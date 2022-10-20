Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Welcome to The Daily 202! Tell your friends to sign up here. Ace White House reporter Cleve R. Wootson Jr. is in today for Olivier, who will be back Friday. On this day in 1973, President Richard M. Nixon upended the Justice Department in the so-called “Saturday Night Massacre.” He fired special Watergate prosecutor Archibald Cox, and Attorney General Elliot L. Richardson and Deputy Attorney General William B. Ruckelshaus resigned.

The big idea

A campaign rarity: Biden to appear with candidate in close race

Today, when President Biden heads to Pennsylvania to tour a bridge that collapsed in January, he is scheduled to be accompanied by something that’s become a rarity in the weeks before the midterms: a Democratic candidate in a closely-contested race.

Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, who’s running for Senate against Mehmet Oz, will be among the dignitaries at the Fern Hollow Bridge in Pittsburgh’s “East End,” according to the White House. The bridge collapsed on the morning of Jan. 28, shortly before the president was scheduled to visit the city. It became an instant symbol of the cracking infrastructure Biden hoped to mend with a bipartisan bill that ultimately passed.

But since that success, Biden’s approval ratings have dipped into the low to mid 40s, and the president has become a lightning rod for attacks about rising gas prices and high inflation numbers. Polls show that economic issues are chief concerns among voters. And historically, the midterms have served as an opportunity for Americans to rebuke the sitting president’s party.

Many candidates have tried to distance Biden from their races, and it was an open question whether Fetterman would follow suit this week. Biden is also headlining a fundraiser with Fetterman in Philadelphia. Fetterman did not appear at an event with Biden in Wilkes-Barre in August, but he marched in the Pittsburgh Labor Day Parade where Biden appeared.

How much they’ll interact today in front of the cameras remains to be seen.

Tight race

Fetterman is locked in a tight race with Oz with most polls showing the Democrat with a slight lead.

But Fetterman is facing questions about his health following a stroke in May. On Wednesday, his campaign released a letter from his doctor that said Fetterman has ‘auditory processing disorder’ symptoms, although the physician didn’t place a restriction on how much Fetterman can work or campaign. In June his campaign released a letter about a defibrillator Fetterman had installed to treat a previously undisclosed case of cardiomyopathy.

Oz, as well as conservative commentators, have held up clips of Fetterman struggling to speak as evidence that he is unfit to represent Pennsylvania in the Senate.

“If John Fetterman had ever eaten a vegetable in his life, then maybe he wouldn’t have had a major stroke and wouldn’t be in the position of having to lie about it constantly,” an Oz spokeswoman, Rachel Tripp, said in a statement in August.

Fetterman’s campaign has tried to turn the issue on Oz by portraying his comments as insensitive toward people with health problems or disabilities, particularly since he’s a medical doctor.

Due to his auditory issues, Fetterman uses a closed-caption system during interviews, and he plans to use one during his upcoming debate with Oz.

My colleagues Colby Itkowitz, Lenny Bernstein and Amanda Morris looked at Fetterman's health issues recently and reported that “Four top neurologists consulted by The Washington Post who are not treating Fetterman said he appears to have recovered well from a serious stroke with no obvious long-term effects other than his acknowledged difficulty understanding spoken language and finding words.”

The White House has defended Fetterman’s capabilities. On Monday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden thinks Fetterman is capable of doing the job of senator.

“The president feels he is very much capable of doing the job,” Jean-Pierre said. “The president has found him to be an impressive individual who is just as capable as always.”

The nationwide economic issues and personal health issues are all likely to come up when Fetterman and Oz hold their debate next week.

Candidates keep their distance

Biden has few invites from candidates to campaign with them, even though some places have already started early voting in an election he has described as among the most important of his lifetime is just two weeks away.

With few opportunities to stump with Democrats, Biden’s midterm strategy has revolved around raising money, touting his accomplishments and highlighting what he would do if Democrats maintain control of Congress.

On Tuesday, he said that if voters elect more Democrats to the Senate and maintain control of the House, his first legislative action next year will be to codify Roe v. Wade, a key concern of activists outraged at the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the landmark abortion case. On Wednesday he announced the government will release an additional 15 million barrels of gasoline from the Strategic Petroleum Stockpile, an effort to further drive down gas prices.

Today’s events will focus on the results of the infrastructure law, and Friday, in Dover, he’ll speak about the federal government’s student loan forgiveness.

What’s happening now

U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss announces resignation after six weeks in office

British Prime Minister Liz Truss announced her resignation outside 10 Downing Street in London on Oct. 20. (Video: Reuters, Photo: AP/Reuters)

“This is the most chaotic days in British politics in modern history. Britons were shocked with the speed of the government’s unraveling. It marked a humbling, humiliating moment for a party that has been in power for 12 years,” Karla Adam and William Booth report.

“Truss said a new prime minister will be selected by her Conservative Party in the coming week — but how? And who? And why? The Tory party is bitterly divided by centrist and right-wing factions and there is no clear consensus candidate to take over.”

The war in Ukraine

Blinken says martial law shows Putin’s ‘desperation’

“Putin’s declaration of martial law in four regions of Ukraine ‘speaks to his desperation,’ Secretary of State Antony Blinken told ABC’s ‘Good Morning America,'” Victoria Bisset and Erin Cunningham report.

“In the interview, which aired Thursday, Blinken added that Putin has shown ‘no interest’ in ‘meaningful diplomacy’ over the war in Ukraine, but he noted that Zelensky has ‘also said he’s not going to negotiate with Vladimir Putin, only with the next Russian president.’”

