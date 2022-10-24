Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Happy Monday, where this morning we’re learning about why pets do the weird things they do. (Here’s my cat’s quirk.) Send pet tricks and tips to rachel.roubein@washpost.com. Today’s edition: A look at how much major health groups spent on lobbying last quarter, and a deep dive inside the successes and missteps of President Biden’s presidency so far. But first …

The Biden administration has new criteria for ending federal funds to nursing homes that fail to improve

The Biden administration is toughening oversight and pledging steeper penalties for the nation’s poorest-performing nursing homes.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) — the federal agency overseeing nursing homes — detailed on Friday its plan to crack down on certain lower-rated facilities, which includes setting new criteria for terminating federal funding for those that fail to improve. The policies specifically target a small slice of the nation’s nursing homes and are effective immediately.

Nursing homes were an epicenter of covid spread during the early days of the pandemic and have since faced heightened scrutiny from Congress and federal officials. Ahead of the State of the Union, President Biden promised to improve the safety and quality of care for residents of the nation’s over 15,000 facilities.

But some advocates and lawmakers are calling for expanding the number of facilities that are on the list of the nation’s poorest performing nursing homes. Those facilities are inspected more frequently and such a demand can only be met with more funding from Congress, CMS says.

The details

In 1998, CMS established the Special Focus Facility (SFF) program, which focuses on nursing homes with a record of persistent deficiencies during health and safety inspections. There are 88 facilities in the program, representing less than 1 percent of the nursing homes across the country.

Here are the new policy changes the administration announced late last week:

Factoring in a facility’s efforts to improve when considering enforcement action, such as how high to set fines.

Considering booting nursing homes from the Medicare and Medicaid program if they are cited for dangerous violations in two successive inspections.

Strengthening requirements for graduating from the program.

Continuing to closely monitor facilities for three years after they graduate the SFF program.

Several experts praised the move as a step in the right direction, noting that CMS has historically been reluctant to pull federal funding from facilities that weren’t improving. David Grabowski, an expert in long-term care at Harvard Medical School, said he couldn’t recall many instances where the agency shut down nursing homes in his over two decades studying the industry.

The view from the industry: The nation’s major nursing home lobby, the American Health Care Association (AHCA), expressed concern that the rhetoric around some of the changes “is degrading” to the millions of staff who have “risked their lives serving on the front lines during this pandemic.” Both AHCA and LeadingAge — which represents nonprofit aging service providers — reiterated their long-standing calls for more funding.

“Escalating citations and penalties have neither helped turn these facilities around nor prevented other facilities from becoming chronic poor performers,” Mark Parkinson, AHCA’s president and CEO, said in a statement.

Meanwhile, LeadingAge President and CEO Katie Smith Sloan said her group agrees with CMS that nursing homes that “do not demonstrate progress should close.”

Calls for more

Some advocates — such as Richard Mollot, the head of the Long Term Care Community Coalition — want to see the small Special Focus Facility program expanded, saying a much higher number of facilities are in need of increased scrutiny. Such nursing homes are inspected every six months, which is about twice as often as other facilities.

State agencies that survey nursing homes would need more funding to be able to inspect a greater number of facilities more frequently, a CMS spokesperson said, noting the annual budget for inspections hasn’t increased since 2015 despite the agency’s request for more dollars. “Therefore, CMS cannot expand the number of nursing homes included in the SFF program at this time,” the spokesperson wrote in an email.

Sen. Robert P. Casey Jr. (D-Pa.) — the chair of the Senate Special Committee on Aging — acknowledged that the reach of the program is limited by its funding. He introduced legislation, along with Senate Finance Chair Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) that would expand the program to no fewer than 5 percent of the lowest rated facilities, appropriating $14.8 million annually for the effort.

“The larger issue is, are we going to be serious about quality of care or not?” he told The Health 202. “And if you're not serious about funding, I don’t think you’re going to get to the reforms that we need.”

Industry Rx

Follow the 💰: Third-quarter lobbying reports were out late last week, and we took a look at how much major groups and companies were spending to lobby Congress and the federal government. Here are some of the top spenders among health lobbies:

Coronavirus

Pfizer to market coronavirus vaccine for at least $110 per dose

Pfizer is planning to charge between $110 and $130 per dose of the coronavirus vaccine it developed with BioNTech once the federal government stops footing the bill for the shots, the Wall Street Journal reports.

