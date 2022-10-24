Pelosi attends Crimea forum in U.S. show of solidarity with Ukraine

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is expressing the United States’ unwavering support for Ukraine days after Republicans suggested that they would cut off humanitarian and military aid to the Eastern European country in its war with Russia if the GOP wins control of the House in the midterm elections. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “As Speaker, it is my privilege to join our European allies and other partners from around the globe in Croatia to deliver an unmistakable statement of our solidarity with the Ukrainian people,” she said in a statement late Sunday. “Vladimir Putin is waging an unprovoked, all-out assault on Ukraine: from the ongoing occupation of Crimea to his attempt to annex additional territories to his desperate and escalating targeting of civilians and civilian infrastructure."

“This week, America joins our democratic partners to reaffirm our pledge to stand with the Ukrainian people in their fight for freedom and to hold Russia accountable – until victory is won,” Pelosi added.

The speaker is representing the United States in Zagreb, Croatia, at the First Parliamentary Summit of the International Crimea Platform, where bilateral meetings will focus on Russia’s aggression against Ukraine since the invasion in February as well as its illegal annexation of Crimea in 2014.

Pelosi was meeting on Monday with Gordan Jandroković, the Speaker of the Croatian Parliament, and planned a joint press conference with Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković after their meeting. She is scheduled to deliver remarks on Tuesday.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), who could become House speaker in January, signaled last week that the GOP will likely oppose more aid to Ukraine in its war with Russia if it wins the House majority.

“I think people are gonna be sitting in a recession, and they’re not going to write a blank check to Ukraine,” he told Punchbowl News. “They just won’t do it.”

The majority of congressional Republicans and Democrats have previously united in authorizing billions of dollars in U.S. military and humanitarian assistance to Kyiv as a geopolitical and moral stand against Putin’s aggression, but McCarthy indicated that that could change next year.

Eleven Republican senators and 57 House GOP members opposed the legislation, arguing that more needs to be done to account for how the money is spent and to trace weapons and equipment sent to the battlefield.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) pushed back on the growing isolationist view in the GOP, insisting that if Republicans win the majority in the Senate next month, they will be steadfast in their support of Ukraine. He also alluded to Iran and its role.

“A Republican majority in the Senate will focus its oversight on ensuring timely delivery of needed weapons and greater allied assistance to Ukraine, rebuilding and modernizing our military capabilities, standing up to terrorist states like Iran, and shoring up our defenses in Asia to deter Chinese aggression,” he said in a statement Friday.

Pelosi highlighted Ukraine’s success in limiting Russia’s invasion under Democratic leadership due in part to support from the U.S. — something she said will need continued support from the U.S. to be maintained.

“Working with historic speed, strength and unity, the United States and our allies have imposed devastating consequences on Russia and delivered game-changing aid to Ukraine,” she said. “Our ironclad solidarity with the heroes of Ukraine has been decisive so far, and it will be even more crucial as winter approaches."

Pelosi made a surprise visit to Kyiv in May, where she told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that the U.S. is committed to “be there for you until the fight is done.” The visit came two days after President Biden unveiled a sweeping $33 billion spending package that provided military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

“We are on a frontier of freedom, and your fight is a fight for everyone,” Pelosi told Zelensky, while leading Democratic lawmakers on the first official congressional delegation there since the war began.

Months later, Pelosi led a congressional delegation to Taiwan, where she said that the United States’ solidarity with Taiwan was “crucial," a visit that angered China and roiled the U.S. relationship with the Asian nation.

There is “a struggle between autocracy and democracy in the world” right now, Pelosi said at an August news conference.

“Indeed, we take this trip at a time when the world faces a choice between autocracy and democracy,” she wrote in a Post column. “As Russia wages its premeditated, illegal war against Ukraine, killing thousands of innocents — even children — it is essential that America and our allies make clear that we never give in to autocrats.”

