Post Politics Now It’s debate night in Pennsylvania, with Fetterman and Oz set to square off

Today, Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz are set to square off in the only debate scheduled in a Pennsylvania Senate race that could determine control of the chamber in Washington next year. The showdown between Fetterman, who continues to recover from a stroke, and Oz, a celebrity doctor, is among a handful of debates taking place Tuesday night in high-profile races. The Senate candidates will tangle in Colorado, as will gubernatorial hopefuls in Michigan and New York.
In Washington, President Biden plans to announce additional steps for getting Americans an updated coronavirus vaccine, including a media campaign to reach people in targeted communities.