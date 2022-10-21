Biden criticizes Republicans for threatening to cut off aid to Ukraine

President Biden is criticizing Republicans who are threatening to cut off aid to Ukraine if they win control of the House in next month’s midterm elections, arguing that they are displaying a fundamental misunderstanding of U.S. foreign policy.
“It’s a lot bigger than Ukraine,” he added. “It’s Eastern Europe. It’s NATO. It’s really serious, serious consequential outcomes. … They have no sense of American foreign policy.”
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), who could become speaker in January, signaled earlier this week that the GOP is likely to oppose more aid to Ukraine in its war with Russia if it wins the House majority. The majority of congressional Republicans and Democrats have united in authorizing billions of dollars in U.S. military and humanitarian assistance to Kyiv as a geopolitical and moral stand against Russian President Vladimir Putin’s aggression, but McCarthy indicated that that could change next year.
“I think people are gonna be sitting in a recession, and they’re not going to write a blank check to Ukraine,” he recently told Punchbowl News. “They just won’t do it.”
Biden said Thursday that Republicans do not understand the relationship between Ukraine and the United States as well as the ramifications worldwide if the United States abandons a key ally.
“These guys on the other team don’t get it,” he said. “They don’t get it that how America does is going to determine how the rest of the world does.”
“They look to us as a leader,” the president added. “They look to us … because they’re not as big or as powerful.” At a stop earlier in the day in Pittsburgh, Biden had told reporters he was “worried” about Republicans’ threats to cut off aid.
Biden’s comments came hours after the White House confirmed that Iranian troops are directly engaged on the ground in Crimea helping Russia with its drone attacks on Ukraine, a development that raises the stakes for the United States and Europe as it tries to stop Russian aggression.
National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters that Iran has sent a “relatively small number” of personnel to Crimea.
“Russian military personnel that are based in Crimea have been piloting Iranian UAVs, using them to conduct strikes across Ukraine, including strikes against Kyiv in just recent days,” Kirby said. “We assess that Iranian military personnel were on the ground in Crimea and assisted Russia in these operations. Russia has received dozens of UAVs so far and will likely continue to receive additional shipments in the future.”
The joint effort involving Russia and Iran puts pressure on Republicans who have been highly critical of Tehran and excoriated President Barack Obama for agreeing to a deal that imposed restrictions on Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief — a negotiated pact with European allies that former president Donald Trump abandoned when he took office.
Biden aides have reportedly expressed doubts privately that Republicans will follow through with cutting all aid to Ukraine. They believe McCarthy will back continued funding for Kyiv, at least temporarily, to avoid political blowback. According to the latest University of Maryland Critical Issues Poll, support for Ukraine remains high in the United States in part because of the perception that Ukraine is succeeding in its battle against Russia.
The United States has authorized upward of $60 billion in aid to Ukraine, with more than $18.2 billion in security assistance given since January 2021. The Senate voted to finalize more than $40 billion in new military and humanitarian assistance in May, with Republicans being the only lawmakers voting against that package — the largest investment in Ukraine thus far.
Eleven Republican senators and 57 House GOP members opposed the legislation, arguing that more needs to be done to account for how the money is spent and to trace weapons and equipment sent to the battlefield.
Although most of the congressional leadership, most notably Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), have been steadfast in support for Ukraine, voters in several states in January could send Republicans to Washington who are eager to oppose aid. The number of those wary of foreign aid and adherents of former president Donald Trump’s “America First” agenda is expected to grow in the next Congress.
War in Ukraine: What you need to know
The latest: Ukrainians are preparing for rolling blackouts after Russia’s military continued attacks on the country’s energy facilities this week and President Volodymyr Zelensky warned Thursday that they may continue to escalate.
Putin imposes martial law: Russian President Vladimir Putin declared martial law across four regions of eastern and southern Ukraine illegally annexed by Moscow last month — Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia. Here’s more on what martial law is and why Putin imposed it.
Russia’s Gamble: The Post examined the road to war in Ukraine, and Western efforts to unite to thwart the Kremlin’s plans, through extensive interviews with more than three dozen senior U.S., Ukrainian, European and NATO officials.
Photos: Washington Post photographers have been on the ground from the beginning of the war — here’s some of their most powerful work.
How you can help: Here are ways those in the U.S. can support the Ukrainian people as well as what people around the world have been donating.
Read our full coverage of the Russia-Ukraine war. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for updates and exclusive video.