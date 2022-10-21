Post Politics Now Biden to promote student debt relief as midterms loom

“It is time that federal agencies and institutions take additional steps to ensure the fair and equal treatment of all citizens they employ or who rely on their services,” said the letter, signed by more than 160,000 members of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists. “This essential legislation puts all employers on notice that a landscape in which Americans can be discriminated against based on their natural physical appearance has never been just and is no longer tenable.”

The House passed the Crown Act, 235 to 189, in March with 14 Republican votes. The bill has languished in the Senate since. Meanwhile, more than a dozen states, including California, New York, New Jersey and Massachusetts, continue to pass their own versions of the Crown Act.