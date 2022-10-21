Post Politics Now Biden to promote student debt relief as midterms loom

Today, with 18 days left until Election Day, President Biden will continue to promote Democratic policies that the White House thinks should resonate with voters as he touts his plans to cancel up to $20,000 in federal student-loan debt for more than 40 million people. Biden is scheduled to deliver remarks at Delaware State University in Dover, Del., a day after a federal judge denied a bid by six Republican-led states to block the Biden administration from moving forward.
In Washington, Stephen K. Bannon, the longtime adviser to former president Donald Trump, is scheduled to be sentenced Friday morning for defying a subpoena to testify before Congress about the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.