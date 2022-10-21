Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Democrats bet on Jan. 6 to hold a Wisconsin swing seat

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — Derrick Van Orden, the Republican nominee running for an open swing seat in Wisconsin, was at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 — and his Democratic opponent is trying to make sure voters don’t forget it.

Brad Pfaff, the Democratic state senator running against Van Orden, is running TV ads in which a veteran accuses Van Orden of participating in “a riot that injured over 100 cops” as a footage of Jan. 6 plays.

He’s pointed to polling showing that voters are less likely to support Van Orden when they learn about his conduct on Jan. 6. And he repeatedly invoked Van Orden’s presence near the Capitol on Jan. 6 in a roundtable on Monday at a Veterans of Foreign Wars post overlooking the Chippewa River in this northern Wisconsin college town.

“How can someone swear an oath to the Constitution that they’re going to serve the people of this congressional district when they were in Washington, D.C., part of that shameful, awful, deadly day of Jan. 6?” Pfaff asked nine veterans at the roundtable.

Pfaff is one of relatively few Democratic candidates who have made criticizing Republicans’ efforts to overturn the 2020 election — which culminated in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol — a central theme of their campaigns.

It’s not hard to understand why. Van Orden is one of three Republicans running for Congress who were present on Jan. 6, and he has the best shot at winning, according to the Cook Political Report and other analysts. (Cook downgraded the odds that another Republican at the Capitol on Jan. 6, J.R. Majewski, would win after the Associated Press revealed last month that he had misrepresented his military record.)

But some Democrats fear Pfaff is gambling on an issue that doesn’t resonate with voters.

Lee Hoennick, 69, an Army veteran who described himself as a lifelong Democrat, said he was disturbed by Van Orden’s conduct on Jan. 6 as well as his criticism of the press. Still, he’s been trying to convince Pfaff to fine-tune his message.

“I personally don’t think the people in this district care very much about Van Orden’s role in the insurrection,” he said.

In an interview at Cabin Coffee after the roundtable, Pfaff said he’d focused on issues such as agriculture, reviving manufacturing and inflation, too. But he kept coming back to Jan. 6.

“Jan. 6 is a window into his soul,” Pfaff said, referring to Van Orden. “You get to see who he is as a human being.”

‘They’re trying to capitalize' on Jan. 6

Van Orden’s campaign didn’t respond to several interview requests. But Van Orden defended his actions on Jan. 6 in an op-ed in the La Crosse Tribune a week after the attack, writing that he had traveled to Washington “for meetings and to stand for the integrity of our electoral system as a citizen and at the behest of my neighbors here in Western Wisconsin.”

“When it became clear that a protest had become a mob, I left the area as to remain there could be construed as tacitly approving this unlawful conduct,” he wrote. “At no time did I enter the grounds, let alone the building.”

The Daily Beast later reported that a Facebook image showed Van Orden standing inside a restricted area on the Capitol grounds; Van Orden disputed the report but refused to specify which parts were inaccurate.

Jesse James, a Republican who represents part of the district in the state Assembly and who has campaigned with Van Orden, said his conversations with voters in the district centered on rising gas prices and inflation, not Van Orden’s actions on Jan. 6.

“If they’re trying to capitalize on what happened on Jan. 6, so be it,” he said.

A changing district

The district — a vast stretch of rural western Wisconsin peppered with small cities, stretching from the Minneapolis exurbs to the Illinois border — is one of only eight seats held by Democrats that Donald Trump carried in 2020, making it a natural target for Republicans in their drive to recapture the House. (Two of those seats added enough Democrats in redistricting that Biden would’ve carried them under the new lines, but Wisconsin’s 3rd District changed little.)

Van Orden came close to defeating longtime Democratic Rep. Ron Kind last year, and Republicans are optimistic about flipping the seat now that Kind is retiring.

In an interview in his office in La Crosse, Kind said he was confident that Pfaff could hold the seat.

“I beat him by three,” Kind said, referring to Van Orden. “It probably would’ve been more like five or six if the campuses were in. I have seven universities in this [district]. None of them were in because of covid.”

