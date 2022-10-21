Republicans spend big to oust the Democrat trying to keep the House majority

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Few noticed that day last month when a Republican super PAC began running ads in the congressional district just north of New York City that is represented by Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D), the head of the committee tasked with trying to keep his party’s House majority despite strong Republican head winds.

Now, just over two weeks to Election Day, spending by that PAC has ballooned to $6 million and prompted one Democratic PAC to spend money to help Maloney, and another — which Maloney overseas — may jump in, too.

“It’s a real race,” said Suzanne Berger, chairman of the Westchester County Democratic Committee, one of the three counties in the newly redrawn House district that Maloney is running to represent.

That realization has come relatively recently in an election year already favoring Republicans.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, the Congressional Leadership Fund, which is aligned with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), announced the bulk of its advertising against Maloney — $4 million. Later that day Politico reported that a Democratic super PAC had begun “a rescue mission for the party’s beleaguered House campaigns chief.” So far the rescue has cost $140,000.

Messages sent to that Democratic super PAC, Our Hudson, were not returned.

Adding to the sense that Maloney may need help was his comment Wednesday to a Spectrum News reporter, who asked if the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee would spend money to help in the race. “I’m going to recuse myself from any spending decisions involving my own race,” Maloney replied. “We’ll let the professional staff handle that.”

How Maloney himself came to possibly need the funding help that he was offering other Democrats across the country this year is the result of both national trends (high inflation, high gas prices and a drumbeat of headlines about violent crime) and some only-in-New-York idiosyncrasies (a chaotic redistricting process and tightening of races there for House and governor).

Advertisement

The feeling among some Democratic insiders, who spoke on the condition of anonymity in order to speak candidly about Maloney’s race, has ranged from uncomfortable to mild anxiety, but far from panicked.

“They don’t spend money to troll,” one Democratic insider said about the CLF. Another, less worried, Democratic strategist said the size of CLF’s spending was eye-catching but will not be enough to oust Maloney, who was elected in 2012 and has a track record of winning swing district elections.

In a statement, Maloney showed nothing but confidence. “Republicans have spent millions against me, and their numbers still say MAGA Mike Lawler is losing,” the congressman said, referring to his Republican opponent. He added that “CLF can light another $4 million on fire” against him.

The outside Republican money is helping make Lawler, a first-term New York state assemblyman, a competitive congressional candidate. He has dramatically trailed behind Maloney in fundraising and spending. The head-to-head funding matchup is important because candidates get lower advertising rates than independent groups like the CLF. Maloney’s campaign raised more than $4.7 million, spent more than $4.6 million and has about another $1 million left in the bank; Lawler had not raised or spent $1 million by the latest campaign filing on Sept. 30.

Advertisement

Lawler acknowledged that national momentum fueling Republicans this year is, at least in part, spilling over to his effort to oust Maloney. “In 1994 the Republicans defeated the house speaker,” he said, referring to Rep. Thomas S. Foley (D-Wash.). “But they’re not going to defeat [Speaker] Nancy Pelosi,” who is running for reelection in California. “So the next highest Democrat that is in a competitive seat is Sean Patrick Maloney.”

Maloney has sought to paint Lawler and the CLF as extremists out of step with the reconfigured district that includes Westchester, Putnam and parts of Dutchess counties. The CLF, Maloney said in his statement, can “peddle open racism in an attempt to rescue their loser candidate — it won’t work,” referring to criticisms over CLF ads showing images of Black men assaulting people and linking that to changes in New York State’s bail laws.

Lawler and his allies say it is Maloney who is extreme. CLF digital and television ads feature footage of Maloney when he was running in a Democratic primary for state attorney general in 2018. In the video, Maloney says that ending cash bail was his “top priority.”

Advertisement

Crime has resonated as a top issue in races around New York. Incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) had a 16-percentage point lead in public polling last month over her pro-Trump, antiabortion Republican opponent, Rep. Lee Zeldin. This month that lead has shrunk to single digits, as Zeldin made crime a central issue in her campaign. In July, Zeldin was attacked by a man with a knife during a campaign event. In October, two teenagers were shot and wounded by an unknown gunman outside his home in a residential part of Long Island.

“We have to take back our streets,” Zeldin said at the time. “This is something that motivated me to get into this race in the first place.”

The sense that crime is up has made an already challenging midterm cycle for incumbent Democrats like Maloney even harder, even if crime rates in the Hudson Valley are lower than in nearby New York City.

Advertisement

Kathy Wylde, president and chief executive of the Partnership for New York City, which represents major businesses in the area, said: “We’ve been polling throughout the pandemic as to what people’s key issues are. It’s crime, homelessness, mental health” and affordability. Speaking of public officeholders, she added, “At the root of the problem is that there’s just a sense of, of a loss of confidence in politicians.”

Andrew M. Cuomo, the former Democratic governor who resigned in August 2021 amid allegations he sexually harassed 11 women, said Democrats should speak to voters’ concerns about crime: “We have to address it, and you don’t address it by saying, 'I want to talk statistics’ or ‘you’re wrong on how you feel.’”

The economy and perceptions about crime and the huge amounts of Republican advertising dollars have helped make House races in the Hudson Valley and on Long Island more competitive than Democrats had anticipated.

Advertisement

Still, while the optics of a DCCC chair sweating it out for his own reelection has some psych-ops qualities to it, Maloney may be a particularly poor target.

Maloney won five congressional elections in the Hudson Valley, an area that voted for Donald Trump in 2016 and Joe Biden in 2020. Then in March, New York’s highest court struck down congressional maps approved by Democrats who control the legislature, calling it unfairly gerrymandered. The court unveiled new maps, and Maloney announced that he would seek reelection in the current 17th District. A nearby progressive Democrat, freshman Rep. Mondaire Jones, left the area and waged a quixotic bid for a seat in Brooklyn.

Republicans saw not just another DCCC head to target, but one who would be running to introduce himself to a swath of voters who may not have been accustomed to voting for him. It also fit with what Dan Conston, president of the CLF, told The Washington Post last month was his plan “to expand the map to as many competitive districts as possible.”

Advertisement

The district is widely seen as a moderate battleground, even after a number of former New York City residents moved there during the pandemic. In trying to appeal to them, Maloney told voters in his statement that Lawler is aligned with former president Donald Trump and opposes abortion.

Lawler in an interview said Maloney and other Democrats were the ones who can’t connect with today’s voters. “When you look at people going to the grocery stores, home heating costs, gasoline costs — when I’m out campaigning, that’s all I get asked about,” Lawler said. “I don’t get asked about Donald Trump. Nobody cares. And the people who do care are never voting for me anyway.”

Referring to the Supreme Court ruling this summer ending the federal right to abortion after 50 years, Lawler, said, “the Dobbs decision was what it was.” Voters focused on the issue were already “likely voting for Patrick Maloney,” he said.

Advertisement

Mia Ehrenberg, Maloney’s campaign spokeswoman, said the congressman delivered $7 million for local police, and supported legislation to lower drug prices and reduce energy costs, accomplishments that Lawler cannot match.

Lawler, speaking by phone on his way home from an event in Westchester, said the road to Election Day was looking good. “Over the next 18 days, what’s going to get better for the Democrats?”

GiftOutline Gift Article