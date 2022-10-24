Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Former president Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis cannot both be the Republican Party’s nominee for the 2024 presidential election. That’s not how it works. Should both of them seek that role — as seems likely — they will necessarily at some point have to abandon the two-guys-who-don’t-particularly-like-each-other-being-forced-to-intermingle-at-an-office-party vibe that they’ve adopted since Trump left office.

This is particularly true of DeSantis. He continues to trail Trump in a hypothetical presidential matchup; in recent New York Times-Siena College polling, DeSantis was down by a nearly 2 to 1 margin among potential Republican primary voters. DeSantis could wait for Trump’s support to collapse, the strategy that proved so effective for Jeb Bush, Rand Paul, Ben Carson, Chris Christie, John Kasich, Marco Rubio, Carly Fiorina, Lindsey O. Graham and Ted Cruz in 2016. Otherwise he’ll need to try to eat into Trump’s advantage. In other words, he’ll need to make a case to Republican voters not only for himself but against Trump.

So far, DeSantis hasn’t been eager to do so. When the federal government searched Trump’s Mar-a-Lago event space for presidential records and classified documents in August, DeSantis’s response was similar to most other Republicans: The feds were demonstrating bias against the former president. It was a moment to raise an eyebrow, as Christie (a former U.S. attorney and potential 2024 candidate) did. But DeSantis continued down the path he’s been walking since he first sought the nomination in 2018: planting each shoe carefully into a footprint Trump had already left.

Advertisement

At least until this weekend.

Earlier this month, Joe O’Dea, the Republican challenger to Sen. Michael F. Bennet (D-Colo.), appeared on CNN’s “State of the Union.” He was asked whether he thought the riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, should disqualify Trump from again serving as president.

“I don’t think Donald Trump should run again,” O’Dea responded. “I’m going to actively campaign against Donald Trump and make sure that we have got four or five really great Republicans right now.” He mentioned some alternative candidates, the first of whom was DeSantis. “I’m going to do my job as a U.S. senator to make sure that they have good campaigns in the primary here, so we have a good selection of candidates for 2024.”

There’s an obvious reason O’Dea made this point: He’s running for the Senate from a state that backed Joe Biden in 2020 by nearly 14 percentage points. Distancing himself from Trump means being able to run against both Trump and Biden, which Bennet can’t do. Basic politics.

Advertisement

But something you may have noticed about Trump is that he does not like people to offer criticism. So, in short order, he posted a statement bashing O’Dea on his social-media network. O’Dea was a Republican-in-name-only; he said nasty things. You’ve seen it before.

Then the threat: “MAGA” — meaning Trump’s supporters — “doesn’t Vote for stupid people with big mouths.”

This is a flag-planting, obviously. O’Dea is on the Outside and should not be supported by Trump-loyal Republicans.

Enter DeSantis, who recorded an automated voice message on O’Dea’s behalf.

“This is Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis,” it said. “America needs strong leadership and desperately. That’s why I’m endorsing Joe O’Dea for U.S. Senate. Colorado, please vote for Joe O’Dea.”

Trump’s response was terse: “A BIG MISTAKE!”

It may, in fact, prove to be a mistake by the standard Trump applies to endorsements: O’Dea has only a modest shot at winning. Should Bennet prevail, it will take Trump no more than, say, two hours to trumpet how he was right and DeSantis wrong. How he holds the electorate in his hand and DeSantis doesn’t.

Advertisement

Of course, that will very likely come as DeSantis is enjoying a robust reelection victory as Florida governor. This is part of why DeSantis doesn’t necessarily want to go to war with Trump yet: no reason at this point to alienate Trump’s most energetic supporters.

By endorsing O’Dea, though, DeSantis is planting his own flag. How often do Senate candidates in the Mountain West seek the endorsement of a Florida governor anyway? That DeSantis’s endorsement is seen as valuable at all is a measure of his own hold on the Republican electorate. It’s also important to recognize that part of what O’Dea wants to do is reinforce his bona fides to Trump-supporting Coloradans, a group that overlaps with DeSantis-supporting ones. There’s an advantage in serving as someone’s shadow: You can be mistaken for the real thing.

It will be hard to measure whose pull on Colorado Republican voters is stronger, DeSantis’s or Trump’s. But that they’re pulling in different directions is a new development in their beneath-the-surface jockeying for 2024.

Advertisement

I mean, it’s not like there’s been no contentiousness, of course. Trump has been bad-mouthing the Florida governor for months. Trump takes credit (with some justification) for DeSantis’s 2018 election as governor and therefore no doubt sees a DeSantis run as disloyal, just as Trump said was the case with potential bids from former vice president Mike Pence or people who served in Trump’s Cabinet.

Nor is there no reason for Trump to be worried. A recent ABC News-Ipsos poll found that 47 percent of registered Republican voters thought DeSantis should have a “great deal” of influence on the future of the party, the highest percentage of any of those included in the polling. Only 35 percent said the same of Trump.

Look, no one is technically running for the 2024 Republican nomination yet. There’s time for DeSantis and Trump to bring their feud fully into the light, particularly once the midterms are out of the way. This lining up on opposite sides of O’Dea, though? It’s a sign that the fight is getting underway.

GiftOutline Gift Article