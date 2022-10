Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) must appear before a Georgia grand jury investigating possible attempts by former president Donald Trump and his allies to disrupt the state’s 2020 presidential election , a federal appeals court said Thursday.

Graham’s lawyers had asked the court to block a subpoena from Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis (D), claiming that a sitting senator is shielded from such investigations. But a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit denied Graham’s request and upheld a lower-court ruling narrowing the range of questions prosecutors can ask.