But Steve Gunderson, a Republican who held the seat before Kind won it in 1996, said the district has moved right in recent years.

“It's exhibit A of the polarization of America,” said Gunderson, who hasn't endorsed Van Orden or Pfaff. “When I was in office, it was a Democrat-leaning district. I needed Democrats and independents for me to win. And more importantly, people were willing to consider the candidate over the party.”

That's not the case anymore.

“That's what Van Orden has going for him,” he said.

The money game

Van Orden’s campaign has outraised Pfaff’s, and Democrats aren’t investing as heavily there as they are in other battleground district. While the super PAC Center Forward is spending $600,000 on ads attacking Van Orden, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee has booked only a little more than $70,000 on coordinated ad buys with the campaign. House Majority PAC, Democrats’ flagship super PAC in House races, hasn’t run ads in the district; Axios reported earlier this month that the super PAC planned to cancel its ad reservations there.

Pfaff “is a guy who really understands the fundamentals of the district in a way that you’d think [voters] would want,” said Rep. Mark Pocan (D-Wis.), who represents a neighboring district. “But it’s hard when the TV dollars have been so unbalanced.”

“I have been sounding the alarm everywhere I can about the value of investing in the 3rd [District],” said Wisconsin Democratic Party Chairman Ben Wikler.

Hollywood presses the Senate to take up the CROWN Act

The country’s largest entertainment and media union is urging Senate lawmakers to pass the Crown Act, legislation that would ban discrimination against certain textures and hairstyles, including locs, cornrows, twists, braids, Bantu knots and Afros.

“It is time that federal agencies and institutions take additional steps to ensure the fair and equal treatment of all citizens they employ or who rely on their services,” said the letter, signed by more than 160,000 members of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists. “This essential legislation puts all employers on notice that a landscape in which Americans can be discriminated against based on their natural physical appearance has never been just and is no longer tenable.”

The House passed the Crown Act , 235 to 189, in March with 14 Republican votes. The bill has languished in the Senate since. Meanwhile, more than a dozen states, including California, New York, New Jersey and Massachusetts, continue to pass their own versions of the Crown Act.

“Natural hair, braids and other hairstyles traditionally worn by Black women (and men) have been subject to bans in settings from K-12 schools to the U.S. military,” NPR’s Becky Sullivan reports. “A 2017 study suggested that many people may still have implicit bias against textured hair. In many states, hair discrimination is still legal.”

“We too often hear about discrimination our members face because of their hair,” a SAG-AFTRA spokesperson said in a statement addressed to The Early. “The CROWN Act is an important step to ensuring our industry becomes more equitable for performers of color in the workplace. They should have the right to maintain their natural hairstyles and to have access to resources that will help them succeed. Hair shouldn’t cost performers professional opportunities.”

National Institutes of Health that found women who use chemical straighteners are with some saying they receive better treatment when they straighten,” The pressure campaign follows a study by thethat found women who use chemical straighteners are twice as likely to develop uterine cancer. “Despite a growing natural-hair movement, many Black people in the United States and elsewhere have faced discrimination at school and work for wearing their hair that way,,” our colleague Adela Suliman reports

“The CROWN Act is a huge step in ending discrimination based on hair in public education and work spaces,” SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher said in a statement. “People should feel free to style their hair how they feel most comfortable without the threat of prejudice and unequal treatment.”

What we're watching

We’ll find out this morning if Steve Bannon receives jail time for convictions on two counts of contempt for Congress. The Post’s Spencer S. Hsu reports that if Bannon receives jail time, he would be the first person to receive such a penalty in more than 50 years for defying Congress. The Justice Department recommended six months of prison time and a $200,000 fine.

Bannon, a top informal Trump adviser, was convicted last month for refusing to testify and provide documents to the House committee investigating the attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Weekend reeeads

Viral

In Liz they don’t Truss

The Daily Star lettuce has come out victorious in the battle of the year - to see whether it could outlast Prime Minister Liz Truss in #LizVsLettuce



[THREAD] pic.twitter.com/sP7QDgqcfr — Daily Star (@dailystar) October 20, 2022

