Post Politics Now Biden heading to Pa. to visit rebuilt bridge, raise money for Fetterman

Today, President Biden is heading to the battleground state of Pennsylvania with two aims: to highlight the impact of the infrastructure bill he signed into law last year and to help Democrat John Fetterman raise money in one of the most competitive Senate races in the country. Biden’s first stop is the site of a bridge that collapsed in Pittsburgh nine months ago that is rapidly being rebuilt. He’ll then head to Philadelphia to join Fetterman, who faces Republican celebrity physician Mehmet Oz.
In Washington, the House select committee investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, is expected to issue a subpoena for testimony and documents from Donald Trump before the end of the week, setting up what could be a prolonged legal battle with the former president.