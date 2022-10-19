Post Politics Now Biden putting gas prices front and center as midterms loom

Today, with less than three weeks remaining until the midterms, President Biden is scheduled to announce more actions to address the cost of gasoline, including plans to move ahead with releasing 15 million more barrels of oil from the nation’s stockpile known as the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. Gas prices — and the cost of living more broadly — remain a potent political issue. While gas prices have dropped significantly from their summer highs, the national average for a gallon remains more than 50 cents higher than a year ago.
In New York, former president Donald Trump is scheduled to be deposed Wednesday in a defamation case brought against him in 2019 by author E. Jean Carroll, who said he raped her in a department store dressing room decades ago. The case is among myriad legal challenges facing Trump as he eyes a 2024 White House bid.