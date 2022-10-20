Post Politics Now Biden heading to Pa. to visit rebuilt bridge, raise money for Fetterman

The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Biden heading to Pa. to visit rebuilt bridge, raise money for Fetterman

Noted: ‘There might be somebody else I’d prefer more,’ Pence says of a 2024 Trump White House run
On our radar: Trump’s Jan. 6 subpoena is expected soon. But what happens next?
Noted: Biden touting policies he hopes will resonate with voters
President Biden enters to deliver remarks on the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law on a stage in the White House complex on Wednesday. (Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post)
Updated October 20, 2022 at 7:48 a.m. EDT|Published October 20, 2022 at 7:03 a.m. EDT

Today, President Biden is heading to the battleground state of Pennsylvania with two aims: to highlight the impact of the infrastructure bill he signed into law last year and to help Democrat John Fetterman raise money in one of the most competitive Senate races in the country. Biden’s first stop is the site of a bridge that collapsed in Pittsburgh nine months ago that is rapidly being rebuilt. He’ll then head to Philadelphia to join Fetterman, who faces Republican celebrity physician Mehmet Oz.

In Washington, the House select committee investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, is expected to issue a subpoena for testimony and documents from Donald Trump before the end of the week, setting up what could be a prolonged legal battle with the former president.

Your daily dashboard

  • 11 a.m. Eastern time: Biden departs the White House en route to Pittsburgh. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will brief reporters on board Air Force One. Listen live here.
  • 2:15 p.m. Eastern: Biden delivers remarks in Pittsburgh on infrastructure. Watch live here.
  • 7 p.m. Eastern: Biden joins Fetterman at a reception in Philadelphia.

