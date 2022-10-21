The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Post Politics Now Biden to promote student debt relief as midterms loom

President Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House before boarding Marine One in Washington on Oct. 20.
Updated October 21, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. EDT|Published October 21, 2022 at 6:50 a.m. EDT

Today, with 18 days left until Election Day, President Biden will continue to promote Democratic policies that the White House thinks should resonate with voters as he touts his plans to cancel up to $20,000 in federal student-loan debt for more than 40 million people. Biden is scheduled to deliver remarks at Delaware State University in Dover, Del., a day after a federal judge denied a bid by six Republican-led states to block the Biden administration from moving forward.

In Washington, Stephen K. Bannon, the longtime adviser to former president Donald Trump, is scheduled to be sentenced Friday morning for defying a subpoena to testify before Congress about the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

  • 9 a.m. Eastern: Sentencing proceedings begin in Washington for Bannon.
  • 11 a.m. Eastern: Biden delivers remarks from the White House on deficit reduction. Watch live here.
  • 1:10 p.m. Eastern: Biden departs the White House en route to Dover, Del. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre briefs reporters on Air Force One. Listen live here.
  • 3:15 p.m. Eastern: Biden delivers remarks in Dover, Del., on student debt relief. Watch live here.

Got a question about politics? Submit it here. After 3 p.m. weekdays, return to this space and we’ll address what’s on the mind of readers.

