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaigns. “Our party is becoming a party that’s run by overeducated White folks, and we’re losing the messaging that made me join the Democrats in 1990 as a [union] rubber worker.”

Moving away from Democrats

Voters in Mrvan’s district — which includes the steelmaking cities of Gary and East Chicago and a swath of working-class and more affluent suburbs — have moved away from Democrats. Former president Barack Obama carried Mrvan’s district by 24 points in 2012, but Clinton won it by less than 13 points and Biden carried it by only eight points, even as Mrvan won by 16 points.

Former Democratic Rep. Peter J. Visclosky, a senior member of the House Appropriations Committee who championed the district’s steel industry, held the seat for decades before retiring two years ago. Republicans made little effort to win it in 2020, but they see an opportunity to oust Mrvan this year while he’s still relatively unknown and voters are demoralized by inflation.

Republicans have rallied around Jennifer-Ruth Green, a Black Air Force veteran who’s raised more money than Mrvan over the past six months and has benefited from Republican air support.

Congressional Leadership Fund, the flagship super PAC backing House Republicans, is spending $5.5 million on TV ads attacking Mrvan. House Majority PAC, the super PAC charged with defending Democrats’ House majority, and the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee together have booked about $5 million in counterattacks.

“It’s gonna be close — closer than people think,” Randy Palmateer, the business manager of the Northwestern Indiana Building & Construction Trades Council, said on Thursday as he sipped a beer after Mrvan spoke at the union dinner. Two-thirds of the 47,000 union members Palmateer represents voted for Trump in 2020, he added.

Union members voting Republican

Green has won over some union members who once voted for Democrats.

Scott Cranor, the grievance chairman at United Steelworkers Local 1014, which represents about 1,800 steelworkers at U.S. Steel’s mill in Gary, said there was a time when he would’ve cringed at voting Republican because he felt the party didn’t care about working people. But he voted for Trump in 2016, in part because of Trump’s pledge to impose tariffs on imported steel.

“It was a gamble,” Cranor said. “I didn’t tell my dad, because God rest his soul, he was a died-in-the-wool Democrat.”

Cranor, 58, felt validated when Trump followed through on the tariffs, which Biden has partially kept in place.

Bringing home the bacon v. inflation

Mrvan seems most comfortable campaigning in the Visclosky mold. In a brief interview, he highlighted his support for the infrastructure law and the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill that Democrats passed in the first weeks of the Biden administration, as well as funding for the district through earmarks, which returned last year after Republicans outlawed them a decade ago.

But Republicans are arguing the same bills Mrvan is campaigning on have exacerbated inflation. The ads that Americans for Prosperity Action, a conservative super PAC, is hanging on doors in the district read: “Mrvan voted yes to trillions in wasteful spending, leading to record inflation and high prices for groceries and everyday goods.”

The Post Investigates

Retired U.S. brass cash in with Saudis, other repressive governments

🚨: “More than 500 retired U.S. military personnel — including scores of generals and admirals — have taken lucrative jobs since 2015 working for foreign governments, mostly in countries known for human rights abuses and political repression,” our colleagues Craig Whitlock and Nate Jones report.

“In Saudi Arabia, for example, 15 retired U.S. generals and admirals have worked as paid consultants for the Defense Ministry since 2016. The ministry is led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman , the kingdom’s de facto ruler, who U.S. intelligence agencies say approved the 2018 killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi , a Washington Post contributing columnist, as part of a brutal crackdown on dissent.”

“Saudi Arabia’s paid advisers have included retired Marine Gen. James L. Jones, a national security adviser to President Barack Obama , and retired Army Gen. Keith Alexander , who led the National Security Agency under Obama and President George W. Bush , according to documents obtained under the Freedom of Information Act.”

“Most of the retired U.S. personnel have worked as civilian contractors for Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and other Persian Gulf monarchies, playing a critical, though largely invisible, role in upgrading their militaries. All the while, the gulf countries’ security forces have continued to commit human rights abuses at home and beyond their borders.”

