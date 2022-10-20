Post Politics Now Biden heading to Pa. to visit rebuilt bridge, raise money for Fetterman

It’s possibly the heaviest hint yet that the former veep might put himself in the running instead — fueling the possibility of a clash that has been the subject of Washington speculation since the tensions between the two leaders in the last days of the Trump administration.

Shrugging off applause, Pence continued, “What I can tell you is, I have every confidence that the Republican Party is going to sort out leadership. All my focus has been on the midterm elections, and it’ll stay that way for the next 20 days.”

“But after that, we’ll be thinking about the future, ours and the nations,” he added. “I’ll keep you posted.”