Welcome to The Daily 202! Tell your friends to sign up here. On this day in 1940, the 40-hour workweek went into effect thanks to the Fair Labor Standards Act of 1938. The big idea

President Biden is making what might be called a quality-of-life argument in his final stretch of campaigning before the midterm election, talking up everything from jobs growth, to lower prices on hearing aids or medicine, to the construction of literal bridges, to efforts to rein in gas prices.

One recurring theme on Biden’s schedule throughout September and October: variations on “lowering costs for American families,” a direct nod to American concerns about painfully high inflation, which has smothered real-wage gains and made it harder for him to capitalize on the kind of job creation that should be an electoral asset.

So a White House Competition Council meeting on Sept. 26 was about steps “to help lower prices for consumers” and “preview new actions that will save families money and lower costs.” Remarks in Orange County, Calif., on Oct. 14 and in Portland, Ore., on Oct. 15 were both billed as focusing “on lowering costs for American families.”

“Starting this week, we’re making — this is a big deal — we’re making hearing aids more affordable, but we’re also making them available over the counter so people don’t have to pay the expensive visits to a specialist,” he said in Portland.

It’s not that Biden has stopped sounding the alarm about Republicans who have suggested they will only respect the election outcomes if they win, or warning the GOP will target Social Security and Medicare and cut taxes for the rich if they recapture Congress. Not at all.

Instead, it suggests the struggles of a president trying to find a way not just to attack Republicans, who poll considerably better on the economy than Democrats, but to talk up his own approach to the top issue on voters’ minds with time running short before Election Day.

The quality-of-life approach (to be clear, that’s The Daily 202 term, not the White House’s) hasn’t just been about lowering costs. There was the Americans With Disabilities Act celebration, and an event on battling hunger, both on Sept. 28. An Oct. 12 appearance focused on conservationism and outdoor spaces. Infrastructure-focused remarks on Oct. 13 and 20.

The strategy can take the president all over the rhetorical map. On Oct. 18 he focused on restoring and safeguarding access to abortion. A day later, he was talking about efforts to rein in gas prices. A day after that, he was talking up his bipartisan infrastructure law.

What the future holds is anybody’s guess, though The Daily 202 has a pretty decent line on what Biden will be talking about come Thursday, due to this reporting from my colleague Abha Bhattarai about a report on U.S. economic growth that’s expected to have good news for him.

It’s been interesting, though, to listen to recent comments from two prominent leaders on the left — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) — who have both expressed urgency about fixing the Democrats’ midterm message on the economy.

“When I hear people talk about inflation, as I heard them there, we have to change that subject. Inflation is a global phenomenon,” Pelosi said Sunday on CBS’ Face the Nation. “The fight is not about inflation. It’s about the cost of living.”

Asked about the risk of campaigning on abortion, Pelosi replied: “Elections are about the future. They're about the economy. Everybody knows that. Nobody said we're doing abortion rather than the economy. But it's, it's about both.”

(Last week, Pelosi suggested time was running out for Democrats to figure out how to talk effectively to voters about inflation. “We’ll have to message it better in the next three weeks ahead,” she told Punchbowl News.)

Sanders has expressed concerns about Democrats failing to energize the working-class and younger voters they need to preserve their congressional majorities. He’s about to launch an eight-state blitz with at least 19 events before the midterms. And he wants more focus on the economy.

“Is the abortion issue important? Yes. But we have also got to focus on the struggles of working people to put food on their table,” Sanders said Sunday on CNN’s State of the Union. “What Democrats have got to do is contrast their economic plan with the Republicans.”

So Biden, Pelosi and Sanders seem to agree. The question, with barely more than two weeks before what we all still agree to call Election Day, is whether Democrats can fully implement this consensus.

Rishi Sunak to become U.K. prime minister after rival withdraws from contest

“Rishi Sunak will be Britain’s next prime minister, the first person of color in the job, after winning the Conservative Party’s leadership contest on Monday. Sunak, a 42-year-old former finance minister who led the revolt against Boris Johnson and was runner-up to Liz Truss in September, will succeed them both, becoming Britain’s third leader in less than two months, with the challenges of improving the country’s economic trajectory and public trust in the Conservative Party,” William Booth, Karla Adam, Jennifer Hassan and Leo Sands report.

Trump Organization’s criminal trial on fraud charges to start today

“The Trump Organization, former president Donald Trump’s namesake company, is set to go on trial Monday for alleged tax crimes — the result of a lengthy investigation into the company and its executives related to fraud and other potentially illegal business practices,” Shayna Jacobs reports.

Scores fall coast to coast, especially in math, under pandemic’s toll

“Student test scores declined across the country, particularly in math, and not one state saw an increase, according to the most comprehensive look at the impact of the pandemic on student achievement to date,” Laura Meckler reports.

An American girl

“In the shooting’s aftermath, many of Uvalde’s children were plagued by post-traumatic stress, but, to most people, Caitlyne [Gonzales] wasn’t one of them. By September, she had become Robb’s most public survivor, a voice for her friends who were dead and for those who were alive but too daunted to say anything,” John Woodrow Cox reports.