The company expects that the vaccine — which has been offered at no cost throughout the pandemic by the government — will still be free for people with private health insurance or coverage through public programs like Medicare and Medicaid. That’s roughly quadruple the current price, although several analysts told Reuters they were expecting rising costs as demand for coronavirus vaccines has waned.

The drugmaker said the list price hike takes into account the value of the vaccine and manufacturing costs, which have increased because of a switch to single-dose vials. The U.S. government currently pays roughly $30 per dose.

Next steps: The new price will take effect sometime next year, according to company officials who said the vaccine’s commercial rollout depends on factors such as when its contracts with the Biden administration expire and when the country exhausts its stockpile of the shots.

In other covid news …

On tap Tuesday: President Biden is set to get his Dan Diamond first reported. He’ll also deliver remarks on combating covid-19, per the White House’s week ahead guidance. is set to get his bivalent booster shot at a public event early this week as the White House continues its efforts to get the updated vaccines into Americans’ arms ahead of an expected winter coronavirus surge, The Post’sfirst reported. He’ll also deliver remarks on combating covid-19, per the White House’s week ahead guidance.

Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, , director of the tested positive for the coronavirus Friday night, the agency announced this weekend. Walensky, who is up to date on her vaccinations, is experiencing mild symptoms.

White House prescriptions

Inside the successes, missteps and failures of Biden’s early presidency

Our colleagues Ashley Parker, Tyler Pager and Michael Scherer were out this weekend with a deep dive on Biden's presidency so far. “The story of Biden’s first term so far is a roller coaster — complicated and contradictory, with remarkable achievements and enormous disappointment,” they wrote. Here are three standout details from the story:

Viral freedom: The president’s scientific advisers were growing increasingly nervous as the delta variant began to spread rapidly overseas in summer 2021, but inside the White House, planning for an “independence from the virus” July Fourth celebration barreled ahead. As the event drew closer, Biden flagged to his staff that they needed to add some caveats to his remarks, echoing the warnings he had been issuing about potential variants in the weeks prior.

There was too much momentum behind the idea of a patriotic celebration of victory over the virus to call off the event. “If we could have canceled it, we would have canceled it,” said one top covid adviser. So the celebration went on as planned, and the message delivered was ultimately one of victory: “We are emerging from the darkness,” Biden declared.

Omicron woes: The highly contagious coronavirus variant struck the country right before the holiday season last year. As Americans raced to buy tests, they found barren store shelves. Biden was furious, our colleagues report. In meetings in the Oval Office, an exasperated Biden repeatedly asked, “Why didn’t we order enough tests? Why didn’t we order enough of what we needed?”

“One former administration official involved in the process, however, said the problem was not one of a failure to plan, but one of capacity: There weren’t enough at-home tests available to order for the winter months ahead, even had the administration wanted to,” our colleagues write.

Abortion rights: Many Democrats were disappointed by what they viewed as Biden’s initial lackluster response to the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade. Biden, a devout Catholic who used to oppose abortion, hasn’t always taken lead on the issue. But Mike Donilon, the president’s longtime adviser — who is also Catholic — urged the president to be more forceful on it. He also argued that the decision changed the nation’s political landscape and could be used to mobilize Democrats.

In other health news

On tap this week: Our Washington Post Live colleagues will interview White House drug czar Rahul Gupta on Wednesday about the opioid epidemic and the Our Washington Post Live colleagues will interview White House drug czaron Wednesday about the opioid epidemic and the nation’s evolving marijuana policies

Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) said yesterday that he will not sign onto legislation sponsored by fellow GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham (S.C.) to ban abortions at 15 weeks nationwide. He told “ Fox News Sunday” host Shannon Bream that the decision should be left to the states. sponsored by fellow GOP Sen.(S.C.) to ban abortions at 15 weeks nationwide. He told “hostthat the decision should be left to the states.

Peter Marks, head of the Food and Drug Administration’s vaccine operations, said he thinks it's possible that some people Stat reports. said he thinks it's possible that some people may need more than one coronavirus booster dose in the next year given the rate at which the virus is mutating,reports.

Health reads

Sugar rush

Thanks for reading! See y'all tomorrow.

