On this day in 1854, an English force of more than 600 British light cavalry charged heavily defended Russian positions during the Crimean War, suffering heavy losses for no meaningful gain. The disastrous attack was immortalized in Alfred, Lord Tennyson's poem "The Charge of the Light Brigade."

Biden’s Ukraine policy faces a bipartisan squeeze

It’s been clear for months that President Biden’s next requests for economic and military aid to Ukraine would have to navigate choppier waters than those he made in the early phases of Russia’s war. Democrats and Republicans both indicated growing unease back in September, even if the GOP was home to the actual “no” votes.

So it wasn’t an utterly shocking bolt-from-the-blue when about 30 lawmakers from the liberal wing of the Democratic Party pressed Biden in a letter this week to seek direct talks with Moscow in a quest for a “realistic framework for a ceasefire.”

But it was a surprise.

As my colleague Yasmeen Abutaleb reported Monday , it was “the first time prominent members of his own party have pushed him to change his approach to Ukraine.”

The timing was remarkable : Barely two weeks from America’s midterm elections, with Ukrainian forces driving back Russian President Vladimir Putin ’s troops, prompting Moscow to threaten the possible use of nuclear weapons.

The letter mentioned the way the war has sent gas prices soaring as a reason to seek negotiations — something Putin may see as a reward for his use of energy blackmail to try to cripple international support for Kyiv.

expectations running high that Republicans will pare back aid to Ukraine if they retake the House. That’s partly due to former president Donald Trump ’s well publicized As Yasmeen noted, the letter landed withif they retake the House. That’s partly due to former president’s well publicized affinities for Putin and Russia

Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) defended U.S. help for Ukraine, rejected GOP claims of “blank check” assistance and, as my colleague Eugene Scott reported, And it came as House Speaker(D-Calif.) defended U.S. help for Ukraine, rejected GOP claims of “blank check” assistance and, as my colleague Eugene Scott reported, vowed unwavering support for Kyiv , on an overseas trip.

For now, it’s a minority view among Democrats. Heck, it’s a minority inside the Congressional Progressive Caucus, which boasts more than 100 members.

Yasmeen quoted White House spokesman John Kirby as dismissing the prospects of “conversations with the Russian leadership without the Ukrainians being represented,” and reaffirming Ukraine will decide “what success looks like and when to negotiate.”

Importantly, the letter didn’t explicitly threaten votes against further aid. But it wasn’t particularly subtle about invoking the scale of American economic and military assistance and tying that to the lawmakers’ appeal for Biden to reach out directly to the Kremlin.

“We urge you to pair the military and economic support the United States has provided to Ukraine with a proactive diplomatic push, redoubling efforts to seek a realistic framework for a ceasefire,” the letter said.

“As legislators responsible for the expenditure of tens of billions of U.S. taxpayer dollars in military assistance in the conflict, we believe such involvement in this war also creates a responsibility for the United States to seriously explore all possible avenues, including direct engagement with Russia, to reduce harm and support Ukraine in achieving a peaceful settlement.”

In a statement Monday evening, Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus and lead author of the letter, made something of a course correction.

“Let me be clear: we are united as Democrats in our unequivocal commitment to supporting Ukraine in their fight for their democracy and freedom in the face of the illegal and outrageous Russian invasion, and nothing in the letter advocates for a change in that support,” she said.

“Diplomacy is an important tool that can save lives — but it is just one tool,” she said. “We support President Biden and his administration’s commitment to nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine.”

The original letter had been replete with similarly supportive nods toward Biden’s approach. “We agree with the Administration’s perspective that it is not America’s place to pressure Ukraine’s government regarding sovereign decisions,” it said.

But it was clear about wanting a change in policy, saying: “[I]f there is a way to end the war while preserving a free and independent Ukraine, it is America’s responsibility to pursue every diplomatic avenue to support such a solution that is acceptable to the people of Ukraine.”