Read more from Craig and Nate’s investigation:

Desperate pleas and smuggled pills: A covert abortion network rises after Roe

Rise of the covert abortion network: There is a new “facet of the battle for abortion access,” our colleague Caroline Kitchener writes. “The rise of a covert, international network delivering tens of thousands of abortion pills in the wake of the Supreme Court ruling in June that struck down Roe v. Wade.”

“The emerging network — fueled by the widespread availability of medication abortion — has made the illegal abortions of today simpler and safer than those of the pre- Roe era, remembered for its back alleys and coat hangers. Distinct from services that sell pills to patients on the internet, a growing army of community-based distributors is reaching pregnant women through word of mouth or social media to supply pills for free — though typically without the safeguards of medical oversight.”

“Those interviewed described a pipeline that typically begins in Mexico, where activist suppliers funded largely by private donors secure pills for free as in-kind donations or from international pharmacies for as little as $1.50 a dose. U.S. volunteers then receive the pills through the mail — often relying on legal experts to help minimize their risk — before distributing them to pregnant women in need.”

What we're watching

The January 6 Select Committee could issue their subpoena of former president Donald Trump as early as today. When it happens, it will be the next big step for the committee that is in the final phases of the investigation. We'll also be watching for Trump's legal response to the subpoena.

The Campaign

A series of high-stakes debates

Last night was a big night of debates where candidates in Ohio, Georgia and Utah battled it out just three weeks before Election Day.

Here are some takeaways:

Ohio: Republican J.D. Vance and Democrat Rep. Tim Ryan sparred in their second debate for the open senate seat.

Ryan leaned heavily into distancing himself from the Democratic Party, saying he didn't like how President Biden is handling the border and that he stood up to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi by challenging her role in leadership. He is tying Vance to former Trump and painting Vance as an “extremist” on abortion and the “great replacement theory,” which contends immigrants are being brought to the country to replace white people.

Vance didn't stray far from Trump, but when asked on what he disagrees with the former president, Vance said he would not have hired John Bolton to be his National Security Adviser. He called the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol “bad,” but also said it is part of the media's and Ryan's “obsession” and said attacks on Trump are a “nonstop political effort to not honor the election of 2016.”

Vance said a ban on abortion after 15 weeks is “totally reasonable” and wouldn't commit to exceptions for rape and incest.

Our colleagues Hannah Knowles, Annie Linskey and Mariana Alfaro have more here.

Georgia: Gubernatorial candidates Stacey Abrams (D) and incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp squared off in their first debate on the same day that early voting in Georgia began. Abrams defended her refusal to concede after losing the 2018 election against Kemp, saying she “acknowledged” that Kemp had won but also laid out the problems with the voter system. She added that Kemp has made it more difficult to vote this election.

Here's more from the Atlanta Journal Constitution:

“Kemp used every opportunity he could to tout the record he has built since he defeated Abrams in 2018. That was especially true when it came to the state’s economy. As he has done on the campaign trail, he credited his decision to reopen the state from covid-19 lockdown protocols with amassing a healthy budget surplus, totaling more than $6 billion this year.”

“Abrams accused Kemp of ‘beating his chest’ but delivering little for the people of Georgia when it comes to challenges like crime, gun violence, housing prices, health insurance and women’s rights.”

Utah: Sen. Mike Lee is having a much tougher time fending off a challenge from independent Evan McMullin, who has been critical of Lee and the Republican Party since Trump came to power. The two went toe-to-toe Monday night. Read more about the race and the major shadow hanging over the contest – Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) – from The Post's Hannah Knowles.

For more on what happened at last night's debates, read Post Politics Now.

The Data

The rise of anti-trans laws, visualized: “More legislation has been filed to restrict the lives of trans people so far in 2022 than at any other point in the nation’s history, with trans youth being the most frequent target of lawmakers,” our colleagues Anne Branigin and N. Kirkpatrick report. “There are bills aimed at preventing trans girls and women from playing on female sports teams, laws barring trans youth from using bathrooms and locker rooms that align with their gender identity and restrictions on gender-affirming medical care.”

The Media

Early reeeads

Coffee Break(s)

If you ever find that you're bored out of your mind at 8:30 p.m. on a Friday night, tune in to: ‘Election 22: What Matters,’ a 30-minute political show on Newsy about the issues impacting voters across the country, from inflation to reproductive rights to the state of democracy.

