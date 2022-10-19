Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The business of legislating in the United States has always been messy. But rarely has it been as messy as it was in 1881. The American people had elected an equal number of Democrats and Republicans to the Senate, along with two independents. That effectively empowered those independents to determine who controlled the chamber. One of them, Illinois’ David Davis, chose the Democrats. But Republicans controlled the White House, so Republicans could still control the chamber — via the vice-presidential tiebreaker — if they convinced the other independent to join them.

Virginia Sen. William Mahone used the situation to his advantage — and how. Despite being elected in large part thanks to Democrats, he ultimately sided with Republicans when he was given the chairmanship of the Agriculture Committee and significant control over federal patronage. But that didn’t prevent an ugly power struggle that was only resolved after the assassination of President James Garfield.

Since then, we’ve rarely if ever seen an independent truly wield such power over who controls the Senate.

But conceivably, it could happen come January.

Independent Evan McMullin’s Utah Senate campaign has thrown a wrench in Republicans’ majority math by threatening to unseat Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah.), with recent polls showing the race surprisingly tight. While it remains unlikely McMullin can pull off the upset, the current 50-50 Senate’s majority rests on a knife’s edge, making even a dim prospect loom large.

The scenario in which McMullin could wield Mahone-esque power comes if the other results break to 50 seats for Republicans and 49 for Democrats — i.e. if Republicans lose in Utah but gain one seat elsewhere.

In that case, McMullin choosing Republicans would give them 51 seats and the majority, but choosing Democrats would give them 50 seats and an effective majority, by virtue of Vice President Harris’s continued tiebreakers.

McMullin has insisted he won’t caucus with either side, but the pressure would be immense — just as it was in 1881.

And just as in 1881, the dynamics might pull McMullin in opposite directions.

On the one hand, he’s a conservative former Republican who was drawn to run for office in the 2016 presidential race due to his opposition to Donald Trump. He also must know that aligning with Republicans would give him the best chance, in ruby-red Utah, at having anything more than a one-term career in the Senate.

But it would also be rather discordant for McMullin to align with Republicans after running against one of them, harshly criticizing the party’s Trump-era exploits and even saying Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) should never be majority leader again. McMullin has also gotten extensive help in his race from the Democratic Party, which, rather than nominate a candidate, has promoted his candidacy.

Imagine a scenario in which Democrats wind up with 49 votes and they just need the guy who they helped elevate to hand them the majority. McMullin might not feel too much loyalty, given the Democrats would never have had a shot in Utah without him. But it’s unlikely the Democratic base would be terribly happy about defeating Lee only for it to not really matter. And McMullin would effectively be paving the way for McConnell to take over by either choosing the GOP or not choosing a side.

Almost always in such circumstances, the independent will indeed choose a side. You need to, in order to get committee assignments. But McMullin says he sees value in remaining a pure independent, insisting he can exercise more influence that way. And the decline of the committee process in recent decades means there might be something to that.

Were he to hold to it, he’d be the first such senator since appointed Sen. Dean Barkley (I-Minn.). Barkley, as it happens, could also have determined control of the Senate in 2002 if he’d chosen to caucus with Republicans, who had 49 votes and the White House. And he was lobbied, despite only serving for two months and eight legislative days. But he opted not to pick a side, instead securing some concessions from then-Senate Majority Leader Tom Daschle (D-S.D.), whom he effectively allowed to retain the title.

Since then, there’ve been a couple instances in which a free agent independent could conceivably have determined the majority.

One came in the 2012 election, with former Maine governor Angus King (I) running for Senate and declining to say which party he would caucus with. But it was pretty evident he would pick the Democrats, given his past ties to the party and how it effectively disowned its nominee (who had no chance of winning) in the race. Democrats won a clear majority, and sure enough King announced after his election that he would caucus with them, which he has to this day.

Two years later, independent Greg Orman was looking surprisingly competitive late in a Kansas Senate race that bears some real similarities to today’s race in Utah. He said he would caucus with whichever part held the majority, but it ultimately didn’t matter because he lost by about 10 points.

About the best post-1881 example of an independent determining control of the Senate came in 2001, when Republican Sen. Jim Jeffords of Vermont switched to become an independent who caucused with Democrats, thereby handing the chamber to that party.

But while Jeffords’s decision was a shock, McMullin’s would be there for everyone to try to influence — and quite publicly — in advance.

This is all highly speculative, and it’s unlikely that McMullin will both a) win and b) be thrust into this specific, singular situation in which he wields such power. But as history shows, it’s not outside the realm of possibility, and the stakes of the ensuing horse-trading would be massive.