That solution “would presumably include incentives to end hostilities, including some form of sanctions relief.” That would mean rolling back some of the unprecedented (though, to date, unsuccessful) economic and diplomatic sanctions on Russia.

It would also “bring together the international community to establish security guarantees for a free and independent Ukraine that are acceptable for all parties, particularly Ukrainians.” Russia formally endorsed Ukrainian independence and sovereignty in 1994, only to invade in 2004 and expand its war in February. It has illegally claimed to have annexed vast parts of Ukraine.

So the White House is … unlikely to make any significant change to its Ukraine policy. But it might feel a need to change its message, now that the calls are coming from inside the House (majority).

WNBA star Brittney Griner’s appeal rejected by Russian court

“A Russian court rejected U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner’s appeal against her nine-year prison sentence on drug charges Tuesday. The basketball star has been imprisoned since her Feb. 17 arrest, after she was accused of entering Russia with vape cartridges containing cannabis oil, which her lawyers said was prescribed as part of treatment for chronic pain and other conditions,” Maite Fernández Simon reports.

Ashton Carter, defense chief who opened combat roles to women, dies at 68

“Ashton B. Carter, a longtime adviser on nuclear and strategic policies who served as defense secretary in the last years of the Obama administration, overseeing the opening of more military combat roles to women and helping boost Pentagon ties with Silicon Valley to upgrade defense technology, died Oct. 24 in Boston. He was 68,” Brian Murphy reports.

“Carter served as secretary of Defense under President Barack Obama from February 2015 to January 2017. He was also a public policy professor who directed the Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs at Harvard Kennedy School up until his death.”

GOP debt ceiling threats set to revive brinkmanship with White House

“Top Republican lawmakers say they’ll try to use the federal debt limit to force President Biden to bargain if they win control of Congress, threatening to revive a form of high-stakes brinkmanship that could push the United States to default on its debt and posing major new dilemmas for the White House next year,” Jeff Stein and Marianna Sotomayor report.

Meet the mega-donors pumping millions into the 2022 midterms

“The 50 biggest donors this cycle have collectively pumped $1.1 billion into political committees and other groups competing in the midterms, according to a Washington Post analysis of Federal Election Commission data. From billionaire investors to shipping magnates to casino moguls, these megadonors skew Republican, though they affiliate with both parties,” Luis Melgar, Chris Alcantara, Isaac Stanley-Becker, Anu Narayanswamy and Chris Zubak-Skees report.

Pro-Trump Republicans court election volunteers to ‘challenge any vote’

“The Republican National Committee and its allies say they have staged thousands of training sessions around the country on how to monitor voting and lodge complaints about next month’s midterm elections. In Pennsylvania, party officials have boasted about swelling the ranks of poll watchers to six times the total from 2020. In Michigan, a right-wing group announced it had launched ‘Operation Overwatch’ to hunt down election-related malfeasance, issuing a press release that repeated the warning ‘We are watching’ 10 times,” Patrick Marley, Rosalind S. Helderman and Tom Hamburger report.

Social Security whistleblowers say they were sidelined for exposing fines

“Two senior Social Security officials who exposed massive, unprecedented fines imposed on disabled and poor elderly people — prompting multiple inquiries and halting the practice — now say they’ve faced ongoing backlash from their supervisors for speaking out,” Lisa Rein reports.

Elections weren’t in a healthy state pre-2020. Now, we’re pushing them to the brink.

“At 5:54 a.m. on Nov. 8, 2000, CNN’s top anchors signed off after more than 13 straight hours of election coverage that had seen multiple incorrect calls on the winner of the presidency. ‘Folks,’ political analyst Jeff Greenfield quipped, ‘in the year 2004, please, could you make up your minds a little more conclusively? Because I think we can’t take another election like this one,’” the Boston Globe’s Tal Kopan reports.

