Post Politics Now Biden to give pep talk to Democratic staffers as Election Day rapidly approaches

President Biden speaks in the Roosevelt Room at the White House on Friday. (Tom Brenner for the Washington Post )
Updated October 24, 2022 at 7:56 a.m. EDT|Published October 24, 2022 at 6:59 a.m. EDT

Today, with 15 days until Election Day, President Biden plans to make the short trip from the White House to the Democratic National Committee headquarters in Washington to give staffers a pep talk. While some analysts say the political terrain has recently grown more favorable for Republicans, Biden predicted last week a swing in favor of Democrats before voting in the midterms concludes. Democrats are likely to seize later this week on a report expected to show strong growth in the economy.

In New York, the Trump Organization, former president Donald Trump’s namesake company, is set to go on trial for alleged tax crimes. Though Trump is not charged personally, the case is among an array of legal challenges facing the former president as he weighs a 2024 presidential bid.

