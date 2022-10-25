Post Politics Now It’s debate night in Pennsylvania, with Fetterman and Oz set to square off

Heading into the primary election season, the National Republican Congressional Committee boasted that more than 80 Black Republicans were running to represent Americans in Washington. Although that number has dwindled to 28 as the nominating season has ended, GOP leaders hope this Election Day could be the start of a growing trend.

Republican leaders say the dissatisfaction with President Biden’s policies, combined with an electorate that says the Democratic Party is moving too far to the left, will lead voters to back more Black Republicans this fall. The party has experienced a small increase in support among Black voters in the past two election cycles, and officials hope that will continue as more Black Americans — candidates and voters — seek an alternative to the Democratic Party.