Lunchtime reads from The Post

Trump’s Jan. 6 subpoena is expected soon. But what happens next?

“The House select committee investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, is expected to issue a subpoena for testimony and documents from Donald Trump before the end of the week, wading into what could be a prolonged and unprecedented legal battle with the former president,” Jacqueline Alemany reports.

“If Trump resists the subpoena, the committee faces a number of hurdles in compelling him to comply that could ultimately end in a constitutional showdown, according to legal experts and congressional counsel with experience in congressional oversight and investigations.”

U.S. has viewed wreckage of kamikaze drones Russia used in Ukraine

“Information about the drones’ structure and technology could prove crucial in helping the United States and its Ukrainian allies better identify and ultimately defeat them before they can reach their targets. Officials said the process has been used in the past to study weaponry deployed by Iran’s proxies in conflicts in the Middle East. People interviewed for this report spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive intelligence collection,” Shane Harris, Dan Lamothe, Alex Horton and Karen DeYoung report.

… and beyond

Pro-Trump conspiracy theorists hound election officials out of office

“Reuters identified 44 counties in 15 states where local officials have faced efforts to change rules on voting since the 2020 election. All of them were led by Trump loyalists or Republican Party activists driven by false voter-fraud theories,” Reuters' Linda So, Joseph Tanfani and Jason Szep report.

“The campaigns are having impact … Ten of Nevada’s 17 counties, including Washoe, have seen their top election official resign, retire or decline to seek reelection since the 2020 vote, which the state government calls a drastic exodus. Four of the officials told Reuters that harassment or sustained efforts to challenge the 2020 election results were among their reasons for leaving.”

The U.S. never banned asbestos. These workers are paying the price.

“The Environmental Protection Agency appears poised to finally outlaw asbestos in a test case with huge implications,” ProPublica's Kathleen McGrory and Neil Bedi report. “To fight the proposed ban, the chemical companies have returned to a well-worn strategy and marshaled political heavyweights, including the attorneys general of 12 Republican-led states who say it would place a 'heavy and unreasonable burden' on industry.”

“Lost in the battle is the story of what happened in the decades during which the U.S. failed to act. It’s not just a tale of workers in hardscrabble company towns who were sacrificed to the bottom line of industry, but one of federal agencies cowed again and again by the well-financed lawyers and lobbyists of the companies they are supposed to oversee.”

The Biden agenda

Biden expands effort to secure U.S. energy independence

“The administration announced $2.8 billion in grants to expand domestic manufacturing of batteries for electric vehicles and the electrical grid, one day after officials said that the United States would release millions of barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve and that Mr. Biden would consider additional withdrawals this winter,” the New York Times' Alan Rappeport and Ana Swanson report.

U.S. raises concerns after Saudis sentence American to 16 years in prison over tweets

“We have consistently and intensively raised our concerns regarding the case at senior levels of the Saudi government,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Wednesday, Bloomberg News's Jordan Fabian reports. “The Saudi government understands the priority we attach to resolving this matter.”

Immigrant advocates feel abandoned as they stare at Biden’s first-term checklist

“In conversations with more than a dozen immigrant advocates, many said they fully recognize the hurdles this White House faces in pushing policy and change through. Among them is a court system that has consistently struck down its efforts to reverse immigration restrictions put in place under Donald Trump,” Politico's Myah Ward reports.

“Still, they argued that President Joe Biden is nowhere close to fulfilling his campaign promises to build a ‘fair and humane,’ modernized immigration system. They believe his administration hasn’t prioritized immigration reform, even shying away from the subject in the run-up to midterms, fearful of how Republicans might spin any action.”

The rise of anti-trans bills, visualized

“More legislation has been filed to restrict the lives of trans people so far in 2022 than at any other point in the nation’s history, with trans youth being the most frequent target of lawmakers,” Anne Branigin and N. Kirkpatrick report.

Hot on the left

Tim Ryan asks why Democrats ‘don’t smell blood’ and help him in Ohio

“National Democrats are heaping praise on their nominee for U.S. Senate in Ohio, lauding Rep. Tim Ryan’s spirited debate performances, his outside-the-box television ads, his aggressive campaign schedule and his robust fundraising,” Annie Linskey reports.

“But they’re not spending big money in his race — prompting Ryan and his allies to complain that national party strategists involved with funding decisions are failing to adequately fund his unexpectedly competitive campaign against Republican J.D. Vance for a seat the GOP is hoping to hold onto in November.”

Hot on the right

Sorry, Ron DeSantis, you are no Donald Trump

“The notion of being a Trump-like leader with discipline, or without what the Times called Trump’s ‘baggage,’ is a logical contradiction. That baggage — or more precisely the way Trump thrills his supporters with breezy indifference to what political opponents or the media, applying conventional standards, call baggage — is one essential source of Trump’s appeal. The lack of discipline — the breathtaking, moment-by-moment improvisation of a narcissist at large — is another,” Politico's John F. Harris writes.

“A politician calculating how to mimic Trump’s appeal by definition is faking it. Trump of course utters falsehoods with ease. But on the subject that matters most to him he is not faking it.”

Today in Washington

At 2:15 p.m., Biden will speak about infrastructure in Pittsburgh.

He will fly to Philadelphia at 4:35 p.m.

Biden will speak at a reception for Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman at 7 p.m.

At 8:10 p.m., Biden will leave Philadelphia for Joint Base Andrews. He’ll arrive at the White House at 9:15 p.m.

In closing

A reflection on Liz Truss’s tenure

