Democrats bet on Jan. 6 message to hold a Wisconsin swing seat

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — Derrick Van Orden, the Republican nominee for an open swing seat in Wisconsin, was outside the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 — and his Democratic opponent is trying to make sure voters don’t forget it. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Brad Pfaff, the Democratic state senator running against Van Orden, is running TV ads in which a veteran accuses Van Orden of participating in “a riot that injured over 100 cops” as a footage of the insurrection plays.

He’s pointed to polling showing that voters are less likely to support Van Orden when they learn about his conduct on Jan. 6. And he repeatedly invoked Van Orden’s presence near the Capitol on Jan. 6 in a roundtable on Monday at a Veterans of Foreign Wars post overlooking the Chippewa River in this northern Wisconsin college town.

“How can someone swear an oath to the Constitution that they’re going to serve the people of this congressional district when they were in Washington, D.C., part of that shameful, awful, deadly day of Jan. 6?” Pfaff asked nine veterans at the roundtable.

Pfaff is one of relatively few Democrats on the ballot this year who have made criticizing Republicans’ efforts to overturn the 2020 election — which culminated in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol — a central theme of their campaigns.

It’s not hard to understand why. Van Orden is one of only three Republicans running for Congress who were present on Jan. 6, and he has the best shot at winning, according to the Cook Political Report and other analysts. (Cook downgraded the odds that another Republican who was near the Capitol that day, J.R. Majewski, would win after the Associated Press revealed last month that he had misrepresented his military record.)

But some Democrats fear Pfaff is gambling on an issue that doesn’t resonate with voters.

Lee Hennick, 69, an Army veteran who described himself as a lifelong Democrat, said he was disturbed by Van Orden’s conduct on Jan. 6 as well as his criticism of the press. Still, he’s been trying to convince Pfaff to fine-tune his message.

“I personally don’t think the people in this district care very much about Van Orden’s role in the insurrection,” Hennick said.

In an interview at Cabin Coffee after the roundtable, Pfaff said he’d focused on issues such as agriculture, reviving manufacturing and inflation, too. But he kept coming back to Jan. 6.

“Jan. 6 is a window into his soul,” Pfaff said, referring to Van Orden. “You get to see who he is as a human being.”

Van Orden’s campaign didn’t respond to several interview requests. But Van Orden defended his actions on Jan. 6 in an op-ed in the La Crosse Tribune a week after the attack, writing that he had traveled to Washington “for meetings and to stand for the integrity of our electoral system as a citizen and at the behest of my neighbors here in Western Wisconsin.”

“When it became clear that a protest had become a mob, I left the area as to remain there could be construed as tacitly approving this unlawful conduct,” he wrote. “At no time did I enter the grounds, let alone the building.”

The Daily Beast later reported that a Facebook image showed Van Orden standing inside a restricted area on the Capitol grounds; Van Orden disputed the report but refused to specify which parts were inaccurate.

Jesse James, a Republican who represents part of the district in the state Assembly and who has campaigned with Van Orden, said his conversations with voters in the district centered on rising gas prices and inflation, not Van Orden’s actions on Jan. 6.

“If they’re trying to capitalize on what happened on Jan. 6, so be it,” he said.

The district — a vast stretch of rural western Wisconsin peppered with small cities, stretching from the Minneapolis exurbs to the Illinois border — is one of only eight seats held by Democrats that Donald Trump carried in 2020 before redistricting, making it a natural target for Republicans in their drive to recapture the House. (Two of those seats added enough Democrats in redistricting that Biden would’ve carried them under the new lines, but Wisconsin’s 3rd District changed little.)

Van Orden came close to defeating longtime Democratic Rep. Ron Kind last year, and Republicans are optimistic about flipping the seat now that Kind is retiring.

In an interview in his office in La Crosse, Kind said he was confident that Pfaff could hold the seat,

“I beat him by three,” Kind said, referring to Van Orden. “It probably would’ve been more like five or six if the campuses were in. I have seven universities in this [district]. None of them were in because of covid.”

But Steve Gunderson, a Republican who held the seat before Kind won it in 1996 and who hasn’t endorsed Pfaff or Van Orden, said the district has moved right in recent years.

“It’s exhibit A of the polarization of America,” Gunderson said. “When I was in office, it was a Democrat-leaning district. I needed Democrats and independents for me to win. And more importantly, people were willing to consider the candidate over the party.”

That's not the case anymore.

“That's what Van Orden has going for him,” he said.

Some House Democrats have expressed alarm about the prospect of serving alongside Republicans such as Van Orden who traveled to Washington for Trump’s Jan. 6 rally.

“It’s frightening,” said Rep. Elaine Luria (D-Va.), a member of the House committee investigating Jan. 6. While she prides herself on working with Republicans, “I would find it hard to take someone like that seriously.”

But Van Orden’s campaign has outraised Pfaff’s, and Democrats aren’t investing as heavily there as they are in other battleground districts. While the super PAC Center Forward is spending $600,000 on ads attacking Van Orden, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee has booked only a little more than $70,000 on coordinated ad buys with the campaign. House Majority PAC, Democrats’ flagship super PAC in House races, hasn’t run ads in the district; Axios reported earlier this month that the super PAC planned to cancel its ad reservations there.

Pfaff “is a guy who really understands the fundamentals of the district in a way that you’d think [voters] would want,” said Rep. Mark Pocan (D-Wis.), who represents a neighboring district. “But it’s hard when the TV dollars have been so unbalanced.”

Wisconsin Democratic Party Chairman Ben Wikler said, “I have been sounding the alarm everywhere I can about the value of investing in the 3rd.”

Polling indicates that the best way to defeat Van Orden is to tell voters about his conduct on Jan. 6, Pocan said. But despite the ads Pfaff is running, not all voters seem to be aware.

Walking into a Fleet Farm store on the outskirts of Eau Claire on Tuesday morning, Tom Donagan, 71, said he didn’t know about Van Orden’s involvement with Jan. 6. But that fact wouldn’t change his plans to vote for the Republican. While he voted for former president Barack Obama in 2008, “all that woke stuff” has led him to vote Republican in recent years, he said.

“I used to be a Democrat,” Donagan said. " I was a union bricklayer for years and we always voted Democratic. [The party’s] just not the same as it used to be.”