“Twenty years later, the furor of 2000 looks almost quaint. And Greenfield’s crack about our electoral system reaching its breaking point now seems prophetic.”

High anxiety on the air: Midterms end with 2-front clash over rising crime

“Across the country, Republicans are flooding the airwaves with bleak warnings — trying to link their opponents to murderers, child abusers and opioid overdoses. Democrats are countering that their rivals would imprison women who seek abortions,” Politico’s Sarah Ferris reports.

“That’s in addition to vulnerable Democrats hyping their own work to fund and support law enforcement to answer GOP attacks in a two-year rhetorical clamor over progressives’ now-muted call to ‘defund the police.’”

Biden officials discussing lame-duck debt ceiling deal

“The preliminary conversations reveal two political near-certainties gripping Washington: Republicans are likely to win control of the House, and a potential Speaker Kevin McCarthy would use the debt ceiling to extract painful spending cuts from the White House — even if it threatens to crash the economy,” Axios’ Hans Nichols reports.

Biden admin set to warn about threats to nation’s election infrastructure

“Top Biden national security officials are tracking multiple threats to the nation’s election security infrastructure ahead of the midterms and are set to issue warnings, including in an internal intelligence bulletin this week, according to two people familiar with the matter,” Politico’s Erin Banco and Eric Geller report.

“The bulletin will lay out details of cyber threats posed by China and Russia, as well as other non-state actors, and potential physical threats to election officials in jurisdictions across the country, the people said.”

U.S.-Saudi relations buckle, driven by animosity between Biden and Mohammed bin Salman

“Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the kingdom’s 37-year-old day-to-day ruler, mocks President Biden in private, making fun of the 79-year-old’s gaffes and questioning his mental acuity, according to people inside the Saudi government. He has told advisers he hasn’t been impressed with Mr. Biden since his days as vice president, and much preferred former President Donald Trump, the people said,” the Wall Street Journal’s Stephen Kalin, Summer Said and Dion Nissenbaum report.

Shifts in the Hispanic vote, visualized

“In 2020, Democrats saw their traditionally hefty margins among Latinos sag nationally. More significant shifts came in South Texas and South Florida, for different reasons, but which together have generated debate about whether this was a hiccup to an otherwise steady pattern of Democratic dominance or evidence of a broader change in which Latino voters become a genuinely contested constituency. Success by the GOP next month and beyond, even if it falls short of winning a majority of Latino voters, would upend many assumptions about future elections,” Dan Balz reports.

Abrams’ campaign chair collected millions in legal fees from voting rights organization

“The voting rights organization founded by Stacey Abrams spent more than $25 million over two years on legal fees, mostly on a single case, with the largest amount going to the self-described boutique law firm of the candidate’s campaign chairwoman,” Politico’s Brittany Gibson reports.

“Allegra Lawrence-Hardy, Abrams’ close friend who chaired her gubernatorial campaign both in 2018 and her current bid to unseat Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, is one of two named partners in Lawrence & Bundy, a small firm of fewer than two dozen attorneys.”

Black Republicans are ‘no longer hiding’ as they run for Congress

“Heading into the primary election season, the National Republican Congressional Committee boasted that more than 80 Black Republicans were running to represent Americans in Washington. Although that number has dwindled to 28 as the nominating season has ended, GOP leaders hope this Election Day could be the start of a growing trend,” Eugene Scott reports.

At 2:05 p.m., Biden will get his covid booster and speak about the virus. He will be joined by executives from CVS, Walgreens, Rite Aide and Albertsons.

What ‘The Trump Tapes’ reveal about Bob Woodward

“‘The Trump Tapes’ also offers a surprising window into the legendary investigative reporter’s process — a perennial focus of both mystique and critique. At various points, Woodward argued with Trump, sympathized with him, and — in one phone call that Woodward’s own wife suggested crossed an ethical line for a journalist — seemed to advise the president on how to manage the pandemic,” Elahe Izadi reports.