“But the girl Caitlyne had been before ‘that day,‘ as she’d started calling the May 24 massacre, was gone. In her place was a uniquely American amalgam, a child who didn’t know how to ride a bike without training wheels but did know about ballistic windows and bulletproof backpacks and the movement to ban assault weapons. Who spent as much time following the Instagram pages of her favorite gun safety champions as she did Bad Bunny’s TikTok account. Who was 10, but seldom acted her age, speaking in public about fear and death with the eloquence of an adult, while in private, enduring flashbacks so vivid that she needed bedtime lullabies meant for toddlers to soothe her.”

Side effect of divisive politics? Unaffiliated voter numbers rise.

“If they choose to go to the polls, numbers suggest nonpartisan voters could swing close races. A January Gallup poll found they make up 42 percent of Americans. That’s well ahead of the 29 percent who say they are Democrats and 27 percent who identify as Republican,” Rhonda Colvin reports.

U.S. Border Patrol sending migrants to offices with no notice

“When Wilfredo Molina arrived in the U.S. from his native Venezuela, he told border agents he wanted to go to Miami but didn’t have an address. They directed him to what he thought was a shelter in midtown Manhattan but turned out to be a gray office building. ‘It was a fake building. I didn’t understand what it was,’ he said,” the Associated Press’s Claudia Torrens and Vanessa A. Alvarez report.

“Molina was among 13 migrants who recently arrived in the U.S. who agreed to share documents with The Associated Press that they received when they were released from U.S. custody while they seek asylum after crossing the border with Mexico. The AP found that most had no idea where they were going — nor did the people at the addresses listed on their paperwork.”

Why am I seeing that political ad? Check your ‘Trump resistance’ score.

“Consumers are subject to a host of predictive scoring systems — hidden rankings based on factors like their demographic profile, socioeconomic status, online activities and offline interests,” the New York Times’ Natasha Singer reports.

“Retailers and other services often use ‘customer lifetime value’ scores to try to predict how much money individual clients might spend over time. Universities use ‘retention’ scores to identify students at risk of dropping out.”

“Voter scores work similarly. They are intended to predict the likelihood that an individual agrees or disagrees with a particular party or political stance, like a belief in gun control. They are also used to predict a person’s likelihood of voting.”

Inside the successes, missteps and failures of Biden’s early presidency

“Some people closest to the president describe an administration that achieved significant victories while repeatedly running up against the limits of the federal bureaucracy, a tissue-thin majority in Congress and a deeply divided nation. Aides also often failed to anticipate and plan for worst-case scenarios and regularly set expectations above what they could achieve. Biden and his team were elected on the promise of a new era of competent governance, only to find that the most rigorous science and best expert advice could not protect the country from new waves of disease and economic hardship,” Ashley Parker, Tyler Pager and Michael Scherer report.

Biden pitches plan to refill oil reserves, but producers are skeptical

“Energy executives and analysts expressed doubts the plan would spur a large increase in production in the short term. Many oil companies are wary of locking in sales when commodity markets have swung wildly. They hope to capture high oil prices while they are in place. Rising drilling costs and pressure from investors to limit production and return excess cash to shareholders are also dimming the outlook for production growth, they said,” the Wall Street Journal’s Benoît Morenne reports.

Student loan relief to move ahead despite hold, education secretary says

“The Biden administration is moving ‘full speed ahead’ in preparing for the implementation of its plans for widespread student debt forgiveness, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said Saturday, a day after a federal appeals court temporarily blocked the loans from being immediately canceled,” Bryan Pietsch reports.

Unused pandemic relief for schools, visualized

“Despite having access to the dollars, school systems throughout the country reported spending less than 15 percent of the federal funding, known as ESSER III, the most recent installment of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief, during the 2021-2022 school year, according to a Washington Post analysis of data collected by Edunomics, an education finance group at Georgetown University,” Lauren Lumpkin and Sahana Jayaraman report.

President Biden’s lonely foreign policy

“Problem is, Biden’s low approval ratings and the dearth of popular interest in his reorientation and rehabilitation of America’s role in the world combine to make his foreign and military policies politically fragile. He deserves great credit for turning the ship of state, but it would be disturbingly easy to turn it back to old waters,” the American Prospect’s Ryan Cooper writes.

A swing state no more? GOP confidence grows in Florida

“Democrats are increasingly concerned that Florida, once the nation’s premier swing state, may slip away this fall and beyond as emboldened Republicans capitalize on divisive cultural issues and demographic shifts in crucial contests for governor and the U.S. Senate,” the AP’s Steve Peoples, Adriana Gomez Licon and Brendan Farrington report.

“The anxiety was apparent last week during a golf cart parade of Democrats featuring Senate candidate Val Demings at The Villages, a retirement community just north of the Interstate 4 corridor. Once a politically mixed part of the state where elections were often decided, some Democrats now say they feel increasingly isolated.”

At 12:45 p.m., Biden will leave the White House for the Democratic National Committee, where he will speak.

The Bidens will plant a tree at the White House at 2:15 p.m.

At 5 p.m., the Bidens will host a Diwali reception. Vice President Harris will attend.

NASA proved it can deflect an asteroid. But spotting them is tricky.

“The bad news is NASA estimates that it tracks only about 40 percent of the asteroids large enough that they could cause calamity if they were to hit Earth. To save us, the space agency needs fair warning — years, not months or weeks — to muster the defenses in space needed to safeguard the planet,” Christian Davenport reports